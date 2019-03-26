A good Tuesday to all. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 51 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 50 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust to as high as 30 mph. There's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.
2. Area river levels remain above flood stage
Mike Hammer of Davenport walks his dogs, Onyx and Honey, between floodwaters in the freight house parking lot in Davenport, Monday. The Mississippi River appeared to have crested Monday at 18.51 feet according to the National Weather Service. Flood stage is 15 feet.
Here's the latest river levels.
• Mississippi River in the Q-C: Flood stage is 15 feet. Currently at 18. 53 feet. The Mississippi is expected to rise to 18.6 feet Tuesday morning, then begin falling. • Rock River at Moline: Flood stage is 12 feet. Currently at 14.03 feet and falling. The Rock is expected to fall below flood stage Monday. • Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt: Flood stage is 11 feet. Currently at 12.46 feet and falling. The Wapsi is expected to fall below flood stage on Friday. • Cedar River near Conesville: Flood stage is 13 feet. Currently at 14.75 feet and falling. The Cedar is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday. • Iowa River at Wapello: Flood stage is 21 feet. Currently at 22.97 feet and falling. The Iowa is expected to fall below flood stage Monday. 3. Updated: Moline police investigate shooting that wounded 2
A subject is loaded into an ambulance at the scene of an apparent shooting at 6th Ave. Monday night in Moline
From overnight: Moline police are investigating a Monday night shooting. There were two shooting victims, with one person suffering life-threatening injuries.
Police were called at 9:32 p.m. to the 2500 block of 6th Avenue, Moline.
Upon arrival, Moline police found one victim, a 19-year-old East Moline resident suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A second victim, a 19-year-old, East Moline resident, also was located nearby with a gunshot wound.
The first victim was transported by Moline Fire to Unity Point-Rock Island where he is undergoing surgery and his condition is considered gravely critical.
The second victim was transported by Rock Island Arsenal to Genesis-Illini Campus for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.
The initial investigation shows that both victims were the only occupants in an eastbound car, operated by victim one when an unknown vehicle drove next to them and began shooting, according to a news release from Moline Detective Michael Griffin.
The Moline Police Department was assisted on scene by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, the Illinois State Police and the East Moline Police Department.
There have been no arrests made in the incident and the Moline Police Department is asking anyone with information to please contact the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.
A person is loaded into an ambulance at the scene of an apparent shooting in the 2400 block of 6th Avenue Monday night in Moline. Initial scanner reports said two people were shot around 9:30 p.m. Both shooting victims apparently were taken to area hospitals. Moline police were still investigating the incident late Monday night but had not made any public comment on the incident at that time.
A subject is loaded into an ambulance at the scene of an apparent shooting at 6th Ave. Monday night in Moline
A subject in an ambulance leaves the scene of an apparent shooting at 6th Ave. Monday night in Moline
Police search the scene at the scene of an apparent shooting at the 2400th hundred block of 6th Ave. Monday night in Moline
Police search the scene at the scene of an apparent shooting at the 2400th hundred block of 6th Ave. Monday night in Moline
A subject is loaded into an ambulance at the scene of an apparent shooting at 6th Ave. Monday night in Moline
Police search the scene at the scene of an apparent shooting at the 2400th hundred block of 6th Ave. Monday night in Moline
Police search a yard at the scene of an apparent shooting at the 2400th hundred block of 6th Ave. Monday night in Moline
Moline and Illinois State Police respond to the scene of a shots fired call on 6th Avenue near 25th Street in Moline, Monday, March 25, 2019. According to scanner traffic two victims were transported to area hospitals. As of Monday night police were still investigating the incident and did not provide further information.
A person of interest is detained by Moline Police as they investigate a report of shots fired in Moline, Monday, March 25, 2019.
A woman and child walk down 6th Avenue as Moline and Illinois State Police respond to a report of shots fired in Moline, Monday, March 25, 2019.
