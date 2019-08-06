The swimming pool at 1100 Jersey Ridge Road in the Village of East Davenport is located inside this locked gate. Two men drowned there Monday, Davenport police said. It is the home of Village businessman John Wisor, who reportedly was not at home when the accident occurred.
Abernathy's co-owner Rebecca Nicke chats with guests during the store’s grand reopening on Saturday in Davenport. The vintage clothing store was closed by flooding in late April, and opted to move to a new location at 132 West Third St., Davenport.
David Domine Sr. joins his son David Jr. as he speaks about his late brother, Pauly Domine, during a memorial in his honor at LeClaire Park in Davenport on Monday. Pauly Domine’s body was found in the Mississippi River east of Andalusia on July 28.
A good Tuesday to all. Strong winds and rain blew through the Q-C area last night, but don't expect much more relief from the heat and dry conditions. Today's forecast calls for sunny skies with only a slight chance of rain on Wednesday.
1. Day today, rain maybe tomorrow
Today will be mostly cloudy to start the day then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 66 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees.
Wednesday night will see a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Otherwise skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
2. Friends, family remember homeless Q-C man who drowned on Mississippi
Pauly Domine was intelligent, handy, generous, hard-working and an overall good guy. He also struggled with alcoholism most of his adult life.
His family did what they could to help when Pauly called, but he was stubbornly independent. The 51-year-old sought to live life on his own terms, said his oldest brother, David Domine.
Some in the family didn't know Paul Domine was homeless when his body was found last week, apparently drowned in the Mississippi River in what friends and family members believe may have been an accident or a suicide.
Roughly 30 people gathered for a memorial Monday night in Downtown Davenport near the Skybridge Pavillion to pay their respect. Read more.
3. New Davenport superintendent officially approved to start
Robert Kobylski’s first day as superintendent of Davenport Schools has been “a long time coming,” school board member Julie DeSalvo said.
After some setbacks and slowdowns with his Iowa license, the school board approved a new contract for Kobylski 4-1 Monday night. Vice President Linda Hayes and Director Clyde Mayfield were absent. Read more.
4. Many of Davenport's businesses still making their way back after historic flood
It's been three months since the HESCO barrier wall in Davenport failed, leading to the downtown area and beyond being flooded for weeks.
While many businesses reopened quickly, some are just opening, and others continue to mull their options. Vintage clothing store Abernathy's reopened Saturday, August 3 in a new location. Read more.
5. Men who drowned in Davenport pool likely died night before bodies were found
The two men who drowned last month in a backyard swimming pool in the Village of East Davenport likely died the night before they were found, according to the man who discovered their bodies.
The Quad-City Times filed an Open Records request for the emergency dispatch records related to the drowning, and a copy of the 911 call was provided Monday by the Scott Emergency Communication Center. Read more.