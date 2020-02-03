Rick's Six: Light drizzle, Caucus Day, robbery arrest, and Big Dance competition

A good Monday to all. Punxsutawney Phil is predicting an early spring. Kansas City Chief fans all over the world are celebrating the Chief's come-from-behind Super Bowl victory. And Caucus Day is finally upon us. As for the weather, here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook we can expect drizzle changing to freezing drizzle then to snow late this afternoon and into the evening. The window for freezing drizzle will be short-lived and the limited moisture means a light glaze of ice is possible on elevated surfaces.
As cold air moves into the area tonight, water from melted snow may refreeze and lead to slick spots on untreated surfaces.
A mix of snow, drizzle, and freezing drizzle is possible on Tuesday morning as a storm system exits to the east. Ice accumulations are not anticipated at this time.
A storm system passing to our southeast on Wednesday afternoon and night will bring light snow to the area south and east of a Fairfield to Dubuque line. Changes in the track of this storm system are possible so it is still too early to determine snowfall amounts at this time.
1. Mostly Cloudy today
Look for a slight chance of drizzle after 5 p.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees.
Tonight there's a chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle before 3 a.m., a chance of snow and freezing drizzle between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of snow after 4 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 28 degrees. North wind around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
There is a 20% chance of snow after noon Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 20 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
2. qctimes.com is Caucus Central
• How to follow our Iowa Caucus coverage
3. One charged in Davenport armed robbery
Davenport police have arrested one of two men wanted in connection with the Aug. 14 armed robbery of Sam’s Food, a convenience store located at 648 Marquette St.
Donte Duron Grubbs, 22, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery. The charge is a Class B felony that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70 percent of which, or 17½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.
According to the arrest affidavit, at 7:09 p.m. Aug. 14, Grubbs and another man entered Sam’s.
Grubbs allegedly pulled a handgun from his backpack and demanded money from the clerk. He also put the gun to the back of the clerk’s head.
The other man acted as lookout. Police are still searching for him. Read more.
4. Riverdale Fire Department loses beloved crew member
A determined young volunteer woman whose dream was to become a firefighter will be greatly missed by the Riverdale fire crew.
Analiese Chapman of LeClaire, 20, who had cystic fibrosis, died Sunday at University Hospitals, Iowa City.
“I will remember her for her strength and willingness, just to keep going,” Riverdale assistant fire chief Brian Ballard said Sunday night.
“She never let this disease get her down,” he said.
Chapman’s father, Greg Chapman, had been a firefighter for 30 years for LeClaire. In the Riverdale Fire Department Facebook tribute to Analiese Chapman, her gear is right next to his. Read more.
5. Thinking of home improvement? 140 vendors will be at Q-C home show
Black matte teamed with brushed gold is becoming a popular finish in light fixtures.
"Smart" appliances, such as a Kitchen Aid range with attachments (just like its mixers), are getting a lot of buzz because they allow steaming, crisping and grilling in the oven.
And while white is still the color choice in kitchen cabinets, blue is making inroads, if not as an entire suite, then as an accent.
These are three trends Elizabeth Round, marketing manager for Village Home Stores, Geneseo, Illinois, sees as she looks around the Quad-Cities home scene.
She will bring examples of what she's talking about to her store's booth on Friday-Sunday, Feb. 7-9, at the annual Quad-City Builders and Remodelers 40th Annual Home Show at the QCCA Expo Center, Rock Island.
About 140 vendors have signed up for the show, with products and services that include home security, financing, flooring, kitchen and bath design, mattresses, remodeling, window blinds, fireplaces, house siding, swimming pools and spas and pest control. Read more.
The 26th Annual Quad-City Regional Auto Show opens its doors to the public Friday at the Davenport RiverCenter with new events for students, a…
