Bettendorf's Harrison Bey-Buie (32) carries against Linn-Mar in the first half of their first-round prep football playoff game at Linn-Mar High School on Friday. Bey-Buie rushed for 219 yards on 26 carries.
Shelby Reichard poses for a photo inside her apartment Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Davenport. Reichard suffered a severe eye injury late Friday when she was struck by a paintball that was fired from a vehicle. Police are looking into reports of paintballs being shot throughout the city.
3. Soft-spoken Bey-Buie brings plenty of noise to Bulldogs' offense
Harrison Bey-Buie had a heralded junior season at Moline. He totaled more than 1,500 yards, scored 22 touchdowns, powered the Maroons to the second round of the Illinois playoffs and was co-captain of the All-Metro team.
So when Bey-Buie decided to join the Bettendorf football program this past summer, it would have been natural for him to get caught up in his own press clippings or come in with a 'Hey, look at me' persona. Read more.
Bettendorf’s Harrison Bey-Buie sprints down the sideline en route to the end zone during a football game against Cedar Rapids Kennedy last month. Bey-Buie has eclipsed 200 yards rushing in a game on four occasions this season.
Bettendorf running back Harrison Bey-Buie looks back to see if anyone was around him during a 66-yard touchdown run earlier this season. Bey-Buie is averaging more than 10 yards a carry this season for the Bulldogs.
Bettendorf's Harrison Bey-Buie gets hits by Davenport Central's Emarion Ellis near the goal line, Friday, October 25, 2019, during first half action of a class 4A district 5 game at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf.
Bettendorf’s Harrison Bey-Buie (32) crosses into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game during Friday night's game at Kingston Stadium. Bey-Buie rushed for 170 yards in the Bulldogs' 28-18 loss to Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
Bettendorf's Harrison Bey-Buie (32) attempts to make break a tackle of Cedar Falls' Nathan Gee (29) and Logan Clements (68) during a game last month. Bey-Buie has rushed for 1,101 yards and 19 touchdowns in six games.
Bettendorf's Harrison Bey-Buie tosses the ball to an official after scoring the first touchdown of Friday's game against Pleasant Valley at Spartan Stadium. Bey-Buie rushed for 122 yards and three touchdowns in the 20-6 win.
Bettendorf's Harrison Bey-Buie has tallied more than 350 yards and seven touchdowns in two games this season. Bey-Buie rushed for almost 200 yards in the opening half of last week's win over Iowa City West.
Moline's Harrison Bey-Buie (32) takes off while avoiding being tackled by Benet Academy Logan Schertler (32) during the game last week in Moline. Bey-Buie is averaging 5.7 yards per carry this year for the Maroons.
4. ComedySportz Q-C to take final bow Nov. 23 in Moline
After nearly 30 years, you can have the last laugh. The final ComedySportz match in the Quad-Cities will be Saturday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m., at the Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline. Rated E for everyone, ComedySportz admission is $12 and features two teams of players competing for laughs and points, with a referee keeping things moving and calling fouls.
Among 29 CSz affiliates in the U.S., ComedySportz QC has billed itself the longest-running show in the Q-C and will be converting into “G.I.T. Improv.”
ComedySportz began in 1990, with successful runs at both the former ComedySportz Arena (now The Speakeasy) and at The Establishment in Rock Island, before relocating this summer to both The Spotlight Theatre in Moline and One Voice QC inside NorthPark Mall, Davenport, which was their first Iowa venue. Read more.
5. 50 new jobs to be added at Rock Island Arsenal
At the urging of Illinois lawmakers, an additional 50 new jobs have been added at the Rock Island Arsenal.
The 50 new jobs are in addition to 160 positions added in 2018 to the CHRA. Read more.
6. Woman struck by paintball has permanent eye damage
Sheiby Reichard and her boyfriend needed a "laid-back, relaxing night" last Friday. The couple decided on a nice walk down Middle Road to the East Village. It was late — sometime after 11 p.m. — when they left.
Reichard's relaxing Friday night ended when a dark SUV drove past the couple near the intersection of Middle Road with Jersey Ridge Road and she was shot in the face by a paintball gun.
The Davenport Police Department received other reports of a dark SUV driving around Friday night firing paint balls at people in the Village of East Davenport — including customers outside Brew, a pub at 1104 Jersey Ridge Road.
The shot hit Reichard just centimeters from her right eye.
"I remember my boyfriend saying 'It's really bleeding. There's lots of blood.' and then he panicked a little and was saying 'What do we do? What do we do.' We called 911 and waited there by the side of road for someone to come and help us," she said. Read more.