Moline Police officers talk with one another while investigating the scene of a shots fired incident in Moline, Monday, March 25, 2019.
An Illinois State Police vehicle blocks traffic as officers respond to a report of shots fired in Moline, Monday, March 25, 2019.
Police officers investigate the scene of a shots fired call in Moline, Monday, March 25, 2019.
Moline and Illinois State Police respond to the scene of a report of shots fired in Moline, Monday, March 25, 2019.
Moline and Illinois State Police respond to the scene of a report of shots fired in Moline, Monday, March 25, 2019.
Moline and Illinois State Police respond to the scene of a report of shots fired in Moline, Monday, March 25, 2019.
Moline and Illinois State Police respond to the scene of a report of shots fired in Moline, Monday, March 25, 2019.
Moline and Illinois State Police respond to the scene of a report of shots fired in Moline, Monday, March 25, 2019.
Moline and Illinois State Police respond to the scene of a report of shots fired in Moline, Monday, March 25, 2019.
4. Major change begins today for I-74 users
This change was supposed to happen Monday. It's now scheduled for today. (see map) Good luck and get used to it. This detour will be around for quite some time.
It's really feeling like Spring now — bridge detours, River Drive closed by floodwaters, and potholes everywhere.
Add Harrison Street lane closures to that list. Harrison is down to one lane between High and Locust streets in Davenport until Friday for sewer repairs. (see map)
Drivers are advised to expect delays or to seek an alternate route.
5. Jersey Mike's Subs coming to Moline
Jersey Mike's is open next to the Fresh Thyme store in Kimberly Crossing shopping center in Davenport. Operators are opening a second store in Moline.
Jeff Cook
Franchisees Aron and Camilla Lees are opening a new Jersey Mike's Subs restaurant in Moline next week.
On April 3, the owners will host a grand opening celebration at the new location, 3918 16th St., Moline. It'll be the franchisees' second restaurant, after the Davenport sub shop, at 2124 E. Kimberly Road, opened in 2017.
Camilla Lees said after a successful couple of years in Davenport, the owners decided it's time "to increase brand awareness on the Illinois side of the river."
Jersey Mike's was founded in 1956 when Mike's Subs pioneered the sub sandwich in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. Today, the company operates more than 1,500 locations. Read more. 6. 72 teacher jobs cut to trim Davenport budget
J. B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport is home to the Davenport Community School District administrative offices.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
When Davenport schools start for the 2019–2020 school year, there will be 83 fewer certified staff members than this year, due to mandatory budget cuts. The bulk of those staff members were laid off at the board meeting Monday night
. Read more. Today's photo gallery: Truck eating bridge strikes again
The truck eating bridge strikes again on Harrison Street
The truck eating bridge strikes again on Harrison Street. The recycling container appears to have stuck the dismount.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
truck stuck
A delivery truck with Linn Star Transfer Inc. is stuck this morning on the Davenport side of the Government Bridge.
Kevin Schmidt
truck eating bridge
It's lunch time (April 5, 2018) and the bridge at 5th and Harrison streets in Davenport decided this semi was on the menu. Chomp. Chomp.
Kevin Schmidt
Truck-Bridge-003
A delivery truck from Aaron’s struck the underside of the railroad bridge near the Kirkwood Blvd and Mound Street in Davenport Monday, December 11, 2017. No injuries were reported from the incident that tore the top from the vehicle.
Kevin E. Schmidt
bridge
It's lunch time (April 5, 2018) and the bridge at 5th and Harrison streets in Davenport decided this semi was on the menu. Chomp. Chomp.
Tara Becker-Gray
bridge
It's lunch time (April 5, 2018) and the bridge at 5th and Harrison streets in Davenport decided this semi was on the menu. Chomp. Chomp.
Tara Becker-Gray
Brady Street Truck damaged
The truck-eating bridge on Brady Street at 5th Street claimed another victim Tuesday afternoon.
