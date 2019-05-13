Seven dogs and 10 cats were relocated to another facility Sunday, May 12, 2019, after a dryer fire at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center's Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic in Milan. The animals were doing OK early Sunday evening, and were under the medical care of one of the Center's veterinarians. One cat was taken to the Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities to receive oxygen for smoke inhalation.
A good Monday to all. Better weather is returning to the Quad-Cities. Plus the Mississippi River has finally fallen below flood stage after 51 days. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A high in the mid-60s
Today we'll see increasing clouds with a high near 66 degrees and a low around 46 degrees.
Tuesday brings a slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. The high will be near 67 degrees and a low around 52 degrees.
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that there will be a lane closure beginning today on I-74.
According to the Illinois DOT the lane closure will be on I-74 eastbound/southbound lanes under the Avenue of the Cities bridge in Moline from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. through May 23.
A complete closure of I-74 eastbound/southbound will be installed from 7 p.m., Saturday, May 18 until 6 a.m., Sunday, May 19. Traffic will be detoured utilizing the Ave of the Cities on & off ramps.
• Zip it, zip it good!
Zipper merge properly performed on the I-74 bridge.
Workers will be performing bridge beam repairs.
Smooth moves, QC! This is how a zipper merge is done. By using both lanes and merging at the end of the lane during backups, drivers can reduce congestion on the ramps and River Drive and keep traffic moving smoothly. #teamworkmakesthemergeworkpic.twitter.com/fqKjPo43km
Now if all the other detours and lane closures for the new I-74 bridge could be this painless.
Other area road work:
• In Clinton: Due to a road project, one-half of the intersection at North 12th Street and 6th Avenue North will be closed beginning today. This intersection will be reopened Friday, May 24, weather permitting.
QCAWC executive director Patti McRae said fire crews were dispatched around 2 p.m. Sunday. No one was at QCAWC when the fire started.
“When I got here, you could see the smoke pouring out of the top of the building,” McRae said. “The fire department went into the building, and they were able to put the fire out that was in the dryer.”
The department also was able to get all of the animals — seven dogs and 10 cats — out of the building. Read more.
A Davenport woman is facing drug trafficking charges after police allege she sold crystal methamphetamine to undercover officers in December and January.
Jamie Lynn Hubbs, 33, of 2003 W. 1st St., Davenport, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute 15.1 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
Hubbs also is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, each of which is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. Read more.
Here's our most popular story from the weekend: When the "for sale" sign appeared at the boarded-up house at 20th Street and 8th Avenue in Rock Island, life-long resident Michael Matherly was curious.
He decided to take a look.
Pushing through the front door of the 1870s house into the interior, about all he could see beyond years' worth of accumulated debris was the staircase newel post and, across the room, the fireplace mantel.
The home's owner invited him to make an offer, and when Matherly proposed $500, the owner countered only $500 more before accepting Matherly's original proposal.
Seven years and many thousands of dollars later, Michael and Jessica Matherly are living in their totally rebuilt "forever home" with a new interior floor plan designed by Rock Island architect Lo Milani. Read more.
The floor of the first-floor bathroom is slate tile set in a herringbone pattern, and the round, antique mirror was a suggestion of Jessica's sister, who also recommended the curved backsplash made of the same quartz as the countertop.
When Jessica Matherly was 10 years old, she saw a bed like this in an Ethan Allen catalog and decided she wanted one like it when she was grown up. Her wish has come true. The two windows above the bed are new.
A photo from the Matherlys wedding, finished like a painting, stands at the top of the fireplace mantel. Other family photos are arranged on the mantel's shelves and the staircase is reflected in the mantel mirror.
Awards cite Rock Island's restored fountains, Douglas Park
Each year, the Rock Island Preservation Society honors individuals, groups, or businesses who have made special efforts to preserve or restore historic structures in the community or whose actions have served to support the historic qualities of Rock Island.
This year the society will present six Historic Preservation Awards, one Certificate of Recognition, and three Special Recognitions. The awards will be presented at Monday's City Council meeting, beginning at 6:45 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor, 1528 3rd Ave.
