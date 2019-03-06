Try 3 months for $3

A good Wednesday to all. Have you noticed those tell-tale signs that streets are being prepped with salt brine in anticipation of an upcoming snow event?

Here's the Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.

"Snow will spread across southeast Iowa, west central Illinois, and northeast Missouri beginning late tonight. Snow accumulations of a few tenths to half an inch will be possible through 6 a.m., Thursday.

"A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of southeast Iowa including Louisa County and far west central Illinois beginning at 6 a.m., Thursday.

"A Winter Weather Advisory will continue until 6 p.m., Thursday, for southeast Iowa and far west central Illinois. Snow will fall through the mid afternoon hours southwest of along a line from Fairfield through Burlington Iowa, where daytime accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. Farther northeast lighter snow is expected to begin by late morning and continue into Thursday evening, with 1 to 2 inches of accumulation. The U.S. 20 corridor, will likely see less than an inch of snow. Freezing drizzle may develop in locations along and south of Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon and evening as the snow ends. This may bring additional slick travel to the area.

"Another more powerful storm is set to begin over the region Saturday. A short period of freezing rain or sleet may occur as the storm begins Saturday morning before rain and thunderstorms continue through the rest of the day and evening. Rainfall around 1 inch is possible, and this may increase flood potential in this entire area.

"Strong northwest winds are likely Saturday night and Sunday with winds over 45 mph possible."

1. Sunny and warmer in the Q-C

NWS: Snowfall

Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 29 degrees. Wind-chill values could be as low as -5 degrees. West wind between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 12 degrees.

Snow is likely Thursday, mainly after noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 27 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Thursday night there's a chance of snow and freezing drizzle before midnight, a chance of snow between midnight and 3 a.m., then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle after 3 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 23 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent with little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

• A flood warning for an ice jam remains in effect for the Rock River in southeastern Whiteside County.

Emergency management has reported flooding of farmland and area roads  near Prophetstown and Lyndon. While Illinois 78 is not currently affected, fluctuations in river levels due to ice jamming could impact the roadway. With cold temperatures the ice jam is expected to stay in place or could move down stream causing additional impacts. Conditions can fluctuate rapidly with ice jams.

• Monitor area river levels

2. Judge to issue ruling on Liggins' motions to dismiss, continue trial

022319-qct-qca-liggins-002

Stanley Liggins, left, talks with his defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker during a pretrial motion hearing in Scott County Court in the 1990 death of 9-year-old Jennifer Ann Lewis of Rock Island.

The defense attorneys for Stanley Liggins made a last-minute plea Tuesday to dismiss the case against him or continue his retrial that is slated to begin March 12.

Black Hawk County public defender Aaron Hawbaker argued during a nearly two-hour hearing in Scott County District Court that in Liggins’ prior three trials, prosecutors have represented to the court, attorneys and three juries that a plea agreement reached with a key witness was not in exchange for his cooperation and testimony in Liggins’ case.

He further argued that prosecutors repeatedly elicited testimony from the witness that he received no benefits for testimony against Liggins and that his plea agreement had nothing to do with the trial.

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton adamantly denied the accusations and said that the record was clear that there has never been any attempt to hide the fact that the witness was to testify in Liggins’ case per the plea agreement and that the document was entered as an exhibit at all three trials.

Judge Marlita Greve, chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District, said she will take the matter under advisement and issue a written ruling.

Liggins, 57, will be tried a fourth time in the September 1990 death of Jennifer Lewis, 9, of Rock Island. Read more.

Update: Person killed in accidental Saturday shooting was East Moline man
Update: Person killed in accidental Saturday shooting was East Moline man
Rock Island man waives extradition in murder case
Rock Island man waives extradition in murder case
2018 shooting of driver by Silvis officer ruled to be reasonable
2018 shooting of driver by Silvis officer ruled to be reasonable
Second man charged in shooting death of Destiny Orr-Clark
Second man charged in shooting death of Destiny Orr-Clark
Update: Second person facing murder charges in shooting death of Davenport woman
Update: Second person facing murder charges in shooting death of Davenport woman

3. Traffic alert: Downtown Bettendorf

Road closed sign

Here's an update for those traveling in downtown Bettendorf today.

