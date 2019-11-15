{{featured_button_text}}

11/15/19

A good Friday to all. Sunshine and temps in the 40s highlight today's forecast. What more could you want? Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and mild

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.

Sunday there is a chance of snow, mixing with rain after 8 a.m., then gradually ending. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

• Seven day forecast

2. Students raise 568,317 meals in Student Hunger Drive

111519-qct-qca-hunger-03.jpg

Bettendorf High School Students cheer after placing in second place in the Division A category during the Student Hunger Drive finale rally Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the River Bend Foodbank in Davenport. A total of 568,317 meals were collected by 17 area high schools.

Alleman High School’s Mattie Kindelsperger listened quietly as her school won first place for Division B in this year’s Student Hunger Drive. This year, she said, Alleman raised a bit more than 21,000 pounds of food, which topped last year.

“That was a big thing for us,” said Kindelsperger, a 16-year-old junior. “When most people think of hunger, they think of a third-world country. You don’t really think of your own community. There are people here in our community who don’t have enough food for dinner, who don’t have enough food for lunch.

For the past six weeks, 17 area high schools have been doing all they could to raise food to fill the 60,000 square-foot warehouse of the River Bend Food Bank in Davenport.

Those schools took in enough food to provide 568,317 meals in the 34th Annual Student Hunger Drive. Read more.

Photos: Student Hunger Drive finale rally

+6 
+6 
111519-qct-qca-hunger-01.jpg
+6 
+6 
111519-qct-qca-hunger-02.jpg
+6 
+6 
111519-qct-qca-hunger-03.jpg
+6 
+6 
111519-qct-qca-hunger-04.jpg
+6 
+6 
111519-qct-qca-hunger-05.jpg

3. No. 49 a go for Vogelbaugh's Thanksgiving dinner

111519-mda-nws-mrthanksgiving-001

Bob Vogelbaugh announces the 49th annual community Thanksgiving dinner will take place again this year during a press conference at the Arby's restaurant by SouthPark Mall in Moline, on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

Bob Vogelbaugh is playing hurt, but pending surgery will not keep Mr. Thanksgiving and his 49th holiday gathering from its appointed rounds.

"I'm good and I'm grateful for all that everyone does, but I did something dumb over the summer,'' Vogelbaugh said Thursday, during his annual Thanksgiving Dinner announcement at the Moline Arby's Restaurant. 

The injury has not kept Vogelbaugh from his rounds as a crossing guard at Seton Catholic School in Moline or his preparation for this year's Thanksgiving gathering at SouthPark Mall. His 49th. Read more.

Photos: Mr. Thanksgiving's Annual Meal

+14 
+14 
112317-Mr-Thanksgiving-001
+14 
+14 
112317-Mr-Thanksgiving-002
+14 
+14 
112317-Mr-Thanksgiving-003
+14 
+14 
112317-Mr-Thanksgiving-004
+14 
+14 
112317-Mr-Thanksgiving-005

4. Confident Bulldogs take crack at top-ranked Valley

092019-qct-spt-bett-cf football-05.jpg

Bettendorf's Joe Byrne (7) makes a throw while playing against Cedar Falls earlier this season. Byrne has thrown for 1,395 yards and rushed for 582 this season. 

Since the opening night of the season when he accumulated 122 rushing yards and three touchdowns, Harrison Bey-Buie has been the cornerstone for the Bettendorf football team's offense.

But in the past four weeks as teams make a concerted effort to bottle up Bey-Buie, the Bulldogs have had others join him at the forefront.

The Bulldogs have collected four straight wins, averaged 48 points per game and registered more than 460 yards of offense per contest since their district loss to Cedar Rapids Kennedy in mid-October.

"Our quarterback is really playing at a high level," Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley said of senior Joe Byrne. "A lot of that is getting comfortable with our offense because we ask a lot out of him with different reads."

Bettendorf (9-2) will need another special performance from Byrne, Bey-Buie and company this afternoon in the UNI-Dome against top-ranked West Des Moines Valley (11-0) in a Class 4A state semifinal. Read more.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

• Coss: Shea gives Bulldogs leg up in special teams, defense

• WDM Valley derails PV's title aspirations

Photos: Pleasant Valley falls in the Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball

+46 
+46 
111419-IASVB-015a.jpg
+46 
+46 
111419-IASVB-012a.jpg
+46 
+46 
111419-IASVB-019a.jpg
+46 
+46 
111419-IASVB-020a.jpg
+46 
+46 
111419-IASVB-021a.jpg

5. Rock Island man accused in fatal stabbing goes to trial Thursday, claims self-defense

Jose Yanez

Yanez

When Antonio A. Ortiz Jr., walked out of his house for the last time early on Dec. 16, Kaleigh Polley followed, hoping to convince him to return home.

But she fell behind on the block-and-a-half walk to Jose Yanez’s Rock Island house in the 2200 block of 17th Street, and she lost sight of the angry Ortiz, she testified Thursday at Yanez’s murder trial. When she saw Ortiz again, he was lying facedown in Yanez’s yard.

At first, she told him he needed to get up. Then she realized his breathing was not normal.

“So I rolled him over onto his back, and that’s when I noticed there was blood on his shirt,” Polley said Thursday.

When she pulled up his shirt, she realized Ortiz had been stabbed. She called Ortiz’s mother and she also called 911.

Yanez, 29, of Rock Island, has been charged with second-degree murder. Read more.

Crime/courts and public safety headlines

6. Large town home building rising behind Bettendorf Starbucks

111419-qct-qca-brownstone-02.jpg

A large building containing four townhomes is being built behind a Starbucks coffee shop on 3232 Middle Road, Bettendorf.

A three-story, residential building with four homes called the Brownstone Townhomes is under construction in an otherwise commercial area off Bettendorf's Middle Road, west of Devils Glen Road.

The building is going up behind a Starbucks coffee shop that opened last year across from the Palmer Hills Golf Course between an IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union and Bettendorf Office Products.

"That's the new urbanism," said John Soenksen, the city's community development director. "People like being in walking distance to shopping." Read more.

Trending headlines

Today's photo gallery: Historic Fort Theater

Today's photo gallery is from our archives: The historic Fort Theater at 1828 3rd Avenue in Rock Island, Illinois was constructed in 1920 and opened in 1921 at a cost of $500,000.

 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0