Historic Preservation Award for extensive restoration of the landmarked historic Potter House and cottage. The home’s stucco exterior was repaired and painted in historic colors. The cottage, where the Zwiefels run their business, Kindred Styles, received extensive clapboard repair and replacement. Aluminum storm windows in the cottage were removed and are being replaced by wood. A more recent driveway from 7th Avenue was removed and returned to lawn, leaving only the historic vehicular access.
Historic Preservation Award for extensive exterior restoration of their home including the removal of multiple layers of paint and repainting. The leaking, built-in gutters of their large, now rare, metal porch roof were removed and replaced with soldered sheet copper. Most recently, deteriorated hardboard siding on the home's 1980s garage (shown here) was removed and replaced with salvaged clapboard that matches the landmarked house. Salvaged historic windows were also added to the garage.
836 20th St., PTM Properties, 1551 Washington St., Muscatine
Historic Preservation Award. Although this house was unveiled some 20 years ago, new ownership followed by long-term vacancy had permitted significant deterioration. The owner undertook extensive exterior restoration that included repair and replacement of the rotted and damaged clapboard and new paint.
1402 26th St., Juan and Maura Vasquez, 909 22nd St.
Historic Preservation Award. The Vasquez family unveiled this vintage home by removing the later shingle siding to reveal the original clapboard. This was repaired and replaced when necessary, then painted an appropriate color.
Douglas Park, 18th Avenue and 10th Street, Friends of Douglas Park/Kevin Corrigan and Rock Island Parks and Recreation/John Gripp
Special Recognition Award. Only a few years ago, many felt that the city should dispose of the historic Douglas Park. With the help of the nonprofit Friends group and Gripp, the park now has a new ball field, concession stand, and parking lot, and it is being used and promoted again. Planned improvements include restoration and reuse of the historic fire station.
Continued maintenance of mid-century modern building, E. H. Schroder Insurance, 3424 18th Ave.
Special Recognition. Steve Schroder manages this business that’s been in his family for three generations and a part of Rock Island for 100 years. Its current home was built in 1958 with simple, clean lines, a low-pitched roof with wide eaves, and walls of windows. Schroder maintains the building's mid-century look inside and outside.
Window workshop, Bob Yapp, Belvedere School, Hannibal, Missouri
Special Recognition. Bob Yapp came to Rock Island more than 20 years ago to lead construction and restoration for Rock Island Economic Growth Corp. During his years here, he made many friends. When health problems stalled the Rowand family's restoration of an abandoned house, Yapp, now of Missouri, came to his old friend’s help by offering an intensive two-day workshop to rebuild all of the historic wood windows, about 24, at well below his cost. The Broadway Historic District also contributed. Here Yapp, left, uses a router as Joshua Shomo holds a window frame in place.
BONUS SIX: Q-C counties study regional radio system
ICYMI, it was our Big Story from the weekend: Emergency radio dispatchers are a lifeline.
Whether for a health emergency, an accident, an injury or a fire, dispatchers connect Quad-Citians in distress with a first responder who's ready to provide help.
And over the past two weeks, as the Mississippi River swallowed large stretches of the Quad-Cities, those emergency communications were more critical than ever.
As the infrastructure of some emergency 911 services nears its "end of life" and a new federal standard requires increased connectivity, leaders in Scott and Rock Island counties are collaborating to study one shared emergency radio system.
After three years of planning, a proposed Quad-City P25 Radio Project, which would improve coverage and regional communication, is being introduced for approval to city councils, county boards and agencies across the bi-state area. Read more.
Princeton Police Chief Brian Carsten, who doubles as the McCausland police chief and works part-time for Buffalo police, is hopeful for better coverage for his two ends of Scott County. '(The radios) have sometimes have been a struggle,' he said, adding the river valley and bluffs impact radio signals. When in Princeton, his radios are 'constantly fighting between towers in LeClaire or Clinton. We're not missing calls, but there might be times I can't get dispatch or out to dispatch.'
