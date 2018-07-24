A good Tuesday to all. Today will be sunny and hot, but it is late July — it is supposed to be hot. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. High in the mid-80s
Today will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 65 degrees. There's a 30 percent chance of overnight showers.
BIX 7 FORECAST: Partly sunny skies, a high near 76 degrees, and a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
2. Sheriff says LeClaire man fell or jumped off train
The LeClaire man whose body was found near railroad tracks along Great River Road near Princeton early Friday died from head injuries after either falling from or jumping off a moving train.
Robert James Lamb, 29, likely was doing something that has become a dangerous trend — train jumping.
"Alcohol was involved, and he was riding the train," Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said Monday. "It has become a thing to do. There are YouTube videos about it."
Lamb's body was found the morning after a 12-year-old Moline girl lost a leg when she tried to jump onto a train near her home. Her other leg was badly injured.
3. Davenport mulls options for Rockingham Road area
As the city continues to invest in designs aimed toward structuring future developments, Davenport officials are considering a proposal to apply new building standards intended to give an older part of town a fresh look.
Davenport aldermen are scheduled to consider a proposed city ordinance on Wednesday that would establish a number of building requirements along Rockingham Road between Marquette Street and John Fell Drive. The proposed rules outline several specifications for residential and commercial developments, ranging from the appropriate type of materials for construction to the placement of windows and doors on homes.
The proposal comes after years of discussions with local businesses, city staff, elected officials and area residents about how to revitalize some of the blighted parts of the neighborhood.
Rockingham Road is remembered by longtime residents as a street once bustling with places to shop and eat. But over the years, several businesses — including some of the industrial manufacturers around which the neighborhood is anchored — have packed up and gone, leaving empty buildings in their wake. Read more.
4. Warnings to be upgraded at Steel Dam
Officials are planning more safety signage at and near the Steel Dam on the Rock River while also looking at ways to better safety at the structure in the future.
Maci Jade Chavez, 5, of Milan, drowned in the river June 18 when the canoe she was in was pulled into the Steel Dam. She and the other occupants were wearing life jackets and the others, including Maci's mother, were rescued.
Larry Cook, Rock Island’s public works director, said Monday that the city is planning to add signs at the dam warning of the dangerous currents at the dam's base and downstream, and other signs at public launching points upstream for several miles, warning of the dam, the risks it poses to people using the river and its distance from the launch point.
These new warning signs would be in addition to the ones already in place around the dam, he said. There was not yet a timeline for the new signs' placement and the city still has to have them made. Read more.
5. Quad-City Times Bix 7: 8 things to know
The Quad-City Times Bix 7 is almost here. Do you still need to register for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 or the Prairie Farms Quick Bix? Visit www.bix7.com. Online registration ends Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. After that, you can register in person Thursday or Friday at the Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo at the RiverCenter. Here's what else you need to know about the Bix: Read more.
6. Video shows beginning of attack at Family Entertainment
Images released Monday by Moline police show the beginning of an attack last week on an employee at Quad-City Family Entertainment Center in Moline.
The employee was hurt around 9:53 p.m. Thursday at the center, 4401 44th Ave., according to police. Officers were called for a report of a large fight.
Investigators believe members of a group using the center attacked the employee when he asked them to calm down. He suffered serious injuries, including fractures to his face.
The footage, which has no sound, shows several people among tables at the center. They appear to be rough-housing or quarreling with one person on the floor and others wrestling with each other as other patrons watch.
People who have information about the incident can contact the Moline Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 309-524-2140. Information also may be left via Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted through the P3 Tips app or at crimeinfo.net. Read more.