Beginning today and continuing through Friday, 17th Street will be closed immediately north and south of Grant Street (U.S. 67) for the installation of traffic signal foundations.

The closures will not extend to the adjacent alleys and all business accesses will remain open.

The work is weather dependent.

4. Irish Mother of Year, parade grand marshal named

030619-mda-nws-irishmother-01.jpg

Chris McCormick Pries and Kevin Fennelly stand near the Master Sgt. Stanley Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge on Sunday, March 3, 2019. They will preside over this year's Grand Parade XXXIV as grand marshal and Irish Mother of the Year. The annual St. Patrick's Day parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, in downtown Rock Island, then cross the bridge to end in downtown Davenport.

Every day is a great day for Kevin Fennelly, a kind-hearted Irishman with the glass-half-full approach. Ditto for Chris McCormick Pries, a sunny-side-up type with the compassionate heart of a nursing veteran. Some consider her to be the best tour guide Ireland has who doesn't live in Ireland. 

Fennelly and McCormick Pries will have the honor of presiding over this year's Grand Parade XXXIV as grand marshal and Irish Mother of the Year. The parade, an annual Quad-Cities tradition, is billed as the only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade in the United States. 

The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, in downtown Rock Island and cross the Master Sgt. Stanley Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge to end in downtown Davenport. Read more.

5. Lancers dominate Little Cyclones in second half to reach semis

030519-NorthScott-Ames-012

North Scott's Carson Rollinger (12) drives into the lane during Tuesday night's IHSAA Class 4A game against Ames at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

The North Scott boys’ basketball team has made a habit of imposing its will on opponents this season. At some point of the game, the Lancers have the belief they'll break the other team's spirit. 

After North Scott and Ames traded punches in the first half Tuesday night, the Class 4A second-ranked Lancers threw the haymaker in the second half.

Powered by a 17-2 flurry in the third quarter and beginning of the fourth, North Scott moved into the semifinals with a 56-38 triumph over Ames at Wells Fargo Arena.

North Scott faces defending state champion Cedar Falls (19-3) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Tigers cruised past Sioux City East in their quarterfinal, 63-41. Read More.

6. First piece of bridge arch is set

030619-qct-qca-74bridge-003

The arches are starting to take shape as work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday on both the Bettendorf, and the Moline side of the Mississippi River.
030619-qct-qca-74bridge-001

The arch is starting to take shape as work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday on both the Bettendorf, and the Moline side of the Mississippi River.
030619-qct-qca-74bridge-006

Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, on the Bettendorf side of the Mississippi River.
030619-qct-qca-74bridge-009

Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday on both the Bettendorf, and the Moline side of the Mississippi River.

The most complex part of the new Interstate 74 bridge construction is underway.

The first segment of the arch is set, and the remainder will be erected as weather permits. It is a belated beginning to the "most precise" part of the bridge construction, but the Iowa DOT has not yet said to what extent weather delays could affect the overall timeline.

"It will take several months to complete the two Iowa-bound bridge arches," said Donald J. McDonald, district construction engineer for the Iowa DOT. "There is very little ice in our work zone right now. Ice in the river farther north will start melting when the temperature rises, so we anticipate there will be flooding soon.

"Unfortunately, there isn’t much that can be done to prepare for flooding, but we will continue working through it as best we can."

To keep the bridge on schedule and the Iowa-bound span open by year's end, the westbound arches must be completed by spring. This leaves about three months to finish.

Today's photo gallery: State boys baketball tournament action

A look at a few of the 3 and 4A games from Tuesday's Iowa Boys High School Basketball Tournament in Des Moines. Final: North Scott, Eldridge 56, Ames 38. Final: Cedar Falls 63, Sioux City, East 41. Final: Winterset 59, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54. Final: Clear Lake 61, West Delaware 46.

