Rick's Six: Mild today, nasty later in week, Q-C legends to square off in ring, and robbery suspects sought

1/13/20

A good Monday to all. So we dodged one this weekend. Is that reason to get upset over not getting the heavy snow that was predicted? Let's move on.

According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook temperatures will warm above freezing today and are expected to remain above freezing most of tonight.

Another fast moving storm system will move through Iowa tonight, with rain, possibly mixed with snow in northeast Iowa between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. Fog also will be possible tonight.

Then on Thursday night and Friday: A strong low-pressure system is expected to produce a transition from snow to freezing rain and then to rain across the area. There may be significant precipitation amounts but it is too early to determine exact amounts.

Friday night and Saturday: A deepening low-pressure system will track from eastern Iowa into the Great Lakes region. Snow and very strong northwest winds are possible in the wake of the system, along with much colder temperatures. However, it is too early to determine exact impacts to the area.

Stay tuned to see how that shakes out.

1. Mild today