{{featured_button_text}}

7/22/19

A good Monday to all. We're looking at a much calmer and cooler work week in the Quad-Cities.

NWS: Work week forecast

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. A high near 80 degrees

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees. Northeast winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

NWS: Summary

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 58 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.

2. Spruce Hills path set to begin in Bettendorf

Traffic cones

Bettendorf's Spruce Hills multi-use path from Utica Ridge Road to 18th Street is scheduled to get under way today.

Initial stages of the project involve removal and replacement of the intersections on the north side of Spruce Hills Drive, excluding the Utica Ridge Road and 18th Street intersections.

Upon completion of the intersection work, the removal of the existing sidewalk and replacement with a 10-foot wide multi-use path will continue beginning at Utica Ridge Road and continuing east to 18th Street.

Traffic will remain open in both directions for the duration of the project, but the northernmost lane of Spruce Hills Drive will be closed at various times to conduct construction operations.

The project is expected to be completed by June 2020.

3. Lane closure begins on Talbot Bridge

CentennialBridge-RI-004.jpg

Lane closures are scheduled to begin today on the Master Sgt. Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge, formerly known as the Centennial Bridge.

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that there will be a lane closure on the U.S. 67 Talbot (Centennial) Bridge beginning today for bridge inspections.

The Iowa-bound outside drive lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Drivers should slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.

4. SUV slams into Davenport home

house hit

A vehicle crashed into a Davenport home on the corner of Elsie Avenue and 17th Street around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Wendell Edwards and Chris Newcomb have had enough.

Edwards is the owner of the home at 3322 W. 17th Street, Davenport, that was slammed into by a Ford SUV around 2 p.m. Sunday. Newcomb is a neighbor who witnessed the incident.

Both say it happened because of reckless driving, an ongoing issue at this particular intersection. Read more.

5. How much Credit Island can Davenport afford?

072019-qct-qca-ickes-003

A no parking sign leans against a tree that washed down the Mississippi River and rested near the causeway leading to Credit Island, Wednesday.

The shredded causeway to Credit Island in Davenport looks like it was at the epicenter of the latest California earthquake. That's what 90 days of being submerged in floodwaters will do to asphalt.

On an exceedingly hot walking tour of the island Wednesday with Parks Director Chad Dyson, Times columnist Barb Ickes encountered all sorts of damage: Fallen or washed-up trees with giant root balls attached, concrete parking posts that fell to their sides when the dirt beneath them washed away.

The silt on the floor and in the window sills of the old lodge is several inches thick, and the doors on the storage garages bowed inward from the pressure of the Mississippi's current. A section of fencing along a ball diamond was destroyed by debris, and the electricity to the island was still out.

Barb even encountered someone's duck blind; chair still inside and a cabinet still secured by a padlock.

Credit Island looks rough. But it's still lovely. Read more.

How much Credit Island can Davenport afford?

+13 
+13 
072019-qct-qca-ickes-001
+13 
+13 
072019-qct-qca-ickes-002
+13 
+13 
072019-qct-qca-ickes-003
+13 
+13 
072019-qct-qca-ickes-004
+13 
+13 
072019-qct-qca-ickes-005

6. 9 things to know about this year's Quad-City Times Bix 7

It's that time of year.

Trending headlines

Today's photo gallery: Calamus-Wheatland wins the Class 1A district final

SUV slams into Davenport home

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.