Truck-eating bridge
The truck-eating bridge on Brady Street at 5th Street claimed another victim Thursday afternoon as this box truck became stuck under the railroad bridge. It caused some traffic headaches because lanes are restricted by road work in the area of the bridge.
JOHN BLUNK, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
A truck driver watches as a crew works to detach the tractor and trailer pinned under the railroad overpass Monday at 5th and Harrison streets in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
A semitrailer is pinned under the railroad overpass Monday at 5th and Harrison streets in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
The trailer is stuck under the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets Monday in Davenport after the semitractor was removed. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
A tractor and trailer are pinned under the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets Monday in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
Debris litters the road near the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
A trailer is wedged under the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets Monday in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
A smokestack and upper section are up against the underside of the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets Monday in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
A truck driver looks at his tractor and trailer, pinned under the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets Monday in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured. To see more photos, go to
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
A truck is stuck under the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets Monday in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
Crews work to remove a semitractor-trailer wedged under the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets Monday in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Truck-eating bridge
The truck-eating bridge at Harrison and 5th in Davenport, left hungry at times due to so many signs and warning lights, got a mouthful Monday afternoon.
Linda Cook
Truck-eating bridge
The truck-eating bridge at Harrison and 5th in Davenport, left hungry at times due to so many signs and warning lights, got a mouthful Monday afternoon.
Andy Abeyta
Truck-eating bridge
It's a nice day to take the top down. The truck-eating bridge on Brady agrees. # qctraffic
Ryan Jaster
Truck-eating bridge
Semi bit by Brady Street overpass on Sept. 8, 2016. Some of it -- or earlier meal of truck-eating bridge -- was left behind. (See next photo.)
Ryan Jaster
Truck-eating bridge
Semi bit by Brady Street overpass on Sept. 8, 2016. Some of it -- or earlier meal of truck-eating bridge -- was left behind.
Ryan Jaster
Truck-eating bridge
A crew works to remove a semi-truck and trailer after it becomes stuck under a railroad overpass on Brady Street near West 5th Street in Davenport on Wednesday, August 24, 2016.
Andy Abeyta
Truck-eating bridge
A semi hits the railroad overpass in downtown Davenport on Wednesday, August 24, 2016. (Photo by Michael Liendo)
Michael Liendo
Truck stuck
A semi-tractor trailer hit the underpass at Harrison and West 5th Streets in Davenport on Monday, August 15, 2016.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Truck-eating bridge
Guess where this truck has been. The truck-eating Harrison Street Bridge gets another one on Tuesday, March 1.
Rick Rector
Bridge
Davenport's truck-eating bridge at Harrison and 5th streets strikes again.
Jack Cullen
truck 1
Another semi sits under the bridge at 5th and Brady streets.
Kevin Schmidt
truck
The truck-eating bridge at 5th and Brady streets in Davenport has claimed another victim.
John Blunk
June 16, 2015: 5th and Brady
A truck driver once again tried to test the laws of physics this morning by attempting to get his rig under the railroad bridge at 5th and Brady streets in Davenport.
Rick Rector
Truck-eating bridge at Brady
A semi from the Hirschbach Motor Lines Inc. was damaged after striking the underside the bridge at 5th and Brady.
Kevin E. Schmidt, Quad-City Times
Semi hits bridge
Truck-eating bridge snags another vehicle at Brady and 5th streets, Davenport, on Jan. 28, 2015.
Semi hits bridge
Truck-eating bridge snags another vehicle at Brady and 5th streets, Davenport, on Jan. 28, 2015.
Turnaround
Illinois-bound and Iowa-bound traffic shut down after a semi attempted to turn around for being over height.
Turnaround
Illinois-bound and Iowa-bound traffic shut down after a semi attempted to turn around for being over height.
Truck-eating bridge
Another semi had a bite taken out of it by the Harrison Street railroad overpass on Friday, Oct. 24, 2014. The driver said he saw the 11'-8" signs but thought his truck was only 11-foot-6.
