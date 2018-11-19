A good Monday to all. A little morning fog and a high near freezing. That's today's weather in a nutshell. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.
Patchy fog is possible before 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 32 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will become northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 20 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.
2. Frozen Landing opens this week
Skaters enjoy a day at Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink in this file photo.
From the city of Bettendorf:
3. Traffic signals turned off today in Bettendorf
The city of Bettendorf reports that beginning today and continuing until Nov. 27 the traffic signal at the intersection of Spruce Hills Drive and Linden Lane will be turned off while crews install new traffic signals.
During this time, traffic on Spruce Hills Drive will not be stopped, while a temporary stop sign will be installed at Linden Lane.
• Lane closure on Illinois 84: The Illinois Department of Transportation reports a lane closure will be installed on Illinois 84, 3½ miles north of Savanna in Carroll County. The lane closure will be in the southbound lane beginning at 8 a.m. today and continuing until 8 a.m., Nov. 26, when the northbound lane will close. That closure will conclude by 10 a.m. Nov. 30. IDOT workers will be performing culvert maintenance. • West Locust Street: Traffic control on W. Locust Street between Division Street and Lincoln Avenue will change as work transitions. Initially traffic was routed in each direction in the inside lanes. Around November 25, traffic control will change again routing traffic head-to-head in the two north lanes.
Watch for changing traffic control while finish work is completed. All sewer and resurfacing work along this stretch is estimated to be complete by the end of November.
4. Bettendorf firefighters battle trailer home blaze
Bettendorf firefighters walk alongside a rescue rig while responding to a structure fire at the Creek Side Terrace Community at 1301 Devils Glen Rd. in Bettendorf, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Bettendorf firefighters were called to a trailer home Sunday night. The home appeared to take heavy damage, but there were no reports of injuries.
The fire was reported at 6:05 p.m. at the Creek Side Terrace Community, formerly known as the Parkview Mobile Home Park, 1301 Devils Glen Road.
Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a trailer home fully engulfed in flames, authorities said. Witnesses added that the flames were shooting high into the air along with thick black smoke.
Firefighters had the blaze under control quickly.
Bettendorf Fire Department firefighters respond to a structure fire Sunday night at the Creek Side Terrace Community at 1301 Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf.
Bettendorf firefighters walk alongside a rescue rig while responding to a structure fire at the Creek Side Terrace Community at 1301 Devils Glen Rd. in Bettendorf, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Fire and police crews respond to a structure fire at the Creek Side Terrace Community at 1301 Devils Glen Rd. in Bettendorf, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Smoke billows out from of the roof and window of a residence as a team of firefighters search the inside at the Creek Side Terrace Community at 1301 Devils Glen Rd. in Bettendorf, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Fire and police crews respond to a structure fire at the Creek Side Terrace Community at 1301 Devils Glen Rd. in Bettendorf, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Fire and police crews respond to a structure fire at the Creek Side Terrace Community at 1301 Devils Glen Rd. in Bettendorf, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Fire and police crews respond to a structure fire at the Creek Side Terrace Community at 1301 Devils Glen Rd. in Bettendorf, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
A Medic EMS ambulance stands by as fire and police crews respond to a structure fire at the Creek Side Terrace Community at 1301 Devils Glen Rd. in Bettendorf, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
A Bettendorf firefighter lowers a ladder from Engine 1 while working on the scene of a structure fire at the Creek Side Terrace Community at 1301 Devils Glen Rd. in Bettendorf, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Fire and police crews respond to a structure fire at the Creek Side Terrace Community at 1301 Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf on Sunday.
5. Why is Frank Fritz fuming?
Lifelong Davenport resident Frank Fritz, half of the "American Pickers," talked with Quad-City Times columnist Barb Ickes in 2013.
Kevin E. Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
He admits breaking the law. But "American Pickers" co-host Frank Fritz said reports of his conduct during an incident on Interstate 80 in Scott County last year have been greatly exaggerated.
The 55-year-old Davenport native called Barb Ickes' cell phone about another matter, but he soon let loose on a verbal tear about his mistreatment by some in local TV. He was referring to his guilty plea in March to a charge of Operating While Intoxicated, OWI.
Read more.
