A good Monday to all. Patchy fog this morning, an increased threat of grass fires and heavy rains are in the weather mix this week in the Quad-Cities.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Warm with gusty winds

NWS: Summary

• Highlights

Patchy dense fog will develop this morning over areas with light winds and clear skies in eastern Iowa and far northwest Illinois. Localized drops in visibility to a quarter mile or less will be possible.

Those traveling through 8 a.m. should be prepared for rapid reductions in visibilities in areas of dense fog. Conditions should then improve through mid morning. Remember to turn on your low beams and allow extra time to reach your destination safely.

Then is afternoon there will be a risk for grass fires spreading out of control in dried vegetation across portions of eastern Iowa. Gusty southwest winds will combine with warm temperatures and low humidity to enhance the risk.

Tuesday night through Thursday night an intense large storm system will move through the Midwest. This system is likely to bring strong winds and heavy rain to portions of Iowa into northern Illinois. Thunderstorms are possible as well, but the main threat from this upcoming storm system is expected to be heavy rainfall. It is too early to determine exact impacts to area rivers.

• Forecast

There will be patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise the day will be sunny with a high near 75 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 45 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 63 degrees and a low around 38 degrees. There's a 40 percent chance of overnight showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees.

2. Mississippi crests at 20.6 feet

040719-qct-qca-flood-013

Dan Roberson pilots he and his son, Dylan, 14, back from the northwest side of Campbell’s Island in Hampton, Sunday, April 7, 2019.
NWS: Flood

• Monitor area river levels.

The Mississippi River at Lock & Dam 15 crested at 6 p.m. Sunday at 20.6 feet.

It is expected to remain at that stage for most of today and begin to drop late tonight or early Tuesday, according to meteorologist David Sheets of the National Weather Service, Davenport.

"It's a flat crest that should last through the day on Monday,'' Sheets said Sunday. "And last 24 to 36 hours.''

Photos: Mississippi River flooding in Hampton

Photos: Mississippi River Flooding

3. Road work update for Rock Island, Clinton County and Colona

Road sign

Here's the latest road projects happening today in the Quad-City region.

• 5th Avenue West of 40th Street in Rock Island has been closed because of water on pavement related to the Mississippi River flooding. Officials say it's being caused by floodwaters backing up in the storm sewer system and surfacing at the low point in the intersection. Traffic will be detoured one block south to 6th Avenue.

• The railroad crossing at 44th Avenue South (east of Low Moor) in Clinton County will be closed on from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., today.   Because of the work by Union Pacific Railroad crews,  44th Avenue South will be closed to through traffic from South 54th Street to the 4-way stop in Low Moor. Drivers will need to use alternate routes. 

• The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting construction on U.S. 6 over Interstate 80 in Colona will begin today. Flaggers will be guiding traffic through the construction while the road is widened. U.S. 6 will then be one lane with signals while repairs are made. Work is expected to be completed by the end of August. I-80 traffic will not be affected by this work.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

4. Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, Dan + Shay win at ACM Awards

Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, Dan + Shay win at ACM Awards

Jason Aldean accepts the Dick Clark artist of the decade award at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay solidified themselves as the hottest group in country music with multiple wins at the Academy of Country Music Awards, where Keith Urban was named entertainer of the year and Kacey Musgraves won three honors.

Urban won the top prize Sunday with his ninth nomination for the award, besting Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and Jason Aldean, who held the title the last three years. Urban also won entertainer of the year at the Country Music Association Awards in November — his first time winning the prize since 2005.

No women were nominated for the top ACM honor. Read more.

Photos: Scenes from the red carpet at the 54th Annual ACM Awards

