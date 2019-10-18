A good Friday to all. Windy conditions along with warmer temps will increase the threat of wildfires across the Q-C region before the threat of some rain on Saturday. Here are the weather details and the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny today, rain possible Saturday
Warm temperatures, strong winds, and low relative humidity will lead to elevated fire weather conditions for cured agricultural fields this afternoon.
Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 68 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 48 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday: 50% chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 42 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 65 degrees and a low around 52 degrees. There's a 50% chance of overnight showers with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
The Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities continues its drop. The river is currently at 17.2 feet and falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to fall to 16.8 feet on Saturday. A flood warning for the Mississippi continues until further notice.
2. Times investigation: Davenport schools turned down high-dollar offers for Lincoln School
Six groups offered to buy Davenport’s Lincoln School for more than $700,000, and another offered $675,000. Even so, the Davenport school board voted in July to sell it for $30,000.
A memo recapping 13 offers made on the school since May 2016 was leaked to and authenticated by the Quad-City Times.
With the subject line, “Recap of Lincoln Offers,” the Aug. 8 document was addressed to School District Superintendent Robert Kobylski and sent by Director of Operations Mike Maloney. It shows the dates offers were made, along with the name of the party making the offer, the amount and the reason for being rejected. Read more.
3. Sen. Kamala Harris encourages Q-C to trust her ability to be elected president
Speaking to those who may doubt whether a woman of color could be elected to the nation’s highest office with “electability” questions, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris says Iowans have “always seen what is possible even if it hasn’t been seen before” and called for their support to help “make what is possible actual.”
Harris, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, made her remarks Thursday night before a packed audience in St. Ambrose University’s Rogalski Center in Davenport. As she pursues the White House along with 18 other Democrats, Iowans will soon become the first real testers of those presidential candidates during the Iowa Democratic Caucuses in February. Read more.
4. Second-half surge leads Wildcats to victory over Spartans
Jack West said it was probably the weirdest halftime locker room he’d ever been a part of.
"No one really said anything. It was eerily quiet," Davenport North’s senior quarterback said. "One of the coaches came in and said ‘What are we in a funeral or what?’"
Hardly. The Wildcats were just waiting to let their play do all the talking in the second half.
West ran for three touchdowns and led North to 25 unanswered points after halftime Thursday night to lift the Wildcats to a history-making, statement-making 31-14 victory over Pleasant Valley at Brady Street Stadium.
The victory ensures North (5-3, 2-2 in district play) of its second consecutive winning season and keeps the Wildcats’ hopes for a Class 4A playoff berth alive. It also gave them their first victory over PV since an overtime win in 2006. Read more.
A Geneseo man was arraigned Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court on two charges each of attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Justin R. Sexton, 25, was arraigned as the co-defendant of Shannon J. Jones, 38, of Center Point, Ala.
According to the charges, Sexton is alleged to have struck a man in the head with a metal weight and sprayed a household chemical into his eyes on Oct. 6. He is alleged to have poured the contents of sleeping pills into a woman's coffee creamer on Oct. 4.
Geneseo Deputy Police Chief Gene Karzin has said the victims' injuries were minor.
According to the Class 1 felony counts of conspiracy to commit murder, Sexton conspired with Jones to commit the acts and either he or she performed them.
Karzinso testified that Sgt. Sleaford spoke with Jones, who said she met Sexton though an online dating platform, and she believed they were engaged. She also told police that Sexton came up with the idea of murdering his two family members so they could have the house to themselves. Read more.
IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union headquarters opens in Moline
Yes, the outside of the four-story building can be bathed by lights of nearly 100 colors. Yes, the walking paths around the 92,000-square-foot building are long enough that it only takes two laps to cover one mile. And yes, all the people working inside can see outside, no matter where their offices are, and most can catch a glimpse of the Mississippi River.
The opening of the new, almost palatial corporate headquarters of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union on River Drive was celebrated with a ribbon cutting Thursday night, but many of the 250-plus employees have been working there for three weeks already. Read more.
Brian Laufenberg, left, president and CEO of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, and Allan Hosack, CFO of the credit union, look over the park-like setting outside the credit union's new headquarters on River Drive in Moline on Wednesday.
This is the new 92,000-square-foot IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union building that will house all of the corporate employees on River Drive in Moline. Previously, corporate employees worked in four locations.
Large work station areas outside the offices are closer to the windows and feature the sit-and-stand desks. “Wellness was another employee focus area, to make sure that they had the opportunity to move the desks up and down,” Allan Hosack said.
IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union unveils its corporate headquarters along River Drive in Moline. The 92,000 square-foot building features a three-level open “collaboration” area, shown above. Fireplaces are meant to create an “important home” for employees, said Allan Hosack, CFO.
Allan Hosack Chief Financial Officer of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union said even the utilities were installed with a sense of design and future needs in the new IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union building on River Drive in Moline, Illinois.