“The days of buying something for $50 and selling for $500 are long gone,” says Frank Fritz. “You have to work on a smaller margin. I think America is working on a smaller margin. “
Lifelong Davenport resident Frank Fritz, half of the "American Pickers," talked with Quad-City Times columnist Barb Ickes in 2013.
Lifelong Davenport resident Frank Fritz, half of the popular television show "American Pickers," talks about his shop, Frank Fritz Finds, in Savanna, Ill.
Motorcycles are a passion for Frank Fritz.
“I’m happy with buying something, making a little money, then, passing it on so others can enjoy it,” says Frank Fritz.
"American Pickers" star Frank Fritz is a longtime motorcycle enthusiast and will be a grand marshal for Sunday's Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run.
“Not many know, I’m a big toy collector," Frank Fritz says.
Frank Fritz talks about the changes in the business of picking. “Things that used to be rare aren’t rare anymore. Bicycles that use to sell for $800 now sell for $300,” he said, walking through his Savanna, Ill., store.
Items acquired on his journeys making the popular television show "American Pickers" fill Frank Fritz’s shop in Savanna, Ill.
Items acquired on his journeys making the popular television show "American Pickers" fill Frank Fritz’s shop in Savanna, Ill.
Lifelong Davenport resident Frank Fritz, half of the "American Pickers," talks about his shop, Frank Fritz Finds, in Savanna, Ill.
6. Cambridge homeowner wonders who killed Mary Anderson
Geno Herges holds a newspaper clipping about the 1906 murder of Mary Anderson that occurred in the upstairs of the house behind him. Herges and his wife, Patty, have lived in the house for more than 40 years, and still wonder about the unsolved crime.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
About an hour after midnight on Dec. 30, 1906, someone forced open a kitchen window with a broken lock in a house on North West Street in Cambridge, Ill., moved through the house and climbed upstairs.
On the second floor, this person entered a bedroom where Henry Anderson, a wealthy landowner of 45, his wife, Mary, 26, and their 8-month-old baby were sleeping.
Mary woke and screamed for her husband.
A shot rang out, and a 22-caliber bullet pierced Mary's left temple, killing her instantly. Anderson awoke, raced down the stairs and out the front door for help, because the telephone line to the house had been cut.
Anderson first told the Henry County Sheriff that he had seen two figures in the room, then later settled on something like a shadow disappearing through the door.
The Davenport Democrat and Leader and The Moline Dispatch reported the crime, and Chicago newspapers soon followed, in part because an inordinate number of deaths — murder and suicide — had rocked the small, quiet, law-abiding town in the early 1900s.
Upon investigation, it was determined that $17 had been taken from the pocket of Henry Anderson's trousers, which were hanging on a rocking chair. But "in plain sight on the dressing table lay an open jewelry box containing a gold watch and jewels to the value of several hundred dollars," according to an article in the Dec. 31, 1906, Chicago Tribune.
"A wallet under the man's pillow containing $105 was untouched, and no disorder was visible in the room."
The Anderson crime was never solved. Despite several suspects, a $1,000 reward put up by the family and extensive work by both county law enforcement and investigators with the St. Paul office of the Pinkerton National Detective Agency, no charges were ever brought.
Read more.
Geno Herges holds a newspaper clipping about the 1906 murder of Mary Anderson that occurred in the upstairs of the house behind him. Herges and his wife, Patty, have lived in the house for more than 40 years, and still wonder about the unsolved crime.
The staircase is embellished with several newel posts and the landing contains a leaded glass window.
The home's front parlor is now used as a living room.
The fireplace mantel included egg-and-dart molding at top and a pillar with ionic-style capitals at left.
The home's corner fireplace had been stripped down and modernized by the time the Hergeses bought the home, but they were able to restore it to what it may have looked like originally.
The laundry room on the second floor previously was the bedroom in which Mary Anderson was killed when she was awakened by an intruder.
Geno and Patty Herges enlarged their kitchen by about three feet, allowing for the installation of a kitchen island. It is believed that Mary Anderson's killer gained entry to the house through a kitchen window with a broken lock.
The master bedroom is painted a deep rose.
The dining room contains a built-in china cabinet.
