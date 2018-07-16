Try 1 month for 99¢
NWS: Weather summary

A good Monday to all. Cooler and less humid days are ahead. No, we're not talking about winter just yet, but pleasant days are on tap for the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. 30 percent chance of showers early today

+6 
NWS logo

Today brings a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny and less humid with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.

• Seven day forecast

2. Davenport road work update

+6 
Traffic cones

• Westbound River Drive will close beginning today between Pershing Avenue and Perry Street for water service repairs. All westbound traffic will be detoured at 4th Street. The contractor estimates all work will be completed by Friday.

• Beginning today the intersection of Slopertown Road and 155th Avenue (north Division Street) will close for installation of turn and additional travel lanes. North/south and east/west travel will be detoured. The contractor estimates this work will be completed by August 13.

• Resurfacing work on Marquette Street will require the road to be fully closed beginning today between Lombard Street and W. Central Park Avenue, W. 29th Street and the Duck Creek Recreational Trail, W. 34th and W. 35th streets, and W. 35th and W. 38th streets. The intersections of Lombard, W. Central Park and 35th will remain open for the duration of the project.

This phase of the project should be completed by Friday. This work will be followed by finish work with lane reductions for about one more month following the closure. All work is estimated to be completed by the end of August.

• Work continues on W. 76th Street, Division Street and 3rd and 4th streets, Elm Street, Federal Street, Jersey Ridge Road, River Drive, E. Locust Street, River Drive and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

3. Michael Kim receives 'best birthday present' winning JDC

+6 
John Deere Classic: Final Round
Buy Now

Michael Kim kisses the trophy after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Kim ran away from the field winning the tournament by a record eight strokes at 27-under par. 

Michael Kim had a birthday weekend he won't ever forget. A day after turning 25, Kim etched his name into the John Deere Classic record book and changed his lease on life. 

Kim became the 22nd player to make the Quad-Cities golf tournament his first win on the PGA Tour Sunday with an eight-shot triumph over Francesco Molinari, Joel Dahmen, Sam Ryder and Bronson Burgoon at TPC Deere Run. 

His 27-under par total of 257 set a tournament scoring record. So too did his margin of victory. Read more.

• ICYMI: Complete John Deere Classic coverage

4. QCMEG arrests Illinois parolee trafficking methamphetamine

+6 
Scott Schild

Scott Schild

Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested a 45-year-old Moline man after officers said they discovered more than 1 pound of high grade “Ice” methamphetamine in his car.

Scott A. Schild, who already is on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections on a methamphetamine-related conviction, is now facing charges of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

Schild allegedly had 480 grams in his possession which makes the charge a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years. Read more.

5. Assumption's Kelley helps Knights back to state

+6 
062818-qct-mac-softball-001
Buy Now

Assumption's Hannah Kelley winds up to pitch during a game against North Scott earlier this season. Kelley is 20-1 with a 0.44 ERA this summer for the top-ranked Knights. 

She is the team's ace pitcher. She can play any of the four infield spots. She can roam any of the three positions in the outfield.  In fact, at some point during her five years with Davenport Assumption's softball program, Hannah Kelley has played every position on the diamond except for one — catcher.

Kelley's versatility has sparked Assumption to its best five-year run in program history.

The defending state champion Knights (36-3) make their third consecutive Class 3A state tournament appearance at 7 p.m. tonight against Benton Community in Fort Dodge. Read more.

6. Lambrite-Iles-Petersen home will be on Gold Coast tour of homes

+6 
062118-qct-fea-stone-001
Buy Now

The former Lambrite-Iles-Petersen House Thursday, June 21, 2018. The home originally built in 1856 is being restored by Dick and Linda Stone of Muscatine.

Sometimes one of the major tasks in restoring a home is taking away things that are not original. Among owners Dick and Linda Stone's major tasks has been to remove a large, 1925 porch that enclosed the entire first floor exterior of the home and about half of the second floor.

The addition so radically changed the home's appearance that it was was difficult to envision the original. But Dick Stone had a photograph, and, early on, he taped it in the front hallway where he could refer to it as a guide and keep reminded of the ultimate goal.

Now, more than three years later, the home's original look is beginning to re-emerge, as added-on floors, pillars, walls and windows fall away. It's heartening progress. Read more.

Today's photo gallery: John Deere Classic 