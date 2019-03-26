Try 3 months for $3
shooting

Police respond to the scene of a shots fired call on 6th Avenue in Moline, late Monday. According to scanner traffic two victims were transported to area hospitals. As of Monday night police were still investigating the incident.

 Andy Abeyta

A good Tuesday to all. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and mild

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny with a high near 51 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 50 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust to as high as 30 mph. There's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. 

2. Area river levels remain above flood stage

032619-qct-qca-flood-002

Mike Hammer of Davenport walks his dogs, Onyx and Honey, between floodwaters in the freight house parking lot in Davenport, Monday. The Mississippi River appeared to have crested Monday at 18.51 feet according to the National Weather Service. Flood stage is 15 feet.

Here's the latest river levels. 

• Mississippi River in the Q-C: Flood stage is 15 feet. Currently at 18. 53 feet. The Mississippi is expected to rise to 18.6 feet Tuesday morning, then begin falling.

• Rock River at Moline: Flood stage is 12 feet. Currently at 14.03 feet and falling. The Rock is expected to fall below flood stage Monday.

• Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt: Flood stage is 11 feet. Currently at 12.46 feet and falling. The Wapsi is expected to fall below flood stage on Friday.

• Cedar River near Conesville: Flood stage is 13 feet. Currently at 14.75 feet and falling. The Cedar is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday.

• Iowa River at Wapello: Flood stage is 21 feet. Currently at 22.97 feet and falling. The Iowa is expected to fall below flood stage Monday.

• Monitor area river levels.

• Hampton prepares for flooding

• Iowa flood disaster not over ‘by a long shot’

3. Updated: Moline police investigate shooting that wounded 2

032519-mda-nws-shooting-08.jpg

A subject is loaded into an ambulance at the scene of an apparent shooting at 6th Ave. Monday night in Moline

From overnight: Moline police are investigating a Monday night shooting. There were two shooting victims, with one person suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police were called at 9:32 p.m. to the 2500 block of 6th Avenue, Moline.

Upon arrival, Moline police found one victim, a 19-year-old East Moline resident suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A second victim, a 19-year-old, East Moline resident, also was located nearby with a gunshot wound.

The first victim was transported by Moline Fire to Unity Point-Rock Island where he is undergoing surgery and his condition is considered gravely critical.

The second victim was transported by Rock Island Arsenal to Genesis-Illini Campus for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

The initial investigation shows that both victims were the only occupants in an eastbound car, operated by victim one when an unknown vehicle drove next to them and began shooting, according to a news release from Moline Detective Michael Griffin.

The Moline Police Department was assisted on scene by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, the Illinois State Police and the East Moline Police Department.

There have been no arrests made in the incident and the Moline Police Department is asking anyone with information to please contact the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

4. Major change begins today for I-74 users

bridge 1

This change was supposed to happen Monday. It's now scheduled for today. (see map) Good luck and get used to it. This detour will be around for quite some time.

Harrison Street

It's really feeling like Spring now — bridge detours, River Drive closed by floodwaters, and potholes everywhere.

Add Harrison Street lane closures to that list. Harrison is down to one lane between High and Locust streets in Davenport until Friday for sewer repairs. (see map)

Drivers are advised to expect delays or to seek an alternate route.

• More rain expected while bridge work, floods create maze of Quad-City detours

5. Jersey Mike's Subs coming to Moline

Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's is open next to the Fresh Thyme store in Kimberly Crossing shopping center in Davenport. Operators are opening a second store in Moline.

Franchisees Aron and Camilla Lees are opening a new Jersey Mike's Subs restaurant in Moline next week.

On April 3, the owners will host a grand opening celebration at the new location, 3918 16th St., Moline. It'll be the franchisees' second restaurant, after the Davenport sub shop, at 2124 E. Kimberly Road, opened in 2017. 

Camilla Lees said after a successful couple of years in Davenport, the owners decided it's time "to increase brand awareness on the Illinois side of the river." 

Jersey Mike's was founded in 1956 when Mike's Subs pioneered the sub sandwich in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. Today, the company operates more than 1,500 locations. Read more.

6. 72 teacher jobs cut to trim Davenport budget

011519-JB-Young-002

J. B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport is home to the Davenport Community School District administrative offices.

When Davenport schools start for the 2019–2020 school year, there will be 83 fewer certified staff members than this year, due to mandatory budget cuts. The bulk of those staff members were laid off at the board meeting Monday night. Read more.

Today's photo gallery: Truck eating bridge strikes again 

