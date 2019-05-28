A good Tuesday to all. Rick's Six is back and along with it new threats of flooding and detours for around new Interstate 74 bridge construction.
1. Flash flood watch extended until Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service is warning of possible heavy rain and flash flooding for today and tonight.
According to the weather service, "thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will continue along a stalled front across northern Missouri, southeast Iowa into west central Illinois today. This afternoon and tonight, the threat of thunderstorms with heavy rain will expand to all of eastern Iowa, and northwest Illinois. With most of the area saturated from heavy rainfall over the past week, flash flooding will be possible with thunderstorms."
The flash flood watch will be in effect from 1 p.m. today until 7 a.m., Wednesday.
Flash flooding is possible especially in urban areas and along small creeks and streams. In addition, the heavy rain may also lead to further rises on rivers that are already flooding.
2. Heavy rain possible later today
Today there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. It will be cloudy with a high near 72 degrees.
Tonight brings a 90% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. New rainfall amounts could total between 1 and 2 inches. The low will be around 59 degrees.
Wednesday showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm before 7 a.m. then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 76 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60%. with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night brings a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 60 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
3. Mississippi rising again
The flood warning for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities remains in effect until further notice.
Early today the river was at 18.18 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. Major flooding is occurring and is expected to continue. The Mississippi is expected to rise to 21.14 feet Saturday morning then begin falling.
Because of precipitation in and north of the Quad-Cities, prolonged flooding will continue.
4. New detours for getting around I-74 bridge project
A couple of changes to be alert for if you drive near the I-74 bridge project.
Beginning today, weather permitting, the Illinois Department of Transportation will close 6th Avenue in Moline between 19th and 21st streets. The closure is needed to allow contractors to reconstruct the roadway. The closure is anticipated to take place through September. Drivers will be detoured from 6th Avenue to southbound 16th Street to eastbound 7th Avenue to northbound 23rd Street to eastbound 6th Avenue.
Beginning Wednesday, weather permitting, southbound 19th Street in Moline will be closed between 12th Avenue and Avenue of the Cities for about two weeks. The closure is needed for overpass demolition. Drivers should take eastbound I-74 from 7th Avenue and exit at Avenue of the Cities to take southbound or northbound 19th Street.
• 12th Avenue will reopen on Wednesday. Southbound 19th Street between 7th Avenue and 12th Avenue will continue to remain closed through July. (See map)
Also beginning Wednesday, weather permitting, 12th Street/Kimberly Road in Bettendorf will be restriped to allow two-way traffic.
• Iowa-bound traffic exiting at Grant Street/U.S. 67 (Exit 4) will need to turn left at the end of the ramp to southbound Grant Street/U.S. 67. Then drivers should turn right onto the reconfigured 12th Street/Kimberly Road to take northbound Kimberly Road (towards Middle Road).
• Traffic on Grant Street/U.S. 67 from Davenport should turn left onto 12th Street/Kimberly Road to take northbound Kimberly Road (toward Middle Road). The changes to Kimberly Road are due to the improvements the Iowa Department of Transportation is making to the I-74 interchange at Grant Street/U.S. 67. (See map)
5. Families remember veterans at Memorial Day ceremony
The oldest graves in Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island are those of men who died during the Civil War; the most recent were buried this week, and their plots are still marked by bare dirt. Dozens gathered Monday to remember and honor them all.
After the Memorial Day ceremony, the crowd scattered. Some were on a mission, looking for the graves of friends or siblings. Others wandered less pointedly, encouraging their children to read aloud the names of strangers, to invoke the memories of those who might not be remembered otherwise.
“We’re starting a family tradition,” Anthony Moreno of Davenport said as he walked down the rows with his sons Major, 10, and Landis, 6. “The day is getting too commercialized.”
The Moreno’s weren’t the only ones. Read more.
