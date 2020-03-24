Rick's Six: Mississippi rising, Genesis to open mobile collection sample site in Moline plus more on coronavirus in the Q-C

• A Flood Warning remains in effect until Friday for the Cedar River near Conesville. Early today the Cedar was at 12.5 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. No flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. The Cedar is expected to rise above flood stage tonight and continue rising to 13.4 feet Wednesday night. The river will fall below flood stage Friday. At 13.5 feet water affects yards and access roads of residences along Iowa 22. Water affects the lowest sections of campgrounds just north of I-80 along the river and the lowest sections of Jack Shuger Memorial Park in Moscow. Water is also on 152nd Street north of County Road F70.