Flood waters surround properties along 1st Avenue South Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Carbon Cliff. A record winter for snow, heavy rains and significant melting are expected to cause area rivers and stream to rise quickly, prompting Davenport and Rock Island to activate their flood plans while the Village of Carbon Cliff is warning residents to be prepared for flooding on the Rock River.
Iowa State players, from left, guard Nick Weiler-Babb, Cameron Lard (2), Lindell Wigginton (5) and Talen Horton-Tucker (11) celebrate from the bench during the second half of the Cyclones' Big 12 tournament quarterfinal win over Baylor in Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday.
The entry foyer and grand staircase in the William Bettendorf Mansion. The rail-car baron imported oak logs from England for the construction of his Spanish-style mansion, and every log was milled on-site for continuity in appearance. The mansion, which is surrounded by the Iowa Masonic's retirement community campus in Bettendorf, is seldom toured. The home has been carefully guarded over the decades, beginning with its purchase in 1925 by the Grand Lodge of Masons in Iowa.
A good Friday to all. Rising rivers seem to be on everyone's minds these days. The good news is that the Mississippi River crest has been revised down slightly. The bad news? We're still going to see flooding from most area rivers and streams in coming days.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A little drier in the Quad-Cities
Today there's a slight chance of rain and snow before 8 a.m. Skies will be cloudy and breezy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 42 degrees. Northwest winds between 20 to 25 mph will produce gusts as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 24 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 26 degrees. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.
2. Mississippi crest revised as drier weather moves in
The forecast flood crest on the Mississippi River for Sunday has been taken down a notch to 18.1 feet, while the projected crest for the Rock River at Moline remains steady at 16.3 feet.
Once the rivers crest, the drop will be slow, said meteorologist Mike McClure of the National Weather Service, Davenport.
“The Rock River will remain above 15 feet at least through Thursday, and will remain in the major flooding category for several days after that,” McClure said. Major flooding on the Rock is gauged at 14 feet.
Flood stage for the Rock River at Moline is 12 feet.
“If all goes well maybe, at best, it will drop into the moderate flood category by the end of the month,” he added. Moderate flooding on the Rock is between 13- and 14-feet. Read more.
The 22nd annual Big Ten basketball tournament was expected to be perhaps the most competitive and evenly matched in the event’s history and the first five games lived up to that.
All of them were decided by eight points or less and two of them went into overtime. But the Iowa Hawkeyes decided to depart from the script Thursday night.
The Hawkeyes snapped out of their recent doldrums and put an abrupt end to the four-game losing streak by romping to an 83-62 victory over Illinois in the final game of the second day of action at the United Center.
The victory moves sixth-seeded Iowa (22-10) into the quarterfinals for the first time in six years. It will take on No. 3 seed Michigan tonight in a game scheduled to start at about 8:30 p.m. Read more.
4. Recognize this person? Crime Stoppers wants your help
Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in identifying the pictured person who police say took cash from a Moline Walmart.
According to Crime Stoppers: "On January 6, the pictured suspect brought a laptop up to the register at Walmart in Moline to purchase it. He then counted out the cash to pay for it, laying it on the counter. After the cashier re-counted it, the suspect is seen on surveillance putting some of the money back in his pocket. The money he pocketed was $580."
Anyone who knows the identity of this person are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.
5. Off Limits Places: The William Bettendorf mansion
William Bettendorf never got to live in his mansion, and his widow lived there only briefly.
In the 100-plus years since death separated the Bettendorfs, their beautiful mansion above the Mississippi River in their namesake city has barely been touched. Though a sprawling senior-living campus surrounds it, the house itself has been maintained almost as if the Bettendorfs are expected to return.
When a former worker hung a portrait of the widow Bettendorf on her office wall — one of just a few spaces in the mansion that are used today — a series of unusual happenings inexplicably stopped. The employee guessed she had inadvertently satisfied Mrs. Bettendorf's after-death desire to remain part of the property.
The home is filled with treasures that no one can identify. Origins of furniture and artwork are largely unknown.
But more of the mansion than ever is soon to be exposed. Check back later today online at qctimes.com as Barb Ickes takes us to another "Off Limits" place.