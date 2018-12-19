Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? The "Historical Probability of a White Christmas” map from the NWS shows the climatological probability of at least 1 inch of snow being on the ground on December 25 in the contiguous United States. Check it out.
2.Lighting work affects I-80 bridge today
A lane closure is planned today on the Interstate 80 bridge between LeClaire and Rapids City.
According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the closure is planned 7 a.m.to 1 p.m. in the eastbound driving lane of the I-80 bridge. Traffic will be reduced to one lane.
Contractors will be working on lighting for the bridge.
3. Davenport to pay more than $109,000 to Tate
Former Davenport Superintendent Art Tate is receiving a one-time payment of $109,529.92 from the district after his resignation in October.
Tate's severance package was narrowly approved Oct. 31 by the Davenport School Board, with a 3-2 vote: President Ralph Johanson and board members Bruce Potts and Julie DeSalvo voted in favor, while Vice President Linda Hayes and board member Daniel Gosa voted against it. Members Clyde Mayfield and Allison Beck did not vote.
The board did not have information about how much the one-time payment would be when they approved it. Read more.
4. Here's a first look at Roam, the restaurant, motorcycle shop in downtown Davenport
The countdown to opening day is on at Roam. And, save for occasional posts on social media, owner Dylan Steil has tried to keep people curious about, well, every part of the eatery coming to downtown Davenport.
“There’s a mystique,” he said. “We’ve put out some information about it and thrown out words like lounge and moto cafe and brasserie. That’s a lot of weird terms that are new to this community and new in general.
Until now, the team had been slow to share many details about Roam, including a firm opening date.
The restaurant and motorcycle shop is slated to open Dec. 26 at 210 East River Drive in downtown Davenport.
During a sneak peek Monday of the 4,500-square-foot establishment, next door to Front Street Brewery, Nagel and executive chef Rhea Vrana unveiled a sampling of food and drinks that will be served at Roam. Read more.
Roam's Chief Libations Officer Alex Nagel prepares a thai basil daiquiri during a sneak peek of the restaurant and bar on Monday. It is expected to open Dec. 26 at 210 East River Drive in downtown Davenport.
Roam's Chief Libations Officer Alex Nagel prepares a smoked old fashioned during a sneak peek of the restaurant and bar on Monday. Roam is expected to open on Wednesday, Dec. 26 at 210 East River Drive in downtown Davenport.
Roam's Chief Libations Officer Alex Nagel presents a smoked old fashioned during a sneak peek of the restaurant and bar on Monday. Roam is expected to open Dec. 26 at 210 East River Drive in downtown Davenport.
All the holiday hugging and sharing comes with consequences. The flu season hit with full force after the holidays last year. When it was all over, an estimated 80,000 Americans had died after being infected with the respiratory virus.
As of mid-December this year, Iowa and Illinois were largely being spared any major outbreaks, but the season of togetherness frequently is the trigger.
Flu vaccines and good hand hygiene still are the go-to recommendations for prevention. But public health officials say it's just as important to contain the virus, and that means staying home when you're sick — even if it means missing a Christmas or New Year's party.
If you already have the flu, you are most contagious in the first three or four days after the illness begins, according to the CDC. It is possible to infect others one day before your symptoms develop and up to a week after becoming sick. In the young and elderly, the virus can last longer than a week. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: North at PV Girls Basketball
North traveled to Pleasant Valley for a MAC girls showdown, Tuesday, December 18, 2018, but could not come away with the victory as the Spartans defeated the Wildcats 56-46.