A good Monday to all. We're looking at a much calmer and cooler work week in the Quad-Cities.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A high near 80 degrees
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees. Northeast winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 58 degrees.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
2. Spruce Hills path set to begin in Bettendorf
Bettendorf's Spruce Hills multi-use path from Utica Ridge Road to 18th Street is scheduled to get under way today.
Initial stages of the project involve removal and replacement of the intersections on the north side of Spruce Hills Drive, excluding the Utica Ridge Road and 18th Street intersections.
Upon completion of the intersection work, the removal of the existing sidewalk and replacement with a 10-foot wide multi-use path will continue beginning at Utica Ridge Road and continuing east to 18th Street.
Traffic will remain open in both directions for the duration of the project, but the northernmost lane of Spruce Hills Drive will be closed at various times to conduct construction operations.
The project is expected to be completed by June 2020.
3. Lane closure begins on Talbot Bridge
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that there will be a lane closure on the U.S. 67 Talbot (Centennial) Bridge beginning today for bridge inspections.
The Iowa-bound outside drive lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Thursday.
Drivers should slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.
4. SUV slams into Davenport home
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Wendell Edwards and Chris Newcomb have had enough.
Edwards is the owner of the home at 3322 W. 17th Street, Davenport, that was slammed into by a Ford SUV around 2 p.m. Sunday. Newcomb is a neighbor who witnessed the incident.
Both say it happened because of reckless driving, an ongoing issue at this particular intersection. Read more.
5. How much Credit Island can Davenport afford?
The shredded causeway to Credit Island in Davenport looks like it was at the epicenter of the latest California earthquake. That's what 90 days of being submerged in floodwaters will do to asphalt.
On an exceedingly hot walking tour of the island Wednesday with Parks Director Chad Dyson, Times columnist Barb Ickes encountered all sorts of damage: Fallen or washed-up trees with giant root balls attached, concrete parking posts that fell to their sides when the dirt beneath them washed away.
The silt on the floor and in the window sills of the old lodge is several inches thick, and the doors on the storage garages bowed inward from the pressure of the Mississippi's current. A section of fencing along a ball diamond was destroyed by debris, and the electricity to the island was still out.
Barb even encountered someone's duck blind; chair still inside and a cabinet still secured by a padlock.
Credit Island looks rough. But it's still lovely. Read more.
Crushed rock was added to the Credit Island causeway to fill in holes left when floodwaters washed away the road base on Wednesday as seen during a walking tour of Credit Island to observe the damage from the record-setting flood.
Davenport Parks and Recreation department director Chad Dyson looks over the Credit Island Lodge on Wednesday during a walking tour of Credit Island and observing the damage it sustained during the record setting flood.
A look inside the Credit Island Lodge where a couple inches of mud and silt cover the floor on Wednesday during a walking tour of Credit Island and observing the damage it sustained during the record setting flood.
A glass bulletin board shows how high the water rose, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, during a walking tour of Credit Island and observing the damage it sustained during the record setting flood. The Credit Island Lodge is in the background.
Full trees with roots have washed up and been stopped by other trees on the 420 acre island, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, seen during a walking tour of Credit Island and observing the damage it sustained during the record setting flood.
Wash out areas around the parking area and the War of 1812 Memorial rock, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, during a walking tour of Credit Island and observing the damage it sustained during the record setting flood.
Chunks of asphalt from the road way have washed up against parking blocks, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, during a walking tour of Credit Island and observing the damage it sustained during the record setting flood.
Doors on a storage garage were heavily damaged during the flood, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, as seen during a walking tour of Credit Island and observing the damage it sustained during the record setting flood.
Looking down a fairway on the frisbee golf course on Credit Island with new water and sand hazards do to the flood, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, during a walking tour of Credit Island and observing the damage it sustained during the record setting flood.
6. 9 things to know about this year's Quad-City Times Bix 7
It's that time of year.
1. It's named after a Quad-Cities legend
Leon Bismark "Bix" Beiderbecke was a famous cornet player and jazz composer. A Davenport native, Beiderbecke is known for his recordings of "Singin' the Blues" and "I'm Coming, Virginia" on cornet and jazz standard "In a Mist,' which he recorded on piano. Beiderbecke's recording of "Singin' the Blues," which he recorded with saxophonist Frankie Trumbauer and jazz guitarist Eddie Lang, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1977. Dying at age 28 in 1931, he was buried in Oakdale Memorial Gardens right here in Davenport.
"When a musician hears Bix's solo on 'Singing the Blues', he becomes aware after two bars that the soloist knows exactly what he is doing and that he has an exquisite sense of discord and resolution," jazz saxophonist Benny Green wrote in his book "The Reluctant Art: Five Studies in the Growth of Jazz."
Want to learn more about Bix Beiderbecke? Visit the museum dedicated to him in Davenport, the Bix Beiderbecke Museum on 102 North Harrison Street #201. It's now re-opened after the Davenport flooding. For more information and hours, visit www.bixmuseum.org.
