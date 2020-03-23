Rick's Six: Mississippi expected to reach flood stage today, I-74 bridge arch nears completion, and the latest on the coronavirus

A good Monday to all. Snow, flooding and coronavirus — quite the way to start off another week of social distancing.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service and the latest coronavirus headlines from around the Quad-Cities.
1. Patchy fog this morning
If you must venture out this morning be alert to patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise the day will be cloudy with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.
Tuesday there is a 40% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 48 degrees.
Tuesday night will see a 20% chance of rain before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 36 degrees.
2. Mississippi to hit flood stage today
A Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15 until further notice.
Earlier today the river was at 14.9 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. No flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. The Mississippi is expected to rise above flood stage today and continue rising to 15.6 feet Wednesday.
At 15.5 feet, water affects LeClaire Park.
There's also a Flood Warning in effect for the Cedar River near Conesville until Friday night. The Cedar is holding steady at 11.9 feet. Flood stage is 13 feet. No flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. The Cedar is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday night and continue rising to 13.5 feet Wednesday evening. The river will fall below flood stage Friday evening.
At 13.5 feet, water affects yards and access roads of residences along Iowa 22. Water affects the lowest sections of campgrounds just north of I-80 along the river and the lowest sections of Jack Shuger Memorial Park in Moscow. Water is also on 152nd Street north of County Road F70.
There is also a Flood Warning for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Saturday. The Wapsi is currently at 11.2 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 11 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to 11.6 feet Wednesday night, then fall below flood stage Saturday.
At 11.5 feet, water affects homes along old U.S. 61.
And finally there's a Flood Warning for the Rock River near Joslin until Monday night. The Rock is currently at 12.2 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring. The river is near crest. The Rock is expected to fall below flood stage tonight.
At 12.0 feet, eater affects low-lying agricultural land.
Are you an impacted property owner?
• Sand and sandbags will be available for pick up beginning at 7 a.m., today. Davenporters will need to place a request for service by calling 563-326-7923 during business hours or online at https://yourgov.cartegraph.com/.
Do you travel near the riverfront?
• S. Concord Street in Davenport was expected to close between River Drive and Wapello Avenue. This means you will need to access the Compost Facility via Rockingham Road/Iowa 22 to Wapello Avenue.
Do you recreate near the riverfront?
• Credit Island will likely close to the public beginning Monday.
• The riverfront bike path between Credit Island and Marquette is closed.
• Staff will begin setting the temporary floodwall around Modern Woodmen Park sometime today. When this happens, Gaines Street south of River Drive will be closed.
CLINTON FLOOD GATES: The floodgates at 9th Avenue North in Clinton will be installed at 8 a.m. today. Contact the Regional Water Reclamation Facility at 563-243-4064 with any questions.
3. Night traffic closures on I-74 River Drive ramps
Beginning tonight, weather permitting, there will be nighttime closures of the eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 exit ramp to River Drive in Moline. Drivers will be directed to exit at 7th Avenue. In addition, one lane will be closed at night on River Drive and on the ramp to westbound (Iowa-bound) I-74. Contractors will be working on the overhead I-74 structures and the work will be completed in about two weeks.
• Also beginning today, weather permitting, 12th Avenue in Moline will be closed at night between 18th and 19th streets. These nighttime closures will take place for about two weeks. Drivers going east on 12th Avenue can take northbound 16th Avenue to eastbound 6th Avenue to southbound 27th Street to 12th Avenue. Drivers going west on 12th Avenue can take northbound 27th Street to westbound 4th Avenue to southbound 12th Avenue to 16th Avenue.
Also McClellan Boulevard has closed at River Drive and River Street to Wood Lane in Davenport. The closure is necessary for the installation of a new sewer as part of the abandoning the city’s 1930’s sewer interceptor. Work is expected to last through the end of April.
4. More on the Quad-Cities and coronavirus
• Illinois, Iowa governors offer COVID-19 updates. Iowa Gov. Reynolds says Iowa is 'not at the place' for shelter-in-place
5. PBS series made in Q-C finds new life on You Tube
If you're into home improvement, you already know that You Tube is a great resource. Want to know how to replace a light switch or fix a faucet? Chances are, someone has posted a step-by-step, how-to video online.
Recently joining the ranks of home improvement videos on You Tube are episodes of a program called "About Your House with Bob Yapp." Read more.
6. First Interstate 74 bridge arch nears completion
The first few months of the year have been especially productive for the builders of the new Interstate 74 bridge. Each of the four legs of the all-important arch for the new Iowa-bound span are just one segment away from completion. In recent weeks, four arch segments have been added for a total of 24 out of the 28 needed.
Two keystone struts will be installed at the top of the arch after the final four segments are set, and the contractor then can move on to the remaining bridge deck. The arches have to be fully in place before the girders can be set and concrete poured for the driving surface between the arches.
"Our goal is to complete the arch in the spring," said Danielle Alvarez, project manager for the Iowa Department of Transportation. "We will continue progress on the bridge deck (including installation of the arch floor system) throughout the summer, and our goal is to complete the Iowa-bound bridge in the second half of 2020." Read more.
BONUS SIX: 2 Davenport men jailed after early Saturday robbery
Two Davenport men are being held in Scott County Jail on charges connected to a robbery early Saturday at a gas station.
The incident happened shortly after 5 a.m. at Mother Hubbard’s, 321 N. Division St., records say.
Sundiata Acoli Clark, 38, and Donnell Whitfield, 54, face charges of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and first-degree robbery. Each was being held on $25,000 bond. They are scheduled to appear April 9 in Scott County Court.
A man entered the store, walked directly up to the front counter of the store, and said, “This is a robbery” to the clerk, according to reports.
The man said he had a gun while holding his right hand inside of his jacket. The clerk refused to give him money.
The suspect ripped the cash register off the counter before he ran out of the store and got into the front passenger seat of a silver 2010 Ford Escape. There was another person in the driver’s seat.
The suspect said, “Drive! Drive! Drive!” to the driver. “The defendant then fled the scene knowing the co-defendant just robbed the gas station,” documents say.
About $500, ranging from large to smaller bills, was inside the cash register when it was stolen.
This incident was recorded on the store camera.