The passage between the home's foyer and front parlor is curved; Patty Herges believes it was made that way so that caskets could easily be moved in and out of the parlor for viewing for home wakes while leaving the pocket door entrance closed.
The Hergeses finished their attic into a spacious master bedroom suite that includes a with a sitting illuminated by skylights.
While most of the attic was converted into a spacious master bedroom suite, the turret area was always a place for the Hergeses children to play.
An open front porch, multiple gables and a side turret, or tower, are among the details of the Queen Anne style of architecture.
By the time the Hergeses bought their home, this corner fireplace had been stripped down, but they have restored it to what they think it might have looked like originally.
Light pours through an oval window in the home's front door.
A decorative ornament crowns a doorway to the dining room.
The sitting area at the top of the staircase on the second floor is part of the home's turret. It is furnished with a roll-top desk and a Clavinova.
The bedroom room where Mary Anderson was killed is now a laundry room. When the second floor of the home was its own self-contained apartment, the room was the kitchen.
An open porch gives a warm welcome to the Herges home.
Wicker furniture provides a nice seating area on the home's front porch.
Today's photo galleries: Festival of Trees parade, special stars event The 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade took place, Saturday, November 17, 2018, through the streets of Davenport. Also, photos from Thursday's the Festival of Trees Santa’s Special Stars event at the RiverCenter, in Davenport. Santa’s Special Stars is an annual event dedicated exclusively for persons with disabilities.
111718-qct-qca-parade-001
Large balloons finish getting filled with helium before they take to the streets, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-002
Handlers of the Oscar balloon get final instructions while the balloon is filled with helium, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-003
Genevieve Ring 14, of Davenport wears a gingerbread costume and waits for the parade to start, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-004
The Kermit the Frog balloon sponsored by NECA/ IBEW rises from under the railroad bridge to start is trek through the streets, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-005
Katelyn Morris 12 of LeClaire, sports a Christmas tree costume as she walks in the parade , Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-006
Ashlyn Coy 5 of Johnston, IA., sits on dad's (Dustin) shoulders to watch the parade, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-007
The Quad-City Arts folks became Santa's inflatable Elf corps, Saturday, November 17, 2018, as they bounce their way through the streets during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-008
The Quad-City Arts folks became Santa's inflatable Elf corps, Saturday, November 17, 2018, as they bounce their way through the streets during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-009
Genevieve Ring 14, of Davenport looks through the eye hole of a gingerbread man costume, Saturday, November 17, 2018, as she walks the streets during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-010
The balloon of Brother Berenstain Bear sponsored by Arconic, comes down 3rd Street, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-011
The City of Bettendorf sponsored the Shrek balloon as it floats over 3rd Street, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-012
Kim Kidwell of the Family Museum in Bettendorf wears the Gingerbread man costume as Shrek looms in the background, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-013
The Ocsar The Grouch balloon sponsored by the City of Davenport, floats it's way down 3rd Street, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-014
Dana Wilkinson of Bettendorf is one of the parades Grand Marshalls, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-015
Red, white and blue star balloons mark the beginning of the parade as it makes it way down 2nd Street, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-016
The balloon Oscar the Grouch sponsored by the City of Davenport dips down to make it under the traffic lights at 3rd and Brady Streets, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-017
The other Grand Marshall, John Watson, waves to the spectators, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-018
A resident of the Mississippi Lofts takes pictures out of her window looking down on 3rd Street of the parade, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-019
The Dennis the Menace balloon sponsored by the Carpenters group, waves to spectators along 3rd Street, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-020
The Midstate Sidesteppers show their moves on a flatbed trailer, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-021
The Dennis the Menace balloon, sponsored by the Carpenters group, waves to spectators along 3rd Street on Saturday during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz photos, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-045
Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallegher plays the part of Lord Farquaad from the movie Shrek as he waves to the spectators along 3rd Street, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-046
The balloon Kyle the Car sponsored by the RIA Credit Union makes it's way through the intersection of 3rd and Brady Streets, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-047
The balloon Snowman Jingle sponsored by Vanderginst Law rolls through the intersection of Brady and 3rd Streets, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-048