2. It's the last race for some very important people
Along with it being the 45th Bix 7, it's Race Director Ed Froehlich's 40th and final race. In addition, it's also Operations Director Ellen Hermiston's 30th and final year.
As part of the celebration, this year's slogan for the Bix 7 is "Give Ed a Shout." The slogan encourages past racers to run the race to be a part of Ed's final one.
3. There's still time to register
Want to race in the Bix 7? There's still time to register to run if you visit bix7.com. Registration runs through July 26 at 9 p.m. and costs $50; active duty military can register for free. You get to choose which version of the Bix you'd like to run; there's the seven-mile Bix 7 and the two-mile QuickBix. The decision can be made race morning.
All finishers of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and the Prairie Farms Quick Bix will receive medals this year. Those are given out every five years beginning in 1975.
4. Don't forget the kids
Kids can also participate in the Bix. Arconic's Jr. Bix, for children 12 and younger, takes place July 26 at 6 p.m. on 3rd Street outside the Quad-City Times building. Starting with the youngest, each heat lets kids run a specific distance and get a medal for their efforts.
On the other side of the building on 4th Street, kids ages 6-12 can run. Ages 6-7 will run a half-mile, while 8-12 run seven-tenths of a mile.
After the races, kids can enjoy a post-race party sponsored by Walmart in the Quad-City Times parking lot.
5. Plenty of events even if you don't run
Don't run? No problem! There are events and parties to attend the day of the Bix. The Street Fest kicks off Friday at 11 a.m. on 2nd Street between Brady and Ripley streets in the middle of downtown. Come grab a bite and watch live music including QC Rock Academy, Jenny Lynn Stacy and BEES. The party continues the day of the Bix, with live music starting at 10 a.m.
For runners, the Packet Pickup Expo features dozens of vendors featuring the latest in health, wellness and fitness. Plus, famous runners Bill Rodgers, Joan Benoit Samuelson and Meb Keflezighi will be available for autographs on Friday. The expo kicks off July 25 from 5-9 p.m. and continues July 26 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m at the RiverCenter South Hall, 136 east 3rd St., Davenport. This is also where runners pick up their bibs and register.
6. Free shuttle service available for first time
For the first time, the Bix 7 will provide a free shuttle service to the RiverCenter for registration and to the Scott County Administration building race day, only four blocks from the starting line.
Running from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. for packet pick-up and race expo, the shuttle will run every 20 minutes. Pick-up is at 300 Brady Street which is the city bus stop. When finished, the shuttle will drive back.
Running from 6 a.m. to noon on race day, the shuttle will pick up at three locations. In Davenport, pick-up is at the NorthPark Mall, 320 West Kimberly Road, Davenport in the northeast corner of the mall. In Moline, pick-up is at SouthPark Mall, 4500 16th Street, Moline north of Dick's Sporting Goods and JC Penny. In Bettendorf, pick-up is at Isle Casino Hotel, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf, east of the parking ramp.
7. Road closings and parking
You can't host a road race that frequently sees more than 15,000 runners without closing a few roads.
The Bix starts on East 4th Street and goes up Brady Street before making a right on Kirkwood Blvd, continuing until they turn around on McClellan Blvd.
All those roads are closed beginning at 11 p.m. on July 26 through July 27 at 12 p.m. Any vehicles parked during that time will be towed.
There will also be a number of roads closed for other events. Street Fest will close West 2nd Street from Ripley to Brady Street from 10 a.m. on July 25 to 12 p.m. on July 28, as well as parts of Main and Harrison Street. Brady Street, East 4th Street and Pershing Ave., while East 3rd Street will be closed beginning July 26 at 1 p.m. for race packet pick-up.
There are some free parking places — Harrison Street and Redstone ramps will be free and open to the public from 5 p.m. July 26 to 12 a.m. July 28.
8. You can follow the race online
Stay tuned to qctimes.com, our Twitter account @qctimes and #Bix7 on Twitter for all the latest updates. That includes up-to-the-minute results and updates from Thursday's Genesis Health System Brady Street Sprints, Friday's Junior Bix, Saturday's Bix 7, Quick Bix and the after-party (for runners and walkers only).
9. Don't forget to have fun and take in the sights
Want to watch the race? You can stand just about anywhere along the course to watch, though if you wish to watch the starting gun you're advised to enter on 5th Street using the east and west sidewalks of Brady Street. Wheelchair viewing areas are at 5th St. and Brady Street on the west side of Brady, Kirkwood Blvd. and Brady Street on the west side of Brady, Kirkwood Blvd. and Belle Ave. in the green space in the Village of East Davenport and 3rd Street and Pershing Ave.
There's plenty to see and do race day; parties line the streets, and so do people cheering on the runners. Don't forget the costumes; runners compete every year in the costume contest. Last year's winners included the "The Running of the Bulls," who dressed as matadors and bulls.