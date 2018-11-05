Try 1 month for 99¢

A good Monday to all.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Rain likely this afternoon

NWS: Summary

We can expect rain throughout the region after 2 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. The high for the day will be near 51 degrees.

Tonight rain is likely before 11 p.m. with an overnight low around 42 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday starts off cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 50 degrees. West winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 32 degrees.

NWS: Weather outlook

• 7 day forecast

2. Sewer repairs and prairie burns 

Bettendorf controlled burn
The city of Davenport reports that Rockingham Road continues to be closed between Elmwood Avenue and Lincoln Street for a collapsed storm sewer. The work is estimated to be completed by Friday.

Also, there will be series of controlled burns of prairie vegetation this week at the following locations:

•  Davenport North Rain Gardens

• Marquette Park streambank

• Sunderbruch Park prairie

• Valley Vista

• section along Candlelight Creek

Controlled burns are a tool used to control the spread of invasive and noxious plant species, and promote the health of prairie vegetation. Depending on weather, burns may take place through the end of November. Because controlled burns rely heavily on different aspects of the weather such as wind speed, wind direction, relative humidity, plant moisture content, etc. the exact date and time the burns will take place at each location cannot be determined; however, at a minimum, adjacent/affected property owners will be notified and signage placed when burns are being conducted.

The Davenport Fire Department will be on site to assist with burn control as needed.

3. Florida woman released on felony charges fails to show for court

Shari Lee Buzzard

A Florida woman who was released from the Scott County Jail on her own recognizance after being charged in September with multiple counts of forgery, theft, identity theft and felony eluding is now wanted after she failed to show up for her Oct. 25 court date.

An arrest warrant has been for Shari Lee Buzzard, 35, of North Lauderdale, Florida, who failed to appear at her arraignment on the charges against her.

She was last known to be in Florida as she appeared for a court date in Broward County on Oct. 10 when she pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree grand theft.

Scott County District Judge Christine Dalton released Buzzard on her own recognizance from Scott County Jail on Sept. 27, a day after Buzzard, driving on a suspended Florida license, led police on a high-speed chase with speeds reaching 125 mph until they were able to trap her car in the median at mile marker 313 of U.S. 30. Read more.

4. Check out our Big Ten men's basketball preview

Experienced Hawkeyes know D will lead the way in '18-19

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, Iowa's Tyler Cook (5) reacts after scoring a three point basket against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Lincoln, Neb. Iowa will be one of the most experienced teams in America this winter, as it brings back its top nine scorers from a year ago. That won’t matter much if the Hawkeyes play defense as poorly as they did a year ago. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Here's the low-down on each Big Ten team as the men's basketball season tips off. Who will stay home and who will go dancin' come March? Check out these previews and make your own predictions. And stay tuned. Read more.  

5. At home in the Heights: Space, floor plan, character attracted this couple

+6 
100918-qct-home-tour-006
Looking from the second floor into the foyer, one sees the pattern in the marble tile floor and the leaded glass window at left..

Even in the dark, using the light from her cellphone to see the rooms because most of them didn't have overhead lights, Catherine Petersen knew she had found the home she and her husband, Andrew, were looking for.

"I made up my mind that this was our house," Catherine said. The space and the floor plan are what sold her.

Fans of the Frank Lloyd Wright/Craftsman style of architecture, they wanted "something with character," and Catherine was hoping to find it in Davenport's McClellan Heights neighborhood.

They also wanted the home to be move-in ready (or nearly so) because with full time jobs and growing family, they didn't want to repeat the amount of work they had done in their first home in the area of Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park. Read more.  

6. Quad-City Times headlines you might have missed

110318-qct-qca-restaurant-001
Brian Canfield and his sister, Audie Canfield, have bought out the lease at the Driftwood restaurant, 1201 E. River Drive, Davenport, and will reopen it as Bud’s Skyline Riverview.

• Coming to Davenport: Bud's Skyline Riverview Restaurant

• Bulldogs turn up the offense to get to the Dome

• Bulldogs rebound from DQ to place third at state meet

