Rick's Six: Mississippi rising, Genesis to open mobile collection sample site in Moline plus more on coronavirus in the Q-C

1. Cloudy with a high in the upper 40s
Today will be cloudy with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 35 degrees.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 58 degrees and a low around 43 degrees.
There's a 30% chance of overnight rain with winds gusting as high as 20 mph.
2. Flood warning continues on several area rivers
• A Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15. Early today the Mississippi was at 15.2 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet with minor flooding occurring and it is expected to continue. The Mississippi is forecast to rise to 15.5 feet tonight and remain near 15.5 feet through Saturday then begin falling. At 15.5 feet water affects LeClaire Park.
• A Flood Warning remains in effect until Saturday for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Saturday. Early today the Wapsi was at 11.3 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet with minor flooding occurring and moderate flooding in the forecast. The Wapsi is expected to rise 11.6 feet Wednesday morning then fall below flood stage Saturday. At 11.5 feet water affects homes along old U.S. 61.
• A Flood Warning remains in effect until Friday for the Cedar River near Conesville. Early today the Cedar was at 12.5 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. No flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. The Cedar is expected to rise above flood stage tonight and continue rising to 13.4 feet Wednesday night. The river will fall below flood stage Friday. At 13.5 feet water affects yards and access roads of residences along Iowa 22. Water affects the lowest sections of campgrounds just north of I-80 along the river and the lowest sections of Jack Shuger Memorial Park in Moscow. Water is also on 152nd Street north of County Road F70.
4. Woman sentenced to 50 years for acts resulting in son's death in Davenport
A Chicago woman residing in Davenport at the time of her 5-year-old son’s beating death has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Jacqueline M. Rambert, 26, pleaded guilty Jan. 24 to child endangerment-multiple acts, and child endangerment resulting in death. The acts resulted in the death of her 5-year-old son Ja’Shawn Russell.
A charge of first-degree murder was dropped in accordance with the plea agreement. Read more.
5. Carton is correct to turn his back on social media
Former Bettendorf High School basketball star DJ Carton made a tough decision last week, says Times sports columnist Don Doxsie. After playing in 20 games for Ohio State as a freshman this season, he opted to leave the Buckeyes and get a fresh start somewhere else.
He left the team at the end of January to address some mental health issues and although he eventually returned to school in Columbus, this wasn’t totally unexpected. It’s probably an excellent decision.
Carton posted a message on Twitter saying he loved Ohio State but thought this was the best move for him.
It appeared that most of the responses to his post were supportive. People congratulated Carton for a sound decision and wished him well.
But there also are a lot of morons living deep in the world of social media and they immediately came crawling out of their holes. Read more.