Ryan Jaster
truck eating bridge
Oct. 2: Built in crane on truck stuck on Government Bridge overhead beam.
Truck stuck
Another truck gets stuck on the Government Bridge on Oct. 2, 2014.
Brian Wellner
Government bridge
This driver of this truck found out this morning that his rig was too tall to go under the Government Bridge. Photo shot from the Iowa side.
Bridge
Truck-eating bridge on Harrison claims another victim.
Bridge
A trailer was torn apart after hitting the bridge at Harrison and 5th in Davenport on Sept. 22, 2014.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Truck-eating bridge
Another truck-eating bridge incident in the Quad-Cities. This time it's the Government Bridge that blocked a truck's exhaust pipes on Wednesday afternoon.
Jack Cullen, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Bridge I-280 Illinois 92
New addition to truck-eating bridge family? Something hit this sign at the Interstate 280 and Illinois 92 interchange.
Ryan Jaster
Bridge hit and run
A semi-truck trailer operated by Van Wyk Freight Lines of Grinnell, Iowa, struck the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison Streets Wednesday, August 20, 2014 in Davenport, Iowa. The vehicle left the scene and was stopped by the Davenport Police several blocks away.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Truck stuck
Another truck got stuck under the Brady Street overpass on Friday, Nov. 1, 2013.
Dan Kivlin, Lee Enterprises
Government Bridge
A tow truck removes a truck that hit the Rock Island side of the Government Bridge Tuesday October 1, 2013. The posted bridge height opening on the Government Bridge is 11 feet.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Bridge crash
This driver of this vehicle found out this morning he had too big of a truck to negotiate the Government Bridge. The truck became wedged under the bridge at the Davenport entrance. Traffic to and from Arsenal Island was stopped until the damaged vehicle could be removed. (Rick Rector/Quad-City Times)
Another close call
A semi sets off the warning lights before the Harrison Street truck-eating bridge in Davenport on Monday, August 19, 2013. The truck turned off in time.
Ryan Jaster
Brady Street bridge
Even the truck-eating bridge on Brady Street gets dressed up for the Bix 7.
Brian Wellner
Truck-eating bridge
A June casualty of the Davenport railroad bridge over Brady and Harrison streets.
Larry Fisher, TIMES FILE PHOTO
Truck-eating bridge warning lights
A cement mixer set off the warning lights on Harrison Street on Friday morning, but the truck-eating bridge went hungry.
Ryan Jaster
041513-truck-bridge
A worker inspects a semi-tractor trailer with Celadon that got caught under the over pass on Brady Street during the lunch hour Monday, April 15, 2013.
Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES
Truck eaten on Brady
A truck got caught over the lunch hour Monday, April 15, 2013, on Brady Street.
Jan Touney
Bridge eats truck
A truck turns off Harrison Street onto 5th Street, bypassing a truck that was stuck under the bridge Tuesday, April 2, 2013. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Bridge eats truck
The Harrison Street bridge claims another truck on Tuesday, April 2, 2013. The trailer was not damaged, just the top of the cab. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Loader hits bridge
A truck hauling a wheel-loader hit the HON Oak Laminate conveyer that crosses East Second Street Tuesday morning in Muscatine. The Muscatine Police Department are diverting traffic while crews worked to remove the truck and trailer.
Muscatine Journal
Truck-eating bridge threat averted
Police stop a truck headed for the Government Bridge on Arsenal Island on Tuesday, March 12, 2013.
Ryan Jaster
TRUCK EATING BRIDGE
A semi truck heading North up the Brady Street hill got stuck under the low railroad span Tuesday afternoon October 23, 2012, causing traffic to back up in downtown Davenport, Iowa The trailer was visibly peeled back about nine feet. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Kevin E. Schmidt
TRUCK EATING BRIDGE
A semi truck heading North up the Brady Street hill got stuck under the low railroad span Tuesday afternoon October 23, 2012, causing traffic to back up in downtown Davenport, Iowa The trailer was visibly peeled back about nine feet. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Kevin E. Schmidt
Truck-eating bridge
A semi trailer got stuck under the Brady Street railroad overpass on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2012.
