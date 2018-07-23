Lane closures for bridge/road repairs are not uncommon on the Talbot (Centennial) Bridge between Davenport and Rock Island. Beginning today the IDOT will begin making bridge repairs that could result in lane closures.
A good morning to all. It's Bix week in the Quad-Cities — one of our biggest summer events. Plus RAGBRAI wraps up Saturday at the Mississippi River, so this weekend will really be hopping. For those thinking about running or walking the Quad-City Times Bix 7, you can still sign up. Go to bix 7.com.
As for the weather, here are the details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and mild
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 66 degrees.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
• There will be numerous road closings and detours this week for RAGBRAI and BIX festivities. See above maps for the details.
• Beginning today Marquette Street will be reopened to one northbound and one southbound lane of traffic between: Lombard and W. Central Park Avenue; W. 29th Street and the Duck Creek Recreational Trail; W. 34th and W. 35th streets, and W. 35th and W. 38th streets.
The intersections of Lombard Street, W. Central Park Avenue, and 35th Street will remain open.
The road is estimated to be fully reopened by the end of August.
• The right westbound lane of E. 53rd Street between Elmore Circle and Lorton Avenue was closed last week for construction of a right-turn only lane into Costco. This work is estimated to be completed around Friday.
Additional traffic changes will occur as construction progresses, including the addition of a median, a traffic signal and a left-turn only lane (with some street widening work).
Information on these traffic control changes will be released as these phases of construction begin. Traffic delays are to be expected while this work is performed. Drivers are advised to consider an alternate route, such as Kimberly Road.
• Beginning today 11th Street will be closed between Christie and Mound streets for water service repair. The road is expected to be reopened Thurday.
• Work continues on W. 76th Street, Division Street at 3rd and 4th streets, Elm Street, Federal Street, Jersey Ridge Road, River Drive, E. Locust Street, and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
The CitiBus Eastern Iowa Industrial Area Service Route, operating from Rock Island/Davenport to Alorica will change beginning today. The change was approved July 11 by the Davenport City Council following a public hearing. The new route will service the Eastern Iowa Industrial area, including stops at two new industrial plants north of I-80, Alorica, Kraft-Heinz, and Sterilite, according to a news release from the city of Davenport.
4. 23rd Street at Central Avenue to close in Bettendorf
The city of Bettendorf reports that beginning today the intersection of Central Avenue and 23rd Street will be closed to all traffic for about two weeks for water main replacement. The following detour routes will be in effect:
• Southbound traffic on 23rd Street will be detoured west on Lincoln Road and south on 18th Street to U.S. 67
• Northbound traffic on 23rd Street will be detoured west on U.S. 67 and north on 18th Street to Lincoln Road.
• Eastbound traffic on Central Avenue will be detoured south on 18th Street and east to U.S. 67
• Westbound traffic on Central Avenue will be detoured south on 27th Street and west to U.S. 67
5. Talbot Bridge repairs set to begin
The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that repairs will begin today to the Talbot (Centennial) Bridge over the Mississippi River between Davenport and Rock Island.
Most of the repairs will be completed from under the bridge with no disruption to traffic. However, repairs needed over the river will require daytime lane closures, with one eastbound and one westbound lane open at all times. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of August.
6. State softball champions
ICYMI: Pleasant Valley and Davenport Assumption high schools won state softball titles over the weekend. Check out these images from the state title games.