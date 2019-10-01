A good first day of October to all. More wet weather is shaping up for the Quad-Cities. And with it brings the fresh threat of flash flooding on area rivers and streams.
A National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook sums it up.
"A slow moving cold front will combine with tremendous moisture for this time of year to bring a high threat for flash flooding over much of central and northeast Iowa through Wisconsin and far northwest Illinois today through tonight. While the exact axis for the heaviest rains remains uncertain, there will be an axis where 2 to 3 inches or more rain will fall through tonight.
"At this time, the heaviest rains are expected to fall along a line from near Des Moines Iowa, through Vinton, to near Dubuque, where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect. Thunderstorms will become widespread this afternoon and tonight, mainly north of the cold front, while locations farther southeast, remain relatively dry, warm and humid.
"The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a slight risk for severe storms today, northwest of a line from Ottumwa, to Davenport, to Sterling Illinois, or generally along the slow moving cold front. The atmosphere along the front will favor supercell thunderstorms, with large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes during the afternoon and evening.
"Area rivers are experiencing flooding. See the latest Flood Statements and Flood Warnings for details.
"Additional heavy rain is possible Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. During this time, there is a slight risk for flash flooding roughly along and south of Interstate 80."
1. Another day in the mid-80s
Forecast specifics from the NWS: Skies will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 84 degrees. There's a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday. It will be cloudy with a temperature falling to around 62 degrees by 4 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Showers are likely Wednesday night along with possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 57 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
On this first day of October we're still looking at pizza — because everyone loves pizza — but let's delve into the Times' archives to see how our pizzas' may soon be coming to our homes. After all, snow will be here before we know it.
The approaching heavy rains are expected to cause flooding along area rivers and streams.
A Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice for the Rock River at Moline. Early today the Rock was at 12.3 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 12 feet. The river is expected to rise to 13.2 feet Sunday morning, then begin falling.
At 13.2 feet, Water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Ave from Green Valley Park 48th St. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island and Smith`s Island is also affected.
A flood watch is in effect for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks and Dam 15. The Flood Watch is based on observed and predicted rainfall over the next 72 hours. At this time the NWS has limited confidence associated with rainfall amounts and the location of predicted rainfall. If rainfall in the basin is less than predicted, the forecast river stage may not be reached. Conversely, if rainfall is more than predicted the river may crest higher.
As the forecast becomes more certain, this watch will either be upgraded to a warning or canceled.
As of now, the Mississippi is expected to crest at 16.8 feet Sunday. Flood stage is 15 feet.
More rain and rising rivers are in the forecast for the Quad-City area.
2. Eight students charged after Davenport North fight
Eight students have been charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged fight Monday morning at Davenport North High School.
While it is not known how many students were fighting — or how many fights went on Monday— a Davenport Police Officer did confirm at least one "large" fight that resulted in the charges.
It is not clear if the students were taken into custody or released to adult family members.
The Quad-City Times spoke with a 15-year-old student who said he was sent home for his own safety.
"I got called in and asked about the fight — really, I don't know if there was one fight or a couple of fights," the student said. "I don't know anything about the fight. There was a rumor going 'round that there was going to be a fight, but there are rumors all over school every day.
"And I think I know some of the people who may have been involved with it, but I'm not sure about that, either. All I know is they called me, and now they're sending me home."
The student said he thinks fighting might on the rise.
"There's not a lot of it overall," he said. "But let me tell you this: There's been more fighting this year than all of last year. That's just what I think."
Davenport North Principal Jay Chell declined to comment on Monday morning's incident.
3. Woman attacked with hatchet; man injured in fall at Wildcat Den
No charges have been filed so far in relation to an incident in which a male subject allegedly attacked a female subject with a hatchet at Wild Cat Den State Park.
According to Capt. Quinn Riess of the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at about 12:53 p.m., Friday, to the upper picnic area of the park to a third party report of a disturbance. The initial investigation indicates that a male and female were involved in a domestic disturbance. Information gathered by responding deputies indicates the male subject attacked or attempted to attack the female subject with a hatchet. Riess reported the female subject suffered injuries during the attack and was transported to Trinity Hospital in Muscatine.
The male subject reportedly fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival, but was located about an hour later within the park. Riess reports the male subject had fallen approximately 50 feet off a cliff and had suffered significant injuries. He was transported to Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.
No charges have been filed because the investigation remains ongoing. The names of the subjects involved are being withheld until the investigation is complete.
Other public safety headlines
The Davenport Police Department is investigating a possible shooting after responding to a shots-fired call early Monday.
Two men face charges after an altercation Sunday night in Blue Grass.
4. Income gap widens in Q-C, where poverty is on rise even as families earn more
The gap between the rich and poor is widening in the Quad-Cities, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Incomes are up, particularly in the middle class and in the highest income brackets, but so are the number of people living in poverty.
According to the data, median household income in the Quad-Cities area was $55,635 in 2018, a 3% uptick from the year before and a 20% gain from 2010. The figures are not adjusted for inflation.
Still, the Q-C median income is lower than respective state averages, where Illinois families make $65,030 and Iowans make $59,955. Read more.
5. Road work updates
• One westbound lane of Kimberly Road in Davenport between Brady and Harrison streets will be closed beginning today until Oct. 15 for utility/sidewalk work.
• Construction is expected begin today on 14th Avenue (Illinois 136) in Fulton. The project will require day time lane closures utilizing flaggers for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of October.
• Work has begun at the intersection of Rock Falls Road (U.S. 30) and First Street (Illinois 40) in Rock Falls. Martin & Co. Excavating have started a $1.5 million project to complete drainage improvements, hot mix asphalt resurfacing and traffic signal upgrades at the intersection. The improvements will require lane closures on both Rock Falls Road and First Street for the duration of the project. It is expected to be completed by the end of November.
6. Metro football Fab 5 rankings
Times sports editor Matt Coss shares his Fab Five football rankings.
