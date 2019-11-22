Rick's Six: Missing Moline woman found dead, 2 wounded in overnight shooting, and extra security at PV

The body of Jordan Burroughs (Murphy), 37, was found Thursday at the home, at 2914 44th St.

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said that a missing person report was filed Wednesday with the department.

On Thursday police searched the home Burroughs shared with her boyfriend, Kyle L. Dykeman, 38, Gault said. Police found significant evidence, and later found Burroughs’ body in the garage.

Gault said Burroughs had been dead for some time. An autopsy is expected to be performed today. Read more.

3. 2 women suffer overnight gunshot wounds in Davenport

Davenport police are investigating a shots-fired call early Friday morning that injured two people.

The reports of shots fired came in at about 2 a.m. for the area of Locust and Washington streets.