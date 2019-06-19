Theresa Davison, right gets glasses from behind the counter at Mac's Wine Cellar in Farmers Creek Antiques in downtown Maquoketa, Iowa Saturday, June 15, 2019. The business offers wine, craft beers, spirits, dessert martinis, pizza, and live music most Saturday nights.
Public works removes remaining sandbags on Old River Drive on Tuesday in Moline. Rodd Schick, municipal services operations manager, says they aim to have River Drive open for traffic by end of the business day Wednesday. Also, he said everything is far from being over with ground remaining saturated.
The LeClaire City Council appears ready for installing speed cameras after the police chief offered alarming traffic data gathered along LeClaire's stretch of Interstate 80 and a section of U.S. Highway 67. Chief Shane Themas told the council at its committee-of-the-whole meeting Monday night that the police department recently conducted two separate studies to quantify the occurrence of speeding and demonstrate the need for the cameras.
A good Wednesday to all. Rain returns to the Q-C forecast along with hot and muggy weather later in the week.
Here's what a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook has to say.
"Rain will fall over much of the area today through this evening, with heavy rain possible south of Interstate 80 this afternoon and evening. Rain amounts over 1 inch are possible which may lead to ponding of water and roads and full ditches. There is also a chance for a few weak thunderstorms south of Interstate 80 this afternoon.
"Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday through Tuesday. It is still too early to determine the severe weather potential from any of these events. Heavy rainfall is also possible which could result in new rises on area rivers."
1. Wet and humid
There's a chance of showers before 10 a.m. today, a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 71 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 59 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
2. I-74 construction update: New detours in Moline
In Moline beginning today, weather permitting, River Drive will have daily lane closures from 19th Street to 23rd Street for about 3 weeks. There will be daytime, single lane closures along 4th Avenue between 19th Street and 23rd Street for about 2 weeks. See map.
3. Mississippi River finally drops below flood stage
The Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities has finally has dropped below flood stage for the first time in more than three months, marking a record-breaking stretch of 96 days that the river has been above flood stage. Early today, the river was at 14.8 feet. Flood stage is 15 feet. Read more.
The Credit Island cause way leading to the island is littered with downed trees, longs and chunks of asphalt, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a devastating three month, record flood by the Mississippi River.
Employee Zach Strong, a natural resources/conservation technician with Nahant Marsh, uses a tractor to clear the mud away Tuesday from the driveway of a house located at 3706 S. Concord St. The house is owned by Nahant Marsh and has been affected by flooding for the last three months.
Terry Langfitt of Davenport throws a net into the water as his son Adam watches, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from the cause way to Credit Island. In the background large trees and chunks of asphalt litter the road leading to the island.
Large chunks of asphalt litter the Credit Island cause way as fisherman Terry langfitt of Davenport moves to another fishing spot, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a devastating three month long record flood by the Mississippi River.
4. LeClaire moves closer to installing speed cameras
The LeClaire City Council appears ready to install speed cameras after the police chief offered alarming traffic data gathered along LeClaire's stretch of Interstate 80 and a section of U.S. 67.
Chief Shane Themas told the council at its committee-of-the-whole meeting this week that the police department recently conducted two separate studies to quantify the occurrence of speeding and demonstrate the need for the cameras.
Over two weekend days, he said officers collected data on speeders traveling Illinois-bound (eastbound) I-80 between the off-ramp and on-ramp near the I-80 bridge. The findings showed 977 vehicles were traveling 76 miles per hour or more — in a 65 mph speed zone — with the fastest driver clocked at 103 mph. A total of 30,000 vehicles traveled through the eastbound section during the experiment. Read more.
5. Maquoketa wine cellar takes guests back to 1800s
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Stepping down into Mac's Wine Cellar is walking into a snapshot of the community's early history.
Lights shaped like gas lanterns line the cedar walls. Milk tanks fashioned into seats rest next to tables made out of burly wooden barrels.
Sturdy, wood beams made up the ceiling, holding up a structure that was a cigar shop more than 100 years ago.
Back then, the building's designers probably never intended live music would be played in the basement. But the acoustics are surprisingly solid nonetheless.
"The sound is remarkably awesome," said Adam Beck, guitarist and vocalist for the two-piece group Amber and Adam, which plays at the cellar about once per month. "You wouldn't think it, but it sounds great."
The wine cellar's reverence for local history stems from its owners' passion for historic preservation.
Sue and Jim Mayberry opened Mac's Wine Cellar about a year and a half ago to get the full use out of the downtown building that has held their antiques store for years. But they wanted to make sure the history of the building was not forgotten.
"It was a spur-of-the-moment thing for us," Sue Mayberry said. "We realized the possibilities of what we could do."
The idea was to give Maquoketa a spot where residents can relax and drink their favorite beverages in a space that wouldn't look too different from the saloons that early settlers would stumble into a few centuries ago.
Much of the basement's original aesthetic has been preserved, including a deep impression in the wall that at one point served as a coal shaft. Read more.
The rear entrance at Mac's Wine Cellar in Farmers Creek Antiques in downtown Maquoketa, Iowa Saturday, June 15, 2019. The business offers wine, craft beers, spirits, dessert martinis, pizza, and live music most Saturday nights.
6. 4 arrested after driving recklessly in stolen vehicle, running from police
Four men were arrested early Tuesday after police say they were driving recklessly in a stolen vehicle and then ran from Davenport officers.
They are:
Marcell Alexander Kirk, 18, charged with trafficking in stolen weapons used in a crime, a Class C felony; second-degree theft, a Class D felony; interference with official acts – firearm, a Class D felony; and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Diamonte Eugene Thomas, 21, charged with trafficking in stolen weapons used in a crime; second-degree theft; interference with official acts-firearm; and possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony.
Antonio Nieves, 19, charged with second-degree theft and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
Michael James Walker, 21, charge with second-degree theft and interference with official acts.
At 12:17 a.m., Davenport officers in the 1400 block of Clay Street saw a vehicle driving recklessly.
The vehicle, a 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora, was reported stolen out of Davenport on Saturday, according to arrest affidavits filed in Scott County District Court.
Once the vehicle came to a stop, marked squad cars pulled behind it and officers ordered the men to stop. They ran and were captured following a short foot pursuit. Read more.