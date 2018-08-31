Iron workers install one of the steel girders for the new Interstate 74 bridge Thursday in Moline. Officials announced that River Drive will be closed between 19th and 23rd streets from Wednesday through Sept. 21 during the installation of steel girders over the busy thoroughfare.
A good Friday to all. Hang on to your hats. Some rough weather will be passing through the Quad-Cities over the Labor Day weekend. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.
1. Thunderstorms likely overnight
According to a NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook, "Thunderstorms tonight could be strong to possibly severe, mainly northwest of a line from Freeport, Illinois to the Quad-Cities to Memphis, Missouri. Damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall are the main threats.
"Thunderstorms will continue to move across much of the area Saturday morning, with gusty winds and heavy rainfall possible. Then more strong to severe storms will be possible again later on Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.
"The Storm Prediction Center has placed a Marginal Risk over most of the outlook area for Saturday. There will also be a continued threat of heavy rainfall and localized flooding through Saturday night.
"Sunday through Wednesday, there is a chance of thunderstorms each day. It is too soon to determine the risk of severe weather.
"Heat and humidity will return this weekend, sending heat-index readings as high as the 90s during the afternoon and early evening hours Saturday through Wednesday."
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible after 9 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 82 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph, will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely after 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Saturday showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 84 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday night showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday brings a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 84 degrees.
Sunday night has the chance of showers and thunderstorms at 50 percent. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
Labor Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy skies with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.
Davenport Assumption’s football team sputtered in the red zone last week. The Knights had plenty of practice Thursday night. With five of its six first-half possessions starting at midfield or in Dubuque Wahlert territory, Assumption feasted on short fields and rolled to a 37-0 rout in a non-district contest at Brady Street Stadium. Read more.
3. Rock Island streets closed this weekend for kart racing
Many downtown Rock Island streets will close at 5 p.m. today as preparations begin for the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix powered by Mediacom kart races this weekend.
People who are staying downtown after 5 p.m. should move their cars to streets that are not affected by the race course. Police officers will be on hand to help enforce the street closings, and cars left on posted streets after 5 p.m. may be towed.
The kart races through the streets of The District also will affect auto travel and bus routes in that area.
• Traffic westbound into Rock Island from Moline on 4th Avenue will be detoured onto 1st or 7th avenues at 24th Street. Access to local businesses such as Rozz-Tox, Rooster’s and others will remain open.
• Traffic coming into the downtown area on 17th Street will be detoured at 5th Avenue. In addition, 18th, 19th and 20th streets will be closed between 1st and 5th avenues, and 17th Street will be closed between 3rd and 5th avenues. Closed between 17th and 20th streets will be 2nd, 3rd and 4th avenues.
• Roads will remain closed at night. People coming to The District for nighttime entertainment are encouraged to use 1st Avenue.
• Bus routes to and from the MetroLink transit station at 2nd Avenue and 20th Street will remain unchanged until 5 p.m. Friday, at which time the station will close. A temporary transfer point on 4th Avenue between 13th and 14th streets will be in effect until the end of Sunday.
• No public parking lots in Rock Island will be closed. However, the only access to the parking garage will be on 6th Street via 3rd Avenue.
• Private parking lots to be used as pit areas for racers will include the former Bituminous Insurance, the former Rock Island Argus building, Goodyear/Bell Service, Down Town Used Autos (former Zimmerman lot), and the U.S. Bank at 18th Street and 4th Avenue.
• From west of the race course on 15th Street, turn east at 3rd Avenue to access the parking garage, Holiday Inn and racetrack.
• Racing action will run from 8 a.m. to late afternoon on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. Roads will reopen to normal traffic by Monday morning.
4.Opening of John Deere Road moved up
John Deere Road in Moline is scheduled to open in early October, six months earlier than originally planned.
This is the third year of the $51 million contract to expand a 2.5-mile section of John Deere Road to six lanes from 38th Street to 70th Street. John Deere Road will be open in both directions completely in early October, Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri said Thursday.
"Six months early, six months ahead of plan," said Acri. "It’s huge. It’s really good news for the community."
Acri credited the Illinois Department of Transportation, city staff, contractor McCarthy Improvement and others for the upcoming opening.
Projections earlier this year had moved the opening to the end of the 2018 construction season, usually around Thanksgiving. On Thursday, it was moved forward again.
"Everyone will have the freedom of using John Deere Road in early October," Acri said.
While construction workers installed another steel girder for the new Interstate 74 bridge in the background officials held a press conference…
River Drive in Moline, from 19th Street to 23rd Street, will be closed for 2½ weeks starting Wednesday, officials with the city and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday.
Amid the frustration and pain there is much to gain, said Ryan Hippen, construction field engineer with IDOT.
"These are temporary road closures," Hippen said. "They are inconvenient and cause delays and additional travel time, and it is frustrating to the traveling public. But when it’s all said and done, it’s going to be so much easier to get through this area — off of I-74, onto I-74 — once the project is completed.”
In addition, Hippen said, eastbound and westbound traffic will be expanded to three lanes in each direction when the project is completed.
"Up on I-74, our interchanges and access are also going to be greatly improved," he said.
Beginning early Wednesday, weather permitting, River Drive will be closed in both directions between 23rd Street and 19th Street. Contractors will be setting the first steel girders in Moline for the new I-74 viaduct, Hippen said.
Eastbound River Drive traffic will be detoured to southbound 19th Street, eastbound 6th Avenue northbound 23rd Street to River Drive. Westbound River Drive traffic will be detoured to southbound 23rd Street, westbound 4th Avenue, northbound 19th Street to River Drive.
Hippen said access to the westbound I-74 on-ramp at River Drive will remain open. Drivers traveling on eastbound I-74 will still be able to exit at River Drive, but they will only be able to turn right onto eastbound River Drive.
In addition, one lane on eastbound 7th Avenue will reopen prior to the closure of River Drive. Motorists will have full access to and from the I-74 ramps.
The work won’t last long. River Drive is expected to reopen Sept. 21, according to J.D. Schulte, Moline's public works director. Access to Moline’s downtown, businesses and special events will be open during construction, he said.
6. It's official — Portillo's coming to Davenport in 2019
They kept us guessing for months. Portillo's officials finally have announced it will officially open a Davenport restaurant in 2019.
The fast-casual restaurant chain, known for Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef, unveiled more plans for a restaurant, complete with a design rendering with a "Welcome to Davenportillo's" sign. It'll be the company's first Iowa location, located across from Costco Wholesale, between the intersections of 53rd Street and Elmore Avenue, and 53rd and Lorton Avenue.
While rezoning has been approved and plans have been moving through City Hall, Portillo's had yet to officially commit to the location until the Thursday announcement. The restaurant will be a part of the new Hanlin's Creek development, which could also include other restaurants and retail stores. Read more.
6 plus 1: Live from the first-degree murder trial of Stanley Liggins
Join Times reporter Tara Becker-Gray as she reports live from the courtroom in Black Hawk County for the third murder trial of Stanley Lggins. Liggins, 56, is charged with murder in 1990 strangulation death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis. Jennifer disappeared from her Rock Island home in September 1990; her body was found on fire on the playground of a Davenport school a short time later.
Today's photo gallery: On FRY-day, Hayden Fry through the years
A look back at the career of legendary coach Hayden Fry who turned 89 earlier this year. Tonight there will be a FRY-day FRY-fest celebration in Iowa City to kick off the 2018 Hawkeye football season.