Rick Rector / QUAD-CITY TIMES
Truck-eating bridge
The truck-eating bridge at 5th and Brady Streets in Davenport claimed another victim late Wednesday morning. October 17, 2012. (Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Larry Fisher
Truck-eating bridge
A truck heading up the Brady Street hill got stuck under the low railroad span just before noon on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2012.
Mark Ridolfi / QUAD-CITY TIMES
Truck-eating bridge
A truck heading up the Brady Street hill got stuck under the low railroad span just before noon on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2012.
Ryan Jaster / QUAD-CITY TIMES
Truck-eating bridge
A truck heading up the Brady Street hill got stuck under the low railroad span just before noon on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2012.
Ryan Jaster / QUAD-CITY TIMES
Truck-eating bridge
A truck heading up the Brady Street hill got stuck under the low railroad span just before noon on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2012.
Ryan Jaster / QUAD-CITY TIMES
Crash 2
Davenport Police crime scene technician Herve Denain, left, and Davenport Police Cpl. Brian Heick inspect the remains of a U-Haul truck that had its top ripped off after the driver of the vehicle drove underneath the railroad bridge on Kirkwood Boulevard near Mound Street. (Thomas Geyer/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Crash
Davenport police and a driver with Fred’s Towing discuss how to remove the top of a U-Haul truck that was rammed into the railroad bridge on Kirkwood Boulevard near Mound Street Saturday night. The driver of the truck kept going. Police found the truck parked on Hildreth Street between 12th and 13th streets.
Truck
A truck heading up the hill got stuck under the low railroad span on Brady Street about 6:30 p.m. Monday, causing traffic to back up in downtown Davenport.
Truck stuck
A semi truck got stuck under the Government Bridge just before 4 p.m. on Friday, July 6, 2012.
Dan Bowerman / QUAD-CITY TIMES
Truck stuck
A semi truck got stuck under the Government Bridge on Friday, July 6, 2012.
Dan Bowerman / QUAD-CITY TIMES
Truck stuck
A semi truck got stuck under the Government Bridge on Friday, July 6, 2012.
Dan Bowerman / QUAD-CITY TIMES
Accident
This “Roll-A-Show” semitrailer was stuck about 10 p.m. Sunday under the railroad bridge at Brady and 5th streets, Davenport. There was cotton-like stuffing on the roadway, and debris thrown across about three lines of traffic. Davenport police were on the scene late Sunday.
Photo by Deirdre Cox Baker
Truck stuck
The Government Bridge was closed for at least two hours after an Illinois-bound semitrailer became stuck on March 20, 2012. (Dan Bowerman / QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Truck stuck
The Government Bridge was closed for at least two hours after an Illinois-bound semitrailer became stuck on March 20, 2012. (Dan Bowerman / QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Truck stuck
The Government Bridge was closed for at least two hours after an Illinois-bound semitrailer became stuck on March 20, 2012. (Dan Bowerman / QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Truck stuck
The Government Bridge was closed for at least two hours after an Illinois-bound semitrailer became stuck on March 20, 2012. (Dan Bowerman / QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Truck-eating bridge
A semitrailer carrying tulips crashed into the railroad bridge passing over Brady Street in downtown Davenport on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2012. (Thomas Geyer/Quad-City Times)
Truck-eating bridge 2012
A semi's trailer gets wedged under the Harrison Street railroad
overpass as train cars pass overhead on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2012.
