You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Rick's Six: Lane closures in Moline, catalytic converter thieves mining Q-C, vacant house destroyed in Davenport
alert featured

Rick's Six: Lane closures in Moline, catalytic converter thieves mining Q-C, vacant house destroyed in Davenport

{{featured_button_text}}

3/2/20

A good Monday to all. As we turn the page on another month, temperatures are rising. Are we out of the woods as far as nasty cold and snow? We are, at least for this week, as high temperatures will hover in the 50s.  

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service

1. Partly sunny

NWS: Summary

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

NWS: February wrap
NWS: Winter wrap

2. I-74 bridge construction update: Lane closures in Moline

traffic

Beginning today through Friday, weather permitting, there will be lane closures on Moline's River Drive in both directions during off-peak hours between 19th and 23rd streets to allow contractors to work on overhead structures.

3. Catalytic converter thieves are mining special metals in the Quad-Cities

022720-catalytic-converter-001

Joe Healy of Ace Muffler Clinic in Rock Island, Illinois points out the location of the catalytic converter in the exhaust system of a vehicle.

Recently Mediacom production manager Sara Zabloudil and producer/director Tyler Hedrick, were leaving their Moline office.

When Hedrick attempted to start their MC22 sports production van, it responded with an evil hiss. As the engine weakly turned, the van produced a sound similar to an idling hot rod.

"It'' the two TV producers realized, was a missing catalytic converter. The van, a Ford pickup truck parked next to it, another Mediacom van in an adjoining lot and six vehicles at the company's tech center all had their catalytic converters stolen by thieves the night before.

Usually armed with a reciprocating saw (commonly called at Sawzall) and a brazen disregard for the damage and pain they are inflicting, thieves are turning their attention to catalytic converters. 

Soaring palladium prices are the inspiration behind the thefts, with a trio of Moline businesses hit recently. Catalytic converters contain the precious metal palladium, and the price of the silvery-white precious metal has climbed more than 50% since mid-August.

It is now more expensive than gold. Read more.

Related reading

• Sarah Kolb's attempt at new sentence for murder of Adrianne Reynolds fails

• Cambridge man held on $500K bond

4. Barb Ickes: Bettendorf dad says son was sexually assaulted on bus

QC-Barb-Ickes-001

Barb Ickes reporter Quad-City Times / Dispatch-Argus

A call came into the newsroom about a week after a Bettendorf boy was assaulted on a school bus by a baseball teammate.

It seemed unbelievable at first. If the assault that was described really happened, we surely would have heard from many more people. Someone at the school district or the police department surely could at least confirm it happened.

But that was part of the problem: The deeply disturbing attack was kept quiet, due largely to the fact the perpetrator and victim both were juveniles. Even members of the Bettendorf School Board were kept in the dark. Read more.

5. Vacant house goes up in flames Sunday afternoon in Davenport

House fire in Davenport

Firefighters battle a blaze in a vacant home shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday at 3108 Nobis Drive, Davenport. No injuries were reported. 

A blaze that began shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday in a vacant Davenport home remained under investigation Sunday.

No injuries were reported after the fire at 3108 Nobis Drive, Davenport. 

Crews from agencies including Davenport and Buffalo fought the blaze, which caused smoke visible for blocks.

Firefighters said the owners were tearing down the house.

6. Trending headlines

Today's photo gallery: Rivermont and Y Quad-Cities Rowing host Erg Showdown

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News