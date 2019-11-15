Bob Vogelbaugh announces the 49th annual community Thanksgiving dinner will take place again this year during a press conference at the Arby's restaurant by SouthPark Mall in Moline, on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
Bettendorf High School Students cheer after placing in second place in the Division A category during the Student Hunger Drive finale rally Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the River Bend Foodbank in Davenport. A total of 568,317 meals were collected by 17 area high schools.
A good Friday to all. Sunshine and temps in the 40s highlight today's forecast. What more could you want? Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and mild
Today will be sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.
Sunday there is a chance of snow, mixing with rain after 8 a.m., then gradually ending. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
2. Students raise 568,317 meals in Student Hunger Drive
Alleman High School’s Mattie Kindelsperger listened quietly as her school won first place for Division B in this year’s Student Hunger Drive. This year, she said, Alleman raised a bit more than 21,000 pounds of food, which topped last year.
“That was a big thing for us,” said Kindelsperger, a 16-year-old junior. “When most people think of hunger, they think of a third-world country. You don’t really think of your own community. There are people here in our community who don’t have enough food for dinner, who don’t have enough food for lunch.
For the past six weeks, 17 area high schools have been doing all they could to raise food to fill the 60,000 square-foot warehouse of the River Bend Food Bank in Davenport.
Those schools took in enough food to provide 568,317 meals in the 34th Annual Student Hunger Drive. Read more.
Mercer County High School's student council advisor, Amy Degelman high fives students during the Student Hunger Drive finale rally on Thursday at the River Bend Foodbank in Davenport. A total of 568,317 meals were collected by 17 area high schools.
Pleasant Valley High School students hold their Division A first place banner during the Student Hunger Drive finale rally Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the River Bend Foodbank in Davenport. A total of 568,317 meals were collected by 17 area high schools.
A Rock Island Student cheers after placing in second placing during the Student Hunger Drive finale rally Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the River Bend Foodbank in Davenport. A total of 568,317 meals were collected by 17 area high schools.
3. No. 49 a go for Vogelbaugh's Thanksgiving dinner
Bob Vogelbaugh is playing hurt, but pending surgery will not keep Mr. Thanksgiving and his 49th holiday gathering from its appointed rounds.
"I'm good and I'm grateful for all that everyone does, but I did something dumb over the summer,'' Vogelbaugh said Thursday, during his annual Thanksgiving Dinner announcement at the Moline Arby's Restaurant.
The injury has not kept Vogelbaugh from his rounds as a crossing guard at Seton Catholic School in Moline or his preparation for this year's Thanksgiving gathering at SouthPark Mall. His 49th. Read more.
4. Confident Bulldogs take crack at top-ranked Valley
Since the opening night of the season when he accumulated 122 rushing yards and three touchdowns, Harrison Bey-Buie has been the cornerstone for the Bettendorf football team's offense.
But in the past four weeks as teams make a concerted effort to bottle up Bey-Buie, the Bulldogs have had others join him at the forefront.
The Bulldogs have collected four straight wins, averaged 48 points per game and registered more than 460 yards of offense per contest since their district loss to Cedar Rapids Kennedy in mid-October.
"Our quarterback is really playing at a high level," Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley said of senior Joe Byrne. "A lot of that is getting comfortable with our offense because we ask a lot out of him with different reads."
Bettendorf (9-2) will need another special performance from Byrne, Bey-Buie and company this afternoon in the UNI-Dome against top-ranked West Des Moines Valley (11-0) in a Class 4A state semifinal. Read more.
Pleasant Valley's Emily Wood goes up for the kill against West Des Moines Valley during the Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff celebrates a point scored against West Des Moines Valley during the Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pleasant Valley's Erica Brohm goes up for the kill against West Des Moines Valley during the Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pleasant Valley's Emily Wood and Claire Bebow collide as they attempt to bump against West Des Moines Valley during the Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pleasant Valley's Ilah Perez-Johnson chases a ball to the media table against West Des Moines Valley during the Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pleasant Valley's Chloe Cline goes up for the kill against West Des Moines Valley during the Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pleasant Valley’s student section cheers on the Spartans against West Des Moines Valley during the Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pleasant Valley players celebrate a point scored against West Des Moines Valley during the Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pleasant Valley's Chloe Cline celebrates a point scored against West Des Moines Valley during the Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pleasant Valley players celebrate a block against West Des Moines Valley during the Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pleasant Valley's Claire Bebow celebrates a point scored against West Des Moines Valley during the Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
West Des Moines Valley’s student section heckles the Pleasant Valley players during the Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pleasant Valley's Emily Wood falls after an attempt to bump the ball against West Des Moines Valley during the Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pleasant Valley's Chloe Cline goes up for a kill against West Des Moines Valley during the Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pleasant Valley's Ilah Perez-Johnson goes up to the net for a kill against West Des Moines Valley during the Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pleasant Valley's Chloe Cline and Ilah Perez-Johnson collide as they attempt to return the ball against West Des Moines Valley during the Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pleasant Valley's Chloe Cline and Ilah Perez-Johnson block against West Des Moines Valley during the Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pleasant Valley's Chloe Cline reacts after West Des Moines Valley scores a point during the Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pleasant Valley's Hailey Halupnick reacts after West Des Moines Valley scores a point during the Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff hugs Jessi Meyer after the Spartans lost to West Des Moines Valley during the Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pleasant Valley players are awarded the semifinal trophy after losing to West Des Moines Valley during the Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pleasant Valley's Natalie Adams wipes her eyes after the Spartans lost to West Des Moines Valley during the Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pleasant Valley's Ilah Perez-Johnson wipes her eyes after the Spartans lost to West Des Moines Valley during the Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pleasant Valley's Emily Wood, center, wipes her eyes as the Spartans pose for a photo during the Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
5. Rock Island man accused in fatal stabbing goes to trial Thursday, claims self-defense
When Antonio A. Ortiz Jr., walked out of his house for the last time early on Dec. 16, Kaleigh Polley followed, hoping to convince him to return home.
But she fell behind on the block-and-a-half walk to Jose Yanez’s Rock Island house in the 2200 block of 17th Street, and she lost sight of the angry Ortiz, she testified Thursday at Yanez’s murder trial. When she saw Ortiz again, he was lying facedown in Yanez’s yard.
At first, she told him he needed to get up. Then she realized his breathing was not normal.
“So I rolled him over onto his back, and that’s when I noticed there was blood on his shirt,” Polley said Thursday.
When she pulled up his shirt, she realized Ortiz had been stabbed. She called Ortiz’s mother and she also called 911.