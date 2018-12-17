Try 1 month for 99¢

A good Monday to all. We're looking at a milder, gentler winter with temps in the 40s and no snow. How long will it last? Stay tuned.

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and mild start to work week

Today will be sunny with a high near 43 degrees and low around 23 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.

Before hitting the road today, check out these links.

• Illinois winter road conditions

• Iowa winter road conditions

• Flight information from the Quad-City Airport

• Area radar

• Seven-day forecast

2. Davenport road work update

The roundabout at Davenport's Jersey Ridge Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway opened on Friday, creating a new east-west route across the city.

Here's the latest in road work from the city of Davenport.

• The left/west lane of Division Street between Locust and Pleasant streets is closed for sewer repairs. It is unknown when the work will be completed. Additional lane reductions may be necessary.

• Hickory Grove Road between Howell Street and Wilkes Avenue is closed until the end of the week for water main repairs.

• Hickory Grove Road between Dover Court and Central Park Avenue is closed until the end of the week for emergency hydrant repairs.

The following streets have one day lane closures for crane work.

• Tuesday: 2nd Street will be closed between Perry Street and Pershing Avenue.

• Wednesday: 3rd St will be closed between Brady Street and Pershing Avenue.

3. Man killed in Rock Island; multiple reports of gunshots

An autopsy is scheduled for today for a man killed early Sunday in Rock Island.

The victim was 30, but additional details about him, including his identity and apparent cause of death, were not available Sunday evening, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said.

The death is being treated as a homicide, officials said.

Rock Island County State’s Attorney John McGehee also confirmed the death, but the two officials could not provide detailed information about the time and location. Officials from the Rock Island Police Department were not available for comment.

In other developments, the Rock Island Police Department also reported one shooting that left a man wounded and three other gunfire complaints late Saturday and early Sunday.

A 39-year-old man was reported wounded just before 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of 14th Street, according to reports. The incident was described as an aggravated battery with a firearm.

An ambulance was called around the same time to that area, reports state. No arrests were listed.

Gustafson said no fatalities were reported from that incident. The condition of the victim, who was not named in the reports, was unavailable Sunday afternoon.

The shooting report was the last of the four gun-related incidents reported to the Rock Island police overnight. The available details of the others, all listed as aggravated discharge of a firearm complaints, are as follows:

10:05 p.m. in the 400 block of 9th Street. Two women and a child were listed as victims.

11:57 p.m. in the 600 block of 41st Street. A woman was listed as the victim.

1:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of 7th Street. Two women and a man were listed as victims.

No transports or arrests were listed in the reports for any of the three incidents.

The police can be reached at 309-732-2677. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers also accepts tips through its website, qccrimestoppers.com, and via the free mobile app “P3 Tips.”

4. Park visitors walk through the light display at Vander Veer Park

Photos: A winter evening at Vander Veer Botanical Park

5. The Big Story: Under the big top

A mid-level ladder is seen leading up to the top of the Iowa-American Water tower in LeClaire. The crew that painted the tower this summer has sandblasted and primed a Davenport tower and tank for painting in the spring.

Throw a tarp over something that's 140 feet tall, and it takes on an air of mystery. Neighbors to the million-gallon elevated water tank at Marquette and 60th streets in Davenport are accustomed to its presence. It's been there for 40 years — long before many of the surrounding homes were built.

A reader tipped Times columnist Barb Ickes off to the visual oddity, suggesting an Off Limits Places tour. Thanks to Iowa-American Water, she was allowed to slip under the tarp. It was our Big Story from the weekend. Read more.  

Photos: Under the big top

Barb Ickes takes us inside these 'off limits' places

6. Light display uses 72 gallon milk jugs

Water keeps the milk jugs weighted down so they don't blow away.

When it comes to finding something different in the way of outdoor Christmas decorations, it's hard to beat homemade.

Derrick and Kim Anderson of Bettendorf have a good grasp on different with the display of 72 gallon-sized milk jugs arranged side-by-side in a serpentine row in their front yard, each inset with a glowing red light.

The Andersons have been building this display for 20 years now, having seen the idea elsewhere, then claiming it as their own. The light bulbs simply slip into the opening on the jugs that are held in place by the weight of water inside. Read more.  

