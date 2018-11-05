FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, Iowa's Tyler Cook (5) reacts after scoring a three point basket against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Lincoln, Neb. Iowa will be one of the most experienced teams in America this winter, as it brings back its top nine scorers from a year ago. That won’t matter much if the Hawkeyes play defense as poorly as they did a year ago. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Rain likely this afternoon
We can expect rain throughout the region after 2 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. The high for the day will be near 51 degrees.
Tonight rain is likely before 11 p.m. with an overnight low around 42 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday starts off cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 50 degrees. West winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 32 degrees.
The city of Davenport reports that Rockingham Road continues to be closed between Elmwood Avenue and Lincoln Street for a collapsed storm sewer. The work is estimated to be completed by Friday.
Also, there will be series of controlled burns of prairie vegetation this week at the following locations:
• Davenport North Rain Gardens
• Marquette Park streambank
• Sunderbruch Park prairie
• Valley Vista
• section along Candlelight Creek
Controlled burns are a tool used to control the spread of invasive and noxious plant species, and promote the health of prairie vegetation. Depending on weather, burns may take place through the end of November. Because controlled burns rely heavily on different aspects of the weather such as wind speed, wind direction, relative humidity, plant moisture content, etc. the exact date and time the burns will take place at each location cannot be determined; however, at a minimum, adjacent/affected property owners will be notified and signage placed when burns are being conducted.
The Davenport Fire Department will be on site to assist with burn control as needed.
3. Florida woman released on felony charges fails to show for court
A Florida woman who was released from the Scott County Jail on her own recognizance after being charged in September with multiple counts of forgery, theft, identity theft and felony eluding is now wanted after she failed to show up for her Oct. 25 court date.
An arrest warrant has been for Shari Lee Buzzard, 35, of North Lauderdale, Florida, who failed to appear at her arraignment on the charges against her.
She was last known to be in Florida as she appeared for a court date in Broward County on Oct. 10 when she pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree grand theft.
Scott County District Judge Christine Dalton released Buzzard on her own recognizance from Scott County Jail on Sept. 27, a day after Buzzard, driving on a suspended Florida license, led police on a high-speed chase with speeds reaching 125 mph until they were able to trap her car in the median at mile marker 313 of U.S. 30. Read more.
5. At home in the Heights: Space, floor plan, character attracted this couple
Even in the dark, using the light from her cellphone to see the rooms because most of them didn't have overhead lights, Catherine Petersen knew she had found the home she and her husband, Andrew, were looking for.
"I made up my mind that this was our house," Catherine said. The space and the floor plan are what sold her.
Fans of the Frank Lloyd Wright/Craftsman style of architecture, they wanted "something with character," and Catherine was hoping to find it in Davenport's McClellan Heights neighborhood.
They also wanted the home to be move-in ready (or nearly so) because with full time jobs and growing family, they didn't want to repeat the amount of work they had done in their first home in the area of Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park. Read more.
Catherine and Andrew Petersen loved their first home, and Catherine was able to bring a piece of it with them to their new home in the form of this window. She salvaged it during a replacement project, then faux painted it with an art glass design.
The exterior lines of the Petersen home have changed since it was built around 1916. The windows in front were once a porch, and an addition with a sunroom, bathroom and den was added on the left side.
So much to see! At far left is a portion of the built-in on the back wall of the dining room. In the middle are two doors opening into the butler's pantry, one in the dining room and one in the kitchen, and at right is the refrigerator in the kitchen. On the other side is a door opening to a handy mudroom.
The kitchen of the Petersen home features a butler's pantry (at left), a marble tile floor, stainless steel appliances and maple cabinets. Above the stove is a copper exhaust fan, a vestige of the past that the couple has embraced.
Three walls of the den are covered with shelves and drawers. This is the room where the Petersens have placed their television so that it doesn't interfere with conversation by being in the living room.
