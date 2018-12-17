A mid-level ladder is seen leading up to the top of the Iowa-American Water tower in LeClaire. The crew that painted the tower this summer has sandblasted and primed a Davenport tower and tank for painting in the spring.
Here's the latest in road work from the city of Davenport.
• The left/west lane of Division Street between Locust and Pleasant streets is closed for sewer repairs. It is unknown when the work will be completed. Additional lane reductions may be necessary.
• Hickory Grove Road between Howell Street and Wilkes Avenue is closed until the end of the week for water main repairs.
• Hickory Grove Road between Dover Court and Central Park Avenue is closed until the end of the week for emergency hydrant repairs.
The following streets have one day lane closures for crane work.
• Tuesday: 2nd Street will be closed between Perry Street and Pershing Avenue.
• Wednesday: 3rd St will be closed between Brady Street and Pershing Avenue.
An autopsy is scheduled for today for a man killed early Sunday in Rock Island.
The victim was 30, but additional details about him, including his identity and apparent cause of death, were not available Sunday evening, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said.
The death is being treated as a homicide, officials said.
Rock Island County State’s Attorney John McGehee also confirmed the death, but the two officials could not provide detailed information about the time and location. Officials from the Rock Island Police Department were not available for comment.
In other developments, the Rock Island Police Department also reported one shooting that left a man wounded and three other gunfire complaints late Saturday and early Sunday.
A 39-year-old man was reported wounded just before 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of 14th Street, according to reports. The incident was described as an aggravated battery with a firearm.
An ambulance was called around the same time to that area, reports state. No arrests were listed.
Gustafson said no fatalities were reported from that incident. The condition of the victim, who was not named in the reports, was unavailable Sunday afternoon.
The shooting report was the last of the four gun-related incidents reported to the Rock Island police overnight. The available details of the others, all listed as aggravated discharge of a firearm complaints, are as follows:
10:05 p.m. in the 400 block of 9th Street. Two women and a child were listed as victims.
11:57 p.m. in the 600 block of 41st Street. A woman was listed as the victim.
1:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of 7th Street. Two women and a man were listed as victims.
No transports or arrests were listed in the reports for any of the three incidents.
The police can be reached at 309-732-2677. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers also accepts tips through its website, qccrimestoppers.com, and via the free mobile app “P3 Tips.”
Throw a tarp over something that's 140 feet tall, and it takes on an air of mystery. Neighbors to the million-gallon elevated water tank at Marquette and 60th streets in Davenport are accustomed to its presence. It's been there for 40 years — long before many of the surrounding homes were built.
A reader tipped Times columnist Barb Ickes off to the visual oddity, suggesting an Off Limits Places tour. Thanks to Iowa-American Water, she was allowed to slip under the tarp. It was our Big Story from the weekend. Read more.
A mid-level ladder is seen leading up to the top of the Iowa-American Water tower in LeClaire. The crew that painted the tower this summer has sandblasted and primed a Davenport tower and tank for painting in the spring.
The ground under the elevated water tank at W. 60th and Marquette streets in Davenport is covered in a combination of a sandblasting agent and the blasted debris from the tower and tank. The Iowa-American Water Co.-owned tower will be painted in the spring.
Various pieces of cellular and related equipment are seen temporarily mounted on a telephone pole after being removed from the top of the water tower at Marquette and W. 60th streets in Davenport, which is being painted.
American Suncraft foreman Julio Ruiz, left, speaks with Quad-City Times columnist Barb Ickes, left, Iowa-American Water production supervisor Rick Baker, center, production superintendent Finas Brock, right, and spokesperson Lisa Reisen, far right, while standing below the elevated water tank at W. 60th and Marquette streets in Davenport, which is being rehabbed.
Iowa-American Water production supervisor Rick Baker, left, and production superintendent Finas Brock, right, hold the tarp back for American Suncraft foreman Julio Ruiz as he exits the shrouded tower.
Rigging equipment to support basket lifts for workers is seen under the million-gallon water tank at Marquette and 60th streets in Davenport. It is the third water tower to get a paint job this year by owner Iowa-American Water Co.
When it comes to finding something different in the way of outdoor Christmas decorations, it's hard to beat homemade.
Derrick and Kim Anderson of Bettendorf have a good grasp on different with the display of 72 gallon-sized milk jugs arranged side-by-side in a serpentine row in their front yard, each inset with a glowing red light.
The Andersons have been building this display for 20 years now, having seen the idea elsewhere, then claiming it as their own. The light bulbs simply slip into the opening on the jugs that are held in place by the weight of water inside. Read more.
Derrick Anderson first saw a deer ornament like this at a former neighbor's house. He liked it so much that he asked the neighbor if he could borrow it to make a pattern to replicate it for his own yard.