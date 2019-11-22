Rick's Six: Missing Moline woman found dead, 2 wounded in overnight shooting, and extra security at PV

A good Friday to all. Quad-City police departments were kept busy overnight with several shootings. Keep reading for those details.
As for the weather, partly sunny skies will greet the annual balloon parade on Saturday. Here's how the National Weather Service says the weekend forecast is shaping up.
1. Sunny with a high in the upper 30s
Today will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.
2. Missing Moline woman found dead, police say boyfriend killed himself
The body of a Moline woman missing since late October was found Thursday at the home she shared with her boyfriend. Police say the boyfriend later killed himself at a Davenport hotel.
The body of Jordan Burroughs (Murphy), 37, was found Thursday at the home, at 2914 44th St.
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said that a missing person report was filed Wednesday with the department.
On Thursday police searched the home Burroughs shared with her boyfriend, Kyle L. Dykeman, 38, Gault said. Police found significant evidence, and later found Burroughs’ body in the garage.
Gault said Burroughs had been dead for some time. An autopsy is expected to be performed today. Read more.
3. 2 women suffer overnight gunshot wounds in Davenport
Davenport police are investigating a shots-fired call early Friday morning that injured two people.
The reports of shots fired came in at about 2 a.m. for the area of Locust and Washington streets.
Davenport police patrol units canvassed the area of the north alley of 1500 West Locust St. where they found several shell casings in the alley, according to a news release from the police department.
As police investigated this scene, Genesis West Medical Center contacted dispatchers and advised they had two adult female gunshot victims walk into the Emergency Department.
Both victims were later transported to Genesis East for treatment. Their injuries appear not to be life threatening.
No other injuries or damage was reported.
This case remains under investigation.
4. In big win for local tourism, Viking Cruises coming to Davenport
Viking Cruises, the world’s largest river cruise line, has reached a tentative agreement with Davenport to dock at River Heritage Park, a deal that could bring thousands of tourists to the Quad-Cities as early as 2022.
Under the deal, which awaits final approval, the city will lease docking space to Viking for 20 years. In exchange, Viking will pay the city $1 per passenger.
“It will bring people from around the country and around the world to stop in our community,” said Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch.
The agreement now heads to the Riverfront Improvement Commission, which will vote Tuesday whether or not to recommend it. If recommended, the agreement goes to City Council for final approval in December.
The Davenport deal signals efforts by the Switzerland-based company to expand along the Mississippi River.
Viking’s river cruises often include excursions into the port city. Passengers can roam freely, dine, shop and explore local attractions. “The idea is to showcase the city,” Klipsch explained. Read more.
5. Genesius Guild looks for clues in massive theater theft
Genesius Guild officials have reported the theft of thousands of dollars worth of equipment from its locked storage space behind the Lincoln Park Classic Theatre, in Rock Island.
The theft included 12-foot and 10-foot ladders, a cabinet full of tools, a basket full of the theater company's wiring, lamps, a two-wheel hand truck, and probably 100 other tools and items, said executive director Doug Tschopp.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
The theft likely happened in October, and was discovered early this month by Andy Shearouse, Genesius Guild board member and tech director who was working with the city electrician at the theater.
The organization has offered free open-air theater in Lincoln Park for 62 years, and has struggled financially.
They suspect the theft was perpetrated by people who know theater equipment; for example, spike tape (used to mark placement of set pieces and performers on stage) was stolen, but masking tape was not, Tschopp said. It didn't look like there was forced entry. Read more.
6. Pleasant Valley announces additional security measures to address written threat
A Pleasant Valley student discovered a "written threat" in a bathroom stall for Friday, the district shared with families in an email Thursday.
"We are assured by authorities that this is not the norm regarding the vast majority of violent episodes, but we are taking this and all threats seriously," the letter — signed by Superintendent Brian Strusz — reads.
Additional sheriff officers, central office and building administrators will be onsite and in hallways, cafeteria and commons, as well, as a precaution.
Parents are encouraged to talk to their students, and to alert either the high school administrative office or the central administrative offices, at 563-332-5151 and 563-332-5550, respectively.
Crime/courts and public safety headlines
BONUS 6. Festival of Trees Holiday Balloon parade
The annual Festival of Trees Balloon parade steps off Saturday at 10 a.m. in downtown Davenport.
Admission is free.
The parade features large helium character balloons, floats, dance groups, bands, antique cars, and pageant queens, all to help usher in the holiday — and Santa Claus himself.
The parade route starts on 3rd Street at Pershing Avenue and goes west down 3rd Street to Scott Street. It then turns left and goes back down 2nd Street ending at 2nd Street and Iowa Avenue. Read more.