(Thomas Geyer / QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Thomas Geyer
TRUCK BRIDGE
Traffic moves around a semi trailer from Waller Truck Co., Inc.
from Excelsior Springs, Mo., as it waits to be towed away from the
Brady Street railroad overpass at 5th Street where it had been
stuck Wednesday November 2, 2011. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY
TIMES)
Kevin E. Schmidt
Truck stuck
A scrap metal truck got stuck under the Pershing Ave. railroad
bridge in Davenport on Wednesday afternoon. (Kevin E. Schmidt /
QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Kevin E. Schmidt
Truck stuck
A scrap metal truck got stuck under the Pershing Ave. railroad
bridge in Davenport on Wednesday afternoon. (Brian Wellner /
QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Brian Wellner
Truck_crash_091911
The Arsenal bridge is closed to vehicles on the Iowa side after
this semi became wedged under the railroad overpass Monday morning.
September 19, 2011. (Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Larry Fisher
Truck hits Brady Street overpass
Two lanes of Brady Street are blocked Wednesday morning after
this semi trailer became wedged under the Brady Street railroad
overpass at 5th Street. August 31, 2011. (Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY
TIMES)
Larry Fisher
Truck hits Government Bridge
Arsenal and Davenport police respond to a semi stuck this
morning on the north end of the Government Bridge over the
Mississippi River between Davenport and Arsenal Island in Rock
Island. (Mark Ridolfi/Quad-City Times)
Truck hits Government Bridge
A tow truck operator lets the air out of the back tires of a
truck stuck under the Government Bridge, Friday, Aug. 19, 2011. The
truck is listed at 13 feet 6 inches tall, and the bridge opening is
only 11 feet high. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Truck hits Government Bridge
A tow truck operator lets the air out of the back tires of a
truck stuck under the Government Bridge, Friday, Aug. 19, 2011. The
truck is listed at 13 feet 6 inches tall, and the bridge opening is
only 11 feet high. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Beer truck hits bridge
A view from the inside of a beer truck that hit the Harrison Street railroad overpass in April 2011. (Contributed photo)
Contributed photo
Dec. 7, 2006
For the second day in a row a truck became wedged under the railroad overpass at 5th and Brady Streets. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Dec. 7, 2006
This semi-truck trailler folded up after the driver tried to make it under the railroad overpass on U.S. 61 in downtown Davenport on Thursday. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
April 4, 2006
This truck became stuck under the railroad overpass at 5th and Brady. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
March 6, 2006
A truck became lodged under the railroad bridge at 5th Street and Brady on Thursday afternoon. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Aug. 20, 2004
Ryder Shop Supervisor Tim McGrew inspects the damage to a semi leased to him after it struck a railroad bridge on Brady Street on Friday afternoon. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Feb. 13, 2007
(QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Nov. 7, 2007
This truck carrying an energy drink hit the Harrison St. railroad bridge at 5th St. in Davenport on Wednesday night. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
April 19, 1999
Traffic was held up on the Government Bridge early Monday afternoon when this semi carrying farm gates became lodged under the railroad upper deck of the Goverment Bridge. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Sept. 17, 1999
The truck-eating bridge at 5th and Harrison Streets claimed its latest victim late Friday morning. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Dec. 7, 1998
The truck-eating bridge grabs another as the bridge on Brady Street stops this semi in its tracks. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Dec. 28, 2005
A tow-truck operator waits for a larger truck to remove a trailer that struck a bridge over U.S. 61 in Davenport, Iowa. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Nov. 27, 2000
Despite the new warning sensors and lights this truck hit the bridge at 5th and Harrison early Monday morning. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Nov. 27, 2000
This 18-wheeler hauling paper rolls hit the Harrison Street bridge at 5th Street early Monday morning. By dusk, a fork truck was transferring the rolls from the damaged truck to a new truck. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Jan. 9, 2002
Yet another truck gets struck by the raising and lowering of the Harrison Street bridge in Davenport in this continuing soap opera. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Aug. 29, 2001
This semi hit the railroad bridge at 5th and Brady Streets on Wednesday morning. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Aug. 7, 2004
The truck eating railroad bridge at 5th and Brady claimed this truck Monday around the noon hour. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
May 13, 2003
An unlucky Missouri truck driver walks back to his rig after an unfortunate incident with the Harrison Street "Truck-Eating Bridge." (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Nov. 13, 2003
The driver of this truck walks away from his rig after hitting the railroad bridge at 5th and Brady streets in downtown Davenport. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Nov. 23, 2003
Iowa DOT workers inspect damage caused by a semi-trailer striking the bridge at 5th and Harrison Streets. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Truck hits bridge
This semi-truck trailer was nearly split in half when it struck the railroad overpass at 5th and Brady Streets at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2011. No one was injured in the mishap. The railroad overpass on Harrison Street is notorious for "eating" semi trucks, but other bridges in the Quad-Cities like this one have given trucks problems as well. (Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Larry Fisher
Harrison Street crash
A freight train waits for workers to clear a semi that struck the railroad overpass Tuesday at 5th and Harrison streets in Davenport.
