8/22/19

A good Thursday to all. Today will feel a little more comfortable thanks to milder temperatures and lower humidity. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Milder temps

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.

Enjoy.

2. Street evangelist shares his faith, encourages people to talk

082419-qct-qca-cross-001

Tony Miano is a professional street evangelist, affiliated with Grace Fellowship Church in Davenport. He "cross walks" at the corner of Marquette and Locust Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Miano does street evangelism every day, sometimes in local parks and on street corners where people can get out of their cars and talk with him.

Tony Miano isn’t surprised when people spit on him while he carries his cross along the sidewalk. He has watched while someone has taken a Gospel tract Miano handed him, set it aflame and thrown it at his face. Also, he has been physically assaulted.

“Public evangelism is, by its nature, confrontational,” said Miano, 55. “I don’t look forward to those moments, but I expect them.” He carries on his street ministry in the Quad-Cities despite occasional negative reactions. The retired Los Angeles County deputy, now a street evangelist, has a lengthy background in both criminal justice and ministry.

Earlier this week, Miano was on hand at the Big 10 Mart, Bettendorf, to provide comfort and the opportunity for people to talk after a clerk was shot and killed there Saturday in an apparent robbery.

Every day, Miano takes to the streets, sometimes “cross walking” at the corner of Marquette and Locust streets near Whitey’s and sometimes in Vander Veer Botanical Park, Davenport. The cross he carries says “Stop and talk” on one side. On the other, it references Isaiah 1:18 in the Bible: "Though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.” Read more.

3. Pieces of a $1.4 million Riverfront investment in Davenport might be ripped up to protect against flooding

060119-qct-qca-flood-ks-001

A Davenport Public Works employee walks along the HESCO barriers on River Drive on May 31.

Davenport aldermen could soon take up a proposal offered by city staff to remove two traffic dividers on River Drive that have been identified as an obstruction to protecting the city from seasonal Mississippi River floods.

In response to the Flood of 2019, Davenport adjusted its flood protection plan to prepare higher and heavier temporary flood walls whenever river forecasts predict severe flooding. But the highway dividers, installed just nine years ago, stand in the way of putting that new flood protection method in place, Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said Tuesday.  Read more.

4. Where is Trudy Appleby? It has been 23 years

Photos: Trudy Appleby

Trudy Appleby
Trudy then, now mugs
Trudy Appleby then, now
Trudy 2009 progression mug
Trudy Appleby

Trudy Appleby’s life should be somewhere by now — a collection of successes and failures, happiness and tragedy.

Appleby, who should be in her 30s, would have had her share of each.

If things had gone differently, this story would be a conversation with Appleby about that jumble of events that comprised her experience. It would cover her education, her career, her family and her hobbies. It would compare her dreams and goals as she grew up to how her life turned out in truth.

Instead, this story, like many others in the last 23 years, is about a single question: Where is Trudy Appleby? This story, like so many others, is also about the grief that question has caused as her loved ones and police try to answer it.

Appleby was 11 when she went missing on Aug. 21, 1996, and has not been found. She was last seen on Campbell’s Island. Read more.

Photos: Vigil for Trudy Appleby

082219-mda-nws-trudyvigil-01.jpg
082219-mda-nws-trudyvigil-02.jpg
082219-mda-nws-trudyvigil-03.jpg
082219-mda-nws-trudyvigil-04.jpg
082219-mda-nws-trudyvigil-05.jpg

5. Davenport man charged in connection with shooting that injured man

Davaris Foster

Davaris Foster

A 19-year-old Davenport man is facing charges in connection with a shooting in March that left a man injured.

Davaris Sincere Foster was booked into the Scott County Jail at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

At 6:50 p.m. March 29, Davenport Police responded to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. Police determined the man was shot in the parking lot of Junge Park, 400 W. 32nd St., about 20 minutes earlier.

Police allege in arrest affidavits filed in Scott County District Court that Foster and two others “pistol whipped” the man in the head and then fired at least two rounds into his stationary vehicle, striking him in the leg.

The man positively identified Foster as one of the suspects involved in the shooting, according to police.

Foster was charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony in July 2018 in connection with a robbery in the 1000 block of West River Drive.

According to court records, the charges were dismissed in August 2018 after the alleged victim in the case did not appear for trial in the case of a juvenile co-defendant and could not be located.

Robbery and conspiracy charges also were dismissed against the juvenile and three other co-defendants. Read more.

Crime headlines

• Davenport police respond to report of naked man at Assumption High School

6. Zeke's Island Café expands to Duck Creek Plaza

Jason Stewart, Zeke's Island Cafe

Jason Stewart, owner/operator of Zeke’s Island Café at Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf, shows off the counter area where orders are taken at the new restaurant. There also are about a dozen tables for seating at 842 Middle Road locations. Zeke’s other location is in Davenport, in the Hilltop Campus Village at 1509 N. Harrison St.

Bettendorf now has its own taste of the tropics with the opening of Zeke’s Island Café at the west end of Duck Creek Plaza, offering convenient counter service for take-out as well as seating for those who want to dine in the warm and friendly environment that Zeke’s is known for.

The new restaurant joins the Zeke’s Island Café at 1509 N. Harrison St. in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village as the latest venture for owner/operator Jason Stewart. Read more.  

It's Retro Thursday:

Photos: 48 years of Davenport mayors

Mayor Frank Klipsch
Bill Gluba
Ed Winborn
Charlie Brooke
Phil Yerington