The Rudolph balloon sponsored by John Deere goes through the intersection of Brady and 3rd Streets, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-049
Serena Miller and her son, Logan, 8, of Orion, Ill., looks at all the neat stuff at the train layout on Saturday inside the RiverCenter during the annual Festival of Trees.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-050
Parade spectators move inside the RiverCenter to view all the Christmas items during the annual Festival of Trees Grand Premiere Party held at the RiverCenter in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-051
A line forms at the Treat Shoppe on Saturday during the annual Festival of Trees at the RiverCenter in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-052
An overall of the main hall inside the RiverCenter during the annual Festival of Trees in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-054
Thomas Dasforges, 6, of East Amana gets a gingerbread man painted on his face by Lizzie McVey, 14, of Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-055
The Papa Top Christmas tree designed by Clayton Campbell of Jenkins Tree Service during the annual Festival of Trees inside the RiverCenter in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-056
Kelly Hamerlinck of Milan looks at the Driftwood Christmas tree designed by Brain Deines and family during the annual Festival of Trees inside the RiverCenter in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-057
Jeannie Peterson of Blue Grass looks over the Robots, Robots, Robots Christmas tree designed by QC Elite Robotics First FRC Team.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-029
The Junior Miss royalty of Rheigh Reitnger, Junior Miss Eastern Iowa, Junior Miss River City, Ayla McGlaughlin and Junior Miss Cedar County, Kelsey Schott, all wave to the spectators, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-030
Miss Scott County Natalie Sherman and Miss Scott County's Outstanding Team, Brittany Costello wave to spectators, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-031
The Santa balloon sponsored by Medicom is followed closely by the Rudolph balloon sponsored by John Deere, as they make their way down 3rd Street, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-032
The grand old elf himself, Santa, Mike Peppers, waves to spectators from his convertible or sleigh as he goes by the Adler Theatre, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-033
Kyle the Car sponsored by RIA Credit Union has all green lights as it moves down 2nd Street, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-034
Large helium filled balloons lay on 3rd Street, waiting to have the snow knocked off and to start the parade, Saturday, November 17, 2018, before the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-035
Large helium filled balloons lay on 3rd Street, waiting to have the snow knocked off and to start the parade, Saturday, November 17, 2018, before the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-036
The Dennis The Menace balloon lays face up, catching all the snow on his face, as he gets filled with helium, Saturday, November 17, 2018, before the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-037
Santa, Mike Peppers, gets a key to the City of Davenport, presented to him by Mayor Frank Klipsch, Saturday, November 17, 2018, before the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-038
The elf corps, all Quad-City Arts folks, wait inside out of the snow, Saturday, November 17, 2018, before the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-039
Jed Wilson, 4, of Rock Island, stays bundled up as the parade begins on Saturday during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-040
Janeen and Mike Mack of Walcott with the Fred Astaire Dance Studio, dances in the middle of 3rd Street, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-041
A young spectator gets a close look at the Kermit the Frog balloon sponsored by NECA / IBEW, on Saturday, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-042
Lola Ragona 5 and her dad Anthony of LeClaire, watches the Berenstain Bear balloon go by, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-043
Balloon handler Jeff Kling of Bettendorf keeps a tight hold of the Berenstain Bear balloon, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-044
The Shrek balloon sponsored by the City of Bettendorf, takes over the intersection of 3rd and Brady Streets, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport. 2nd Ward Alderman Scott Naumann dressed as a human-sized Shrek to entertain parade-goers.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-022
A woman resident of the Mississippi Lofts takes pictures out of her window looking down on 3rd Street, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-023
A dog with Mallard Pointe Kennels looks up at its handler, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-024
Kyle the Car balloon sponsored by the RIA Credit Union makes it way down 3rd Street, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-025
Bentlee Schmidt 5 of Osco, Ill., pulls up the blanket to see what's next as her sister Taelyn 2 and grandmother Jackie Mettlin sit all bundled up, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-026
The Snowman Jingle balloon sponsored by Vanderginst Law, makes it way down 3rd Street, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-027
The Metropolitan Youth Drill team performs along 3rd Street in Davenport Saturday during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
111718-qct-qca-parade-028
The Snowman Jingle balloon sponsored by Vanderginst Law floats by the Adler Theatre, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
