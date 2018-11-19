Try 1 month for 99¢

A good Monday to all. A little morning fog and a high near freezing. That's today's weather in a nutshell. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.

1. Mostly cloudy today

NWS: Summary

Patchy fog is possible before 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 32 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will become northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 20 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.

2. Frozen Landing opens this week

Skaters enjoy a day at Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink in this file photo.

From the city of Bettendorf:

3. Traffic signals turned off today in Bettendorf

The city of Bettendorf reports that beginning today and continuing until Nov. 27 the traffic signal at the intersection of Spruce Hills Drive and Linden Lane will be turned off while crews install new traffic signals.

During this time, traffic on Spruce Hills Drive will not be stopped, while a temporary stop sign will be installed at Linden Lane.

In other traffic news:

• Lane closure on Illinois 84: The Illinois Department of Transportation reports a lane closure will be installed on Illinois 84, 3½ miles north of Savanna in Carroll County. The lane closure will be in the southbound lane beginning at 8 a.m. today and continuing until 8 a.m., Nov. 26, when the northbound lane will close. That closure will conclude by 10 a.m. Nov. 30. IDOT workers will be performing culvert maintenance.

• West Locust Street:  Traffic control on W. Locust Street between Division Street and Lincoln Avenue will change as work transitions. Initially traffic was routed in each direction in the inside lanes. Around November 25, traffic control will change again routing traffic head-to-head in the two north lanes.

Watch for changing traffic control while finish work is completed. All sewer and resurfacing work along this stretch is estimated to be complete by the end of November.

4. Bettendorf firefighters battle trailer home blaze

Bettendorf firefighters walk alongside a rescue rig while responding to a structure fire at the Creek Side Terrace Community at 1301 Devils Glen Rd. in Bettendorf, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

Bettendorf firefighters were called to a trailer home Sunday night. The home appeared to take heavy damage, but there were no reports of injuries.

The fire was reported at 6:05 p.m. at the Creek Side Terrace Community, formerly known as the Parkview Mobile Home Park, 1301 Devils Glen Road.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a trailer home fully engulfed in flames, authorities said. Witnesses added that the flames were shooting high into the air along with thick black smoke.

Firefighters had the blaze under control quickly.

Photos: Structure fire at Creek Side Terrace Community in Bettendorf

111818-structure-fire-001.jpg
111818-structure-fire-002.jpg
111818-structure-fire-003.jpg
111818-structure-fire-004.jpg
111818-structure-fire-005.jpg

5. Why is Frank Fritz fuming?

Lifelong Davenport resident Frank Fritz, half of the "American Pickers," talked with Quad-City Times columnist Barb Ickes in 2013.

He admits breaking the law. But "American Pickers" co-host Frank Fritz said reports of his conduct during an incident on Interstate 80 in Scott County last year have been greatly exaggerated.

The 55-year-old Davenport native called Barb Ickes' cell phone about another matter, but he soon let loose on a verbal tear about his mistreatment by some in local TV. He was referring to his guilty plea in March to a charge of Operating While Intoxicated, OWI. Read more.

Photos: Frank Fritz of 'American Pickers'

Frank Fritz
Frank Fritz
Frank Fritz
Frank Fritz

6. Cambridge homeowner wonders who killed Mary Anderson

Geno Herges holds a newspaper clipping about the 1906 murder of Mary Anderson that occurred in the upstairs of the house behind him. Herges and his wife, Patty, have lived in the house for more than 40 years, and still wonder about the unsolved crime.

About an hour after midnight on Dec. 30, 1906, someone forced open a kitchen window with a broken lock in a house on North West Street in Cambridge, Ill., moved through the house and climbed upstairs.

On the second floor, this person entered a bedroom where Henry Anderson, a wealthy landowner of 45, his wife, Mary, 26, and their 8-month-old baby were sleeping.

Mary woke and screamed for her husband.

A shot rang out, and a 22-caliber bullet pierced Mary's left temple, killing her instantly. Anderson awoke, raced down the stairs and out the front door for help, because the telephone line to the house had been cut.

Anderson first told the Henry County Sheriff that he had seen two figures in the room, then later settled on something like a shadow disappearing through the door.

The Davenport Democrat and Leader and The Moline Dispatch reported the crime, and Chicago newspapers soon followed, in part because an inordinate number of deaths — murder and suicide — had rocked the small, quiet, law-abiding town in the early 1900s.

Upon investigation, it was determined that $17 had been taken from the pocket of Henry Anderson's trousers, which were hanging on a rocking chair. But "in plain sight on the dressing table lay an open jewelry box containing a gold watch and jewels to the value of several hundred dollars," according to an article in the Dec. 31, 1906, Chicago Tribune.

"A wallet under the man's pillow containing $105 was untouched, and no disorder was visible in the room."

The Anderson crime was never solved. Despite several suspects, a $1,000 reward put up by the family and extensive work by both county law enforcement and investigators with the St. Paul office of the Pinkerton National Detective Agency, no charges were ever brought. Read more.

Cambridge homeowner wonders who killed Mary Anderson

102418-Herges-Home-002
102418-Herges-Home-003
102418-Herges-Home-004
102418-Herges-Home-005

Today's photo galleries: Festival of Trees parade, special stars event

The 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade took place, Saturday, November 17, 2018, through the streets of Davenport.

Also, photos from Thursday's the Festival of Trees Santa’s Special Stars event at the RiverCenter, in Davenport. Santa’s Special Stars is an annual event dedicated exclusively for persons with disabilities.

