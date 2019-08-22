Jason Stewart, owner/operator of Zeke’s Island Café at Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf, shows off the counter area where orders are taken at the new restaurant. There also are about a dozen tables for seating at 842 Middle Road locations. Zeke’s other location is in Davenport, in the Hilltop Campus Village at 1509 N. Harrison St.
Tony Miano is a professional street evangelist, affiliated with Grace Fellowship Church in Davenport. He "cross walks" at the corner of Marquette and Locust Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Miano does street evangelism every day, sometimes in local parks and on street corners where people can get out of their cars and talk with him.
A good Thursday to all. Today will feel a little more comfortable thanks to milder temperatures and lower humidity. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Milder temps
Today will be sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.
Enjoy.
2. Street evangelist shares his faith, encourages people to talk
Tony Miano isn’t surprised when people spit on him while he carries his cross along the sidewalk. He has watched while someone has taken a Gospel tract Miano handed him, set it aflame and thrown it at his face. Also, he has been physically assaulted.
“Public evangelism is, by its nature, confrontational,” said Miano, 55. “I don’t look forward to those moments, but I expect them.” He carries on his street ministry in the Quad-Cities despite occasional negative reactions. The retired Los Angeles County deputy, now a street evangelist, has a lengthy background in both criminal justice and ministry.
Earlier this week, Miano was on hand at the Big 10 Mart, Bettendorf, to provide comfort and the opportunity for people to talk after a clerk was shot and killed there Saturday in an apparent robbery.
Every day, Miano takes to the streets, sometimes “cross walking” at the corner of Marquette and Locust streets near Whitey’s and sometimes in Vander Veer Botanical Park, Davenport. The cross he carries says “Stop and talk” on one side. On the other, it references Isaiah 1:18 in the Bible: "Though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.” Read more.
3. Pieces of a $1.4 million Riverfront investment in Davenport might be ripped up to protect against flooding
Davenport aldermen could soon take up a proposal offered by city staff to remove two traffic dividers on River Drive that have been identified as an obstruction to protecting the city from seasonal Mississippi River floods.
In response to the Flood of 2019, Davenport adjusted its flood protection plan to prepare higher and heavier temporary flood walls whenever river forecasts predict severe flooding. But the highway dividers, installed just nine years ago, stand in the way of putting that new flood protection method in place, Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said Tuesday. Read more.
Trudy Appleby's photo is shown age-progressed to 30 years. She was last seen getting into a silver or grey, box-type vehicle with an unknown white male. The male was described as being in his 20s with brown, curly hair. Trudy was last seen wearing black bicycle shorts, blue deck shoes and white socks.
Family and friends hold a candlelight vigil Wednesday night at First Baptist Church in East Moline for Trudy Appleby, who was 11 years old when she disappeared from her father's yard in Moline on Aug. 21, 1996.
In 2012, members of the Moline Police Department with assistance from area law enforcement agencies followed up on leads on the Rock River near Colona regarding Trudy Appleby. Nothing came of the search.
Dennis Appleby, whose daughter Trudy disappeared in 1996, leaves an island in the Rock River where law enforcement officers are conducting a search near Colona, Illinois Friday August 3, 2012. (JeffCook/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Ann and Jack Eddleman, whose granddaughter Trudy Appleby disappeared in 1996, watch from a bridge over the Rock River near an island where law enforcement officers are conducting a search. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Published Aug. 20, 2016 In 2012, members of the Moline Police Department with assistance from area law enforcement agencies followed up on leads on the Rock River near Colona regarding Trudy Appleby. Nothing came of the search.
Members of the Moline Police Department with assistance from area law enforcement agencies carry equipment and shovels from a scene Thursday on the Rock River near Colona as they follow up on leads on the regarding Trudy Appleby, who went missing Aug. 21, 1996. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
John "Jack" Eddleman, the grandfather of Trudy Appleby, watches the scene on the Rock River near Colona as members of the Moline Police Department with assistance from area law enforcement agencies continue to follow up on leads regarding Trudy Appleby. Trudy, who went missing Aug. 21, 1996, was last seen getting into a silver or gray vehicle with an unknown male in his 20s with brown curly hair. She was 11-years-old at the time. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Members of the Moline Police Department, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and other area law enforcement agencies leave an area on the Rock River Thursday near Colona. In a recent review of the Trudy Appleby disappearance, Moline police uncovered a new lead. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Members of the Moline Police Department, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and other area law enforcement agencies leave an area on the Rock River Thursday near Colona. In a recent review of the Trudy Appleby disappearance, Moline police uncovered a new lead. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Trudy Appleby’s life should be somewhere by now — a collection of successes and failures, happiness and tragedy.
