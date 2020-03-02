Rick's Six: Lane closures in Moline, catalytic converter thieves mining Q-C, vacant house destroyed in Davenport

A good Monday to all. As we turn the page on another month, temperatures are rising. Are we out of the woods as far as nasty cold and snow? We are, at least for this week, as high temperatures will hover in the 50s.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service
1. Partly sunny
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.
Tuesday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
2. I-74 bridge construction update: Lane closures in Moline
Beginning today through Friday, weather permitting, there will be lane closures on Moline's River Drive in both directions during off-peak hours between 19th and 23rd streets to allow contractors to work on overhead structures.
3. Catalytic converter thieves are mining special metals in the Quad-Cities
Recently Mediacom production manager Sara Zabloudil and producer/director Tyler Hedrick, were leaving their Moline office.
When Hedrick attempted to start their MC22 sports production van, it responded with an evil hiss. As the engine weakly turned, the van produced a sound similar to an idling hot rod.
"It'' the two TV producers realized, was a missing catalytic converter. The van, a Ford pickup truck parked next to it, another Mediacom van in an adjoining lot and six vehicles at the company's tech center all had their catalytic converters stolen by thieves the night before.
Usually armed with a reciprocating saw (commonly called at Sawzall) and a brazen disregard for the damage and pain they are inflicting, thieves are turning their attention to catalytic converters.
Soaring palladium prices are the inspiration behind the thefts, with a trio of Moline businesses hit recently. Catalytic converters contain the precious metal palladium, and the price of the silvery-white precious metal has climbed more than 50% since mid-August.
It is now more expensive than gold. Read more.
4. Barb Ickes: Bettendorf dad says son was sexually assaulted on bus
A call came into the newsroom about a week after a Bettendorf boy was assaulted on a school bus by a baseball teammate.
It seemed unbelievable at first. If the assault that was described really happened, we surely would have heard from many more people. Someone at the school district or the police department surely could at least confirm it happened.
But that was part of the problem: The deeply disturbing attack was kept quiet, due largely to the fact the perpetrator and victim both were juveniles. Even members of the Bettendorf School Board were kept in the dark. Read more.
5. Vacant house goes up in flames Sunday afternoon in Davenport
A blaze that began shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday in a vacant Davenport home remained under investigation Sunday.
No injuries were reported after the fire at 3108 Nobis Drive, Davenport.
Crews from agencies including Davenport and Buffalo fought the blaze, which caused smoke visible for blocks.
Firefighters said the owners were tearing down the house.
