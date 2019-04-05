Jessica Hancock pets her pet duck while her friend Teri Pray hold onto him, Thursday in Davenport. Hancock and Pray and their families had recently had ducks and chickens stolen from their coops on Hancock's property this week.
A good Friday to all. Some fog is on tap for the region early today, then we'll see a big warmup for the weekend. It's all in the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Back to the 70s
We'll see some patchy fog before 10 a.m. then mostly cloudy skies with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 44 degrees.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 70 degrees and a low around 53 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers overnight Saturday.
Sunday brings a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 70 degrees and a low around 49 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
2. Crest make its way down the Mississippi River, could reach 21 feet in Q-C
The crest of the Mississippi River continues to work its way down to the Quad-Cities.
The river crested at Guttenberg, Iowa, Thursday at 19.53 feet, and is expected to crest at Lock and Dam 11, Dubuque, either Friday or Saturday at about 21.1 feet, said meteorologist Tim Gross of the National Weather Service, Davenport.
“As for the crest here we’re still looking at sometime between Sunday and Tuesday, and likely further toward Tuesday,” Gross said, adding that the crest will be between 20.4 and 21 feet. Read more.
Amanda Bergeson, of Moline, and her daughter, Grace, 9, view Mississippi River flood waters at River Drive and 34th Street, Thursday in Moline. "This is her first flood that she has ever seen," said Amanda.
Jessica Hancock pets her pet duck while her friend Teri Pray hold onto him, Thursday in Davenport. Hancock and Pray and their families had recently had ducks and chickens stolen from their coops on Hancock's property this week.
Teri Pray holds her friend's duck, Thursday in Davenport. Pray had two young ducks stolen from her this week, she was keeping them on of the property of her friend, Jessica Hancock. Pray got the two ducks as a gift to help her cope with her multiple sclerosis, which was keeping her from leaving her home.
4. For a nation, a heart-breaking hoax; for a Clinton father, another day in search of Timmothy Pitzen
The dirt road that leads to the home of James Pitzen is punishing. Pitzen, of Clinton, is the father of Timmothy, the 6-year-old boy whose disappearance in Wisconsin Dells eight years ago mystified the nation. A suicide note left by Pitzen’s wife, Timmothy’s mother, stated that her son was safe but that he would never be found.
This week, the country held its breath on the hope that those words would be proven false.
It was not to be.
A teen found in Kentucky who claimed to be Timmothy turned out to be someone else, a 23-year-old from Ohio. Timmothy’s relatives confirmed the news at a Thursday afternoon press conference in Antioch, Ill.
James Pitzen was not there. Instead, he was at home in his Clinton house, on the kind of backcountry road that makes you think not of the heavens above but of the dirt below your feet. Read more.
5. Davenport felon given probation in election misconduct case
A Davenport felon convicted last year of embezzling more than $150,000 from the School Nutrition Association of Iowa was placed on two years of probation Thursday for illegally voting in the Iowa primary election in June.
Norma Jean Adams, 75, also was given a suspended five-year prison sentence. If she successfully completes the terms of her probation, she will not have to serve the prison sentence. She also was ordered to pay a $750 fine.
Adams pleaded guilty in February to first-degree election misconduct, a Class D felony, in Scott County District Court.
According to court records, she went to Harvest Bible Chapel Church, a designated polling place for the primary election, on June 5.
She told a poll worker that she was not a felon, despite being asked twice, and signed her name to an Election Day voter registration form and voted, according to court records.
The Scott County Auditor's Office discovered Adams is a felon upon reviewing the forms. Read more.
6. Traffic updates
• Rail crossing closes in Clinton: The city of Clinton reports that because of railroad crossing repairs, South 54th Street, from 44th Avenue South to County Road P21 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday.
Traffic will be detoured to County Road Z36.
This road will be closed to all through traffic. Only local traffic will be permitted.
• 7th Avenue closure begins tonight: Whether its a rain or a traffic delay, we're told the 7th Avenue closure scheduled to begin Thursday night will now take place beginning tonight (see graphic). Plan accordingly.
BONUS 6. DCI investigating Scott County Jail death
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating after a 49-year-old inmate at the Scott County Jail died.
Billy Ray Lacy, 49, of Davenport, was found to be unresponsive in his bed during a morning wellness check around 5:45 a.m. Monday, Scott County Sheriff's Maj. Bryce Schmidt said.
Correctional and medical staff responded immediately and began an attempt to resuscitate Ray without success. When Medics arrived, he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy was performed at University Hospitals, Iowa City, the following day. The results are pending, and final autopsy results are not expected to be concluded for several weeks.
The death does not appear to be suspicious, Schmidt said in the release. The sheriff's office requested the DCI to investigate because the death occurred in the jail, he said. Read more.