Appleby, who should be in her 30s, would have had her share of each.
If things had gone differently, this story would be a conversation with Appleby about that jumble of events that comprised her experience. It would cover her education, her career, her family and her hobbies. It would compare her dreams and goals as she grew up to how her life turned out in truth.
Instead, this story, like many others in the last 23 years, is about a single question: Where is Trudy Appleby? This story, like so many others, is also about the grief that question has caused as her loved ones and police try to answer it.
Appleby was 11 when she went missing on Aug. 21, 1996, and has not been found. She was last seen on Campbell’s Island. Read more.
5. Davenport man charged in connection with shooting that injured man
A 19-year-old Davenport man is facing charges in connection with a shooting in March that left a man injured.
Davaris Sincere Foster was booked into the Scott County Jail at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
At 6:50 p.m. March 29, Davenport Police responded to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. Police determined the man was shot in the parking lot of Junge Park, 400 W. 32nd St., about 20 minutes earlier.
Police allege in arrest affidavits filed in Scott County District Court that Foster and two others “pistol whipped” the man in the head and then fired at least two rounds into his stationary vehicle, striking him in the leg.
The man positively identified Foster as one of the suspects involved in the shooting, according to police.
Foster was charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony in July 2018 in connection with a robbery in the 1000 block of West River Drive.
According to court records, the charges were dismissed in August 2018 after the alleged victim in the case did not appear for trial in the case of a juvenile co-defendant and could not be located.
Robbery and conspiracy charges also were dismissed against the juvenile and three other co-defendants. Read more.
Bettendorf now has its own taste of the tropics with the opening of Zeke’s Island Café at the west end of Duck Creek Plaza, offering convenient counter service for take-out as well as seating for those who want to dine in the warm and friendly environment that Zeke’s is known for.
The new restaurant joins the Zeke’s Island Café at 1509 N. Harrison St. in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village as the latest venture for owner/operator Jason Stewart. Read more.
1982-1986: Mayor Charles Peart swings a silver-headed sledgehammer to officially start demolition for the $3.5 million activities center in downtown Davenport. (Times photo by Harry Boll) Photo taken Monday, March 22, 1982. Published Tuesday, March 23, 1982. (Librarian's Note: Located at 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport)
1975-1977: Ed and Victoria McMahon, host and hostess of the Ed McMahon Quad-Cities Open golf tournament, were presented with matching keys to the City of Davenport by Mayor Robert Duax and his wife, Elizabeth on July 10, 1976. (Quad-City Times file photo)
Members of the John Deere Middle School Jazz Band in Moline perform Thursday night, March 10, 2016. during the 113th anniversary of Leon “Bix” Beiderbecke’s birthday at the Col Ballroom. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
Former President Bill Clinton, gets a hug from his wife, Hillary, as she takes the stage, Friday, January 29, 2016, during a campaign stop at the Col Ballroom in Davenport. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
The staircase leading the balcony of the Col Ballroom is shown here. The Col has a new owner in Lee Neece, who plans to renovate the ballroom moving forward. June 27, 2014. (Photo by Louis Brems/Quad-City Times)
The swooping fabric ceiling and fabric lighting fixtures are part of the uniqueness of the Col Ballroom. Lee Neece, the Col's new owner has plans the renovate the building. June 27, 2014. (Photo by Louis Brems/Quad-City Times)
The historic Col Ballroom in Davenport has undergone a renovation project that included having its windows uncovered and replaced, making the building more energy-efficient and brighter at the same time. An open house will be held today. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
The old sign on the Col Ballroom is removed Tuesday morning to make way for a new one. Descendants of William Struve, who built the Col, bought the old sign on eBay and may donate it to the Putnam Museum. Published Aug. 22, 2007. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
The Col Ballroom, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is getting a facelift as part of major renovation. Photo taken May 31, 1991. Published June 2, 1991 page 1B. (Photo by Brian Schoeni/Quad-City Times)
The Iconic Col Ballroom recently purchased by Lee Neece, will be getting a new look inside. Neece, has plans to renovate the building and bring in top music acts. Returning the once popular attraction back to the fore front of the music scene in the Quad Cities.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds hands with her husband former President Bill Clinton as she takes the stage to speak at a rally at the Col Ballroom in Davenport, Iowa, Friday, Jan. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The only time I did a meet-and-greet was before Kevin Costner's 2009 concert at The Col Ballroom, Davenport. With me is Lucinda Resnick, a Quad-City Times copy editor who had just completed chemotherapy for breast cancer. Little did we know in the back of Costner's bus was Hugh Jackman.