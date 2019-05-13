{{featured_button_text}}

A good Monday to all. Better weather is returning to the Quad-Cities. Plus the Mississippi River has finally fallen below flood stage after 51 days. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. A high in the mid-60s

NWS: Summary

Today we'll see increasing clouds with a high near 66 degrees and a low around 46 degrees.

Tuesday brings a slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. The high will be near 67 degrees and a low around 52 degrees.

• Seven day forecast

NWS: Flood record

A flood warning for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities remains in force until further notice. But the good news is that the Mississippi River has fallen below major flood stage of 18 feet. 

The Mississippi is currently 17.68 feet and falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to fall to 17.2 feet Tuesday, then  16 feet on Saturday.

• Monitor area river levels

FLOOD HEADLINES:

2. Top area students honored

Salute

Check out the top high school students in the Quad-City Area. Salute to Academics and Achievements

3. More detours today for I-74 bridge project

Traffic cones

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that there will be a lane closure beginning today on I-74.

According to the Illinois DOT the lane closure will be on I-74 eastbound/southbound lanes under the Avenue of the Cities bridge in Moline from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. through May 23.

A complete closure of I-74 eastbound/southbound will be installed from 7 p.m., Saturday, May 18  until 6 a.m., Sunday, May 19. Traffic will be detoured utilizing the Ave of the Cities on & off ramps.

• Zip it, zip it good!

Zipper merge properly performed on the I-74 bridge.

Workers will be performing bridge beam repairs.

Now if all the other detours and lane closures for the new I-74 bridge could be this painless.

Other area road work:

• In Clinton: Due to a road project, one-half of the intersection at North 12th Street and 6th Avenue North will be closed beginning today. This intersection will be reopened Friday, May 24, weather permitting.

Photos: New Interstate 74 Bridge Construction Update

Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Interstate 74 bridge construction update

4. 17 animals evacuated after dryer fire at Q-C Animal Welfare Center Clinic

Dryer fire

Seven dogs and 10 cats were relocated to another facility Sunday, May 12, 2019, after a dryer fire at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center's Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic in Milan. The animals were doing OK early Sunday evening, and were under the medical care of one of the Center's veterinarians. One cat was taken to the Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities to receive oxygen for smoke inhalation. 

Seventeen animals were relocated to another facility Sunday afternoon after a dryer fire at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center's Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic, at 612 1st St. W., Milan.

QCAWC executive director Patti McRae said fire crews were dispatched around 2 p.m. Sunday. No one was at QCAWC when the fire started.

“When I got here, you could see the smoke pouring out of the top of the building,” McRae said. “The fire department went into the building, and they were able to put the fire out that was in the dryer.”

The department also was able to get all of the animals — seven dogs and 10 cats — out of the building. Read more.

5. Davenport woman charged with peddling meth 

Jamie Hubbs

Jamie Hubbs

A Davenport woman is facing drug trafficking charges after police allege she sold crystal methamphetamine to undercover officers in December and January.

Jamie Lynn Hubbs, 33, of 2003 W. 1st St., Davenport, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute 15.1 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.

Hubbs also is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, each of which is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. Read more.

6. Rock Island couple creates 'forever home'

Rock Island couple creates 'forever home' 1

Michael, Jessica and 3-year-old Millie Matherly show off the great room of their historic home.

Here's our most popular story from the weekend: When the "for sale" sign appeared at the boarded-up house at 20th Street and 8th Avenue in Rock Island, life-long resident Michael Matherly was curious.

He decided to take a look.

Pushing through the front door of the 1870s house into the interior, about all he could see beyond years' worth of accumulated debris was the staircase newel post and, across the room, the fireplace mantel.

The home's owner invited him to make an offer, and when Matherly proposed $500, the owner countered only $500 more before accepting Matherly's original proposal.

Seven years and many thousands of dollars later, Michael and Jessica Matherly are living in their totally rebuilt "forever home" with a new interior floor plan designed by Rock Island architect Lo Milani. Read more.

Photos: Rock Island couple creates 'forever home'

Rock Island couple creates 'forever home' 1
Rock Island couple creates 'forever home' 2
Rock Island couple creates 'forever home' 3
Rock Island couple creates 'forever home' 4
Rock Island couple creates 'forever home' 5

Awards cite Rock Island's restored fountains, Douglas Park

Each year, the Rock Island Preservation Society honors individuals, groups, or businesses who have made special efforts to preserve or restore historic structures in the community or whose actions have served to support the historic qualities of Rock Island.

This year the society will present six Historic Preservation Awards, one Certificate of Recognition, and three Special Recognitions. The awards will be presented at Monday's City Council meeting, beginning at 6:45 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor, 1528 3rd Ave.

Check out the 10 awardees.

Awards cite RI's restored fountains, Douglas Park

1906 7th Ave., Gene & Jody Zwiefel
803 20th St.: Michael and Jessica Matherly
830 22nd St., Daryl and Cynthia Empen
836 20th St., PTM Properties, 1551 Washington St., Muscatine
1402 26th St., Juan and Maura Vasquez, 909 22nd St.

BONUS SIX: Q-C counties study regional radio system

050519-qct-qca-radiosbigstory-022a.JPG

A license plate that reads 'I am 911' is on display May 1 at the Scott Emergency Communication Center in Davenport.

ICYMI, it was our Big Story from the weekend: Emergency radio dispatchers are a lifeline.

Whether for a health emergency, an accident, an injury or a fire, dispatchers connect Quad-Citians in distress with a first responder who's ready to provide help.

And over the past two weeks, as the Mississippi River swallowed large stretches of the Quad-Cities, those emergency communications were more critical than ever.

As the infrastructure of some emergency 911 services nears its "end of life" and a new federal standard requires increased connectivity, leaders in Scott and Rock Island counties are collaborating to study one shared emergency radio system.

After three years of planning, a proposed Quad-City P25 Radio Project, which would improve coverage and regional communication, is being introduced for approval to city councils, county boards and agencies across the bi-state area. Read more.

The Big Story: Quad-City counties study regional radio system