Larry Fisher
Harrison Street crash
A Davenport police officer talks to the driver of a semi that struck the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets. It was the second incident of a semi becoming wedged under a bridge Tuesday morning. The first involved the Government Bridge.
Larry Fisher
Truck stuck
Traffic on the Government Bridge was stopped mid-Tuesday morning when this semi became wedged under the railroad overpass in the Arsenal-bound lane from the Iowa side.
Larry Fisher
Railroad bridge claims another truck
A truck driver lets the air out of the rear tires of semi-trailer after it became wedged under the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison Streets in Davenport on July 29, 2010. (Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Larry Fisher
Another one bites the dust at Harrison
Davenport’s infamous “truck-eating” bridge at Harrison and 5th streets claimed another vehicle early today when this semitrailer tried to go underneath the railroad bridge. The crash occurred about 6:30 a.m. The bridge peeled back the top of the trailer about 10 feet before the vehicle stopped. Two lanes of traffic were blocked on Harrison Street before the vehicle was removed. (Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Larry Fisher
Truck-eating bridge 1, driver 0
This Ryder truck had its top peeled off this morning after making it completely through the Brady Street railroad overpass at 5th Street in Davenport before realizing that the truck was too tall. (Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Driver wedges truck on Government Bridge
Dog inspects damage
A dog looks at the damage to his master's truck after it hit the railroad bridge at 6th and Brady streets on Jan. 28, 2008. The railroad overpass on Harrison Street is notorious for "eating" semi trucks, but other bridges in the Quad-Cities have given trucks problems as well. (Larry Fisher / QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Larry Fisher
Truck-eating bridge
Leonard Anton of Iowa Interstate Railroad watches as Gene Eggert, left, and Richard Bumgardner of Fred's Towing Service attempt to pull down a truck's exhaust pipe so that it can back out from under the Brady Street Bridge. The truck, driven by Fred Weissert of Escanaba, Mich., and carrying metal castings, hit the bridge Sept. 20. (Talya C. Arbisser)
Talya C. Arbisser
Who pays price when trucks get stuck under the bridge?
Truck-eating bridge
A tow truck rescues this semi from beneath the Harrison Street bridge on Oct. 30, 1991.
Truck-eating bridge
Photos by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times Dec. 3, 2002: This victim tried to carry beer under the Brady Street railroad overpass at Davenport’s 5th Street. The driver was not injured and the beer was transferred to another truck.
Truck-eating bridge
Jan. 2, 1998 The first victim of 1998 cleans up beneath the Brady Street overpass.
Truck-eating bridge
April 10, 2000 A load of ketchup bottles stuck on Harrison Street.
Truck stuck on Government Bridge removed
LARRY FISHER — Traffic was hindered on the Government Bridge after this truck became stuck early this morning
1971 truck-eating bridge coverage
A photo from 1971 accompanies a Quad-City Times article on the "truck-eating viaduct" on Brady Street. A proposed solution at the time was yellow flashing lights. "Must this viaduct ramming go on forever?" 42 years later...