The Petersens love the retro pink wall tile in their upstairs bathroom, and they have highlighted the color with a flamingo-patterned shower curtain and pink towels. They also are happy with the basket-weave tile floor and the conversion of the bathtub into a shower space with the help of a shower ring kit.
Detail of wood and tile piece of art hanging on the wall in the entrance, Tuesday, October 9, 2018, during a tour of their home on Fulton Ave. in Davenport. The tiles are duplicates of the tile in the fireplace of their first home. Andrew had this specially made and is a sentimental piece.
Bettendorf tightend Noah Abbott makes the catch against double coverage by Iowa City West, Friday, November 2, 2018, during first half action of the Class 4A high school football playoffs held at Iowa City West High School in Iowa City.
Iowa City West quarterback Marcus Morgan gets tripped up by Bettendorf's Tre Roland, Friday, November 2, 2018, during first half action of the Class 4A high school football playoffs held at Iowa City West High School in Iowa City.
Bettendorf's Darien Porter breaks up a pass intended for Iowa City West's Tate Crane, Friday, November 2, 2018, during first half action of the Class 4A high school football playoffs held at Iowa City West High School in Iowa City.
Bettendorf's Rocky Schoenfelder knocks the ball loose as he sacks Iowa City West quarterback Marcus Morgan, Friday, November 2, 2018, during first half action of the Class 4A high school football playoffs held at Iowa City West High School in Iowa City.
Bettendorf's Austin Kalar gets hit by Iowa City West's Nick Biancuzzo, Friday, November 2, 2018, during first half action of the Class 4A high school football playoffs held at Iowa City West High School in Iowa City.
Bettendorf's Alex Blizzard knocks the ball loose from Iowa City West's Owen McAreavy making it an incomplete pass, Friday, November 2, 2018, during first half action of the Class 4A high school football playoffs held at Iowa City West High School in Iowa City.
Bettendof's Rock Schoenfelder knocks the ball loose from Iowa City West quarterback Marcus Morgan, Friday, November 2, 2018, during first half action of the Class 4A high school football playoffs held at Iowa City West High School in Iowa City.
The Bettendorf team celebrates a victory over Iowa City West, Friday, November 2, 2018, after the Class 4A high school football playoffs were held at Iowa City West High School in Iowa City. Bettendorf won the game 43-28 and now play in the UNI Dome next week in a semifinal game.
Bettendorf's Brandan Tillman intercepts a pass from Iowa City West quarterback Marcus Morgan and returns it for a touchdown, Friday, November 2, 2018, during second half action of the Class 4A high school football playoffs held at Iowa City West High School in Iowa City. Bettendorf won the game 43-28.
Bettendorf's Austin Kalar gets the handoff, finds the hole and runs 80 yards for a touchdown against Iowa City West, Friday, November 2, 2018, during second half action of the Class 4A high school football playoffs held at Iowa City West High School in Iowa City. Bettendorf won the game 43-28.
Austin Kalar is congratulated by teammate Leo Desequeira after his 80 yard run for a touchdown against Iowa City West, Friday, November 2, 2018, during second half action of the Class 4A high school football playoffs held at Iowa City West High School in Iowa City. Bettendorf won the game 43-28.
Teammates Brandan Tillman (1) and Griffin Liddle (70) celebrate the win over Iowa City West, Friday, November 2, 2018, after the Class 4A high school football playoffs held at Iowa City West High School in Iowa City. Bettendorf won the game 43-28.
Austin Kalar starts to celebrate the win over Iowa City West, Friday, November 2, 2018, at the Class 4A high school football playoffs held at Iowa City West High School in Iowa City. Bettendorf won the game 43-28 and moves onto the semifinal game in the Dome next week.
Bettendorf's Austin Kalar shakes hands with members of the Iowa City West team, Friday, November 2, 2018, after the Class 4A high school football playoffs held at Iowa City West High School in Iowa City. Bettendorf won the game 43-28.
Bettendorf's Emily Van De Wiele, center, looks back to see their second place time in the 200 yard freestyle relay at Iowa High School State Girls State Swimming Championship, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Marshalltown.