A good Monday to all. He's back. Rick's Six returns to start off your day.
More thunderstorms and high water top today's headlines. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly cloudy with rain possible tonight
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight mainly after 1 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue into Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday night will see more showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
2. Flood warnings in effect for the Quad-Cities
Flood warnings are in effect for several area rivers in the Quad-City region. They include:
• The Mississippi River at Locks & Dam 15 where a flood warning remains in effect until further notice. Earlier today the river level was at 13.9 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. No flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. The Mississippi is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday morning and continue rising to 16.4 feet on Saturday.
At 16.5 feet, Water affects Credit Island Lane in Davenport and the 4700 block of River Drive in Moline. Water is at the base of the floodwall gates at the downtown Rock Island riverfront.
Water also affects sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park and areas of South Concord Street and Enchanted Island.
• The Rock River at Moline where a flood warning is in effect until Thursday morning. Earlier today the river level was at 13.7 feet and slowly falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The Rock is expected to fall below flood stage on Thursday morning.
At 13.2 feet water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Avenue from Green Valley Park. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith's Island also is affected by floodwaters.
• The Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt where a flood warning remains in effect until Saturday. Earlier today the river was at 11.7 feet and steady. Flood stage is 11 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The Wapsi is expected to remain steady through tonight, then rise to 11.8 feet on Tuesday morning before falling below flood stage Saturday.
At 11.5 feet water is affecting homes along old U.S. 61.
• The Cedar River near Conesville where a flood warning remains in effect until Friday. Earlier today the river was at 12.3 feet and falling. Flood stage is 13 feet. No flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. The Cedar is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday evening and continue rising to 13.2 feet Thursday evening. The river will fall below flood stage Friday.
At 13 feet water affects Edgewater Road and 245th Street near Conesville.
3. Davenport road work update
Here's the latest in road work from the city of Davenport:
• Mound Street will be closed to through traffic between River Driver and 11th Street beginning today for storm sewer repairs. The work is estimated to be completed and the road re-opened by July 6.
The bank and parking lot off of Mound will be accessible from 11th Street.
• The two center lanes of Brady Street between George Washington Boulevard and Duck Creek will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for sewer lining work.
• Pending weather, East Locust Street near Forest Road will be reduced to one lane of traffic today for sanitary sewer lateral work. When the lane reduction is in place a flagger will be used to alternate traffic. Work is estimated to be completed by the end of the day.
• The left westbound lane of River Drive between Brown and Gaines streets is closed due to a void that has developed under the pavement. The pipe cannot be televised, and the problem identified or repaired, until the river falls below 7 feet. As a result this lane closure will be in place for some time.
• In recent weeks preparatory work for cape sealing and microsurfacing has been performed on: Marquette Street, Kirkwood Boulevard, West Central Park and Hickory Grove Road. Beginning Tuesday and continuing through July 3 the contractor will be returning to finish the surface treatments on these roadways. One lane of travel in each direction will be maintained while the surfacing work is completed.
4. Davenport school chief scheduled to appear Tuesday on ethics charge
Davenport Schools Superintendent Art Tate is scheduled to appear at an ethics hearing — one that could result in the loss of his administrator license — Tuesday morning in the Wallace State Office Building in Des Moines.
The hearing, set to begin at 10 a.m., will move ahead on Wednesday if it needs to be continued, according to the Iowa Department of Inspections & Appeals.
According to the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, Tate is charged with two counts: failing to comply with state law and “willfully departing from or failing to conform to the minimum standards of acceptable and prevailing educational practice in Iowa.” Read more.
5. One arrested after apparent standoff
From the weekend: One person was taken into custody from a home on the 2300 block of 19th Avenue in Moline in what Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said was service of a drug warrant.
Moline and Rock Island Police responded Saturday evening in what appeared to be a standoff. A robot and a K9 unit was sent into the home and the front door was demolished. An arrest was made shortly after 9:30 p.m. Read more.
6. ICYMI: Akeim's dreams and his mother's nightmare
It was our big story from the weekend ...
The words "shot in broad daylight" are losing their impact. Worse, "murdered teens" doesn't have the shock value it once did.
Crimes being committed by and against teenagers has become a major problem in Davenport and the greater Quad-Cities. Close to 1,000 vehicles have been stolen here in the past 18 months, and police say almost all of them were taken by school-aged kids.
Though the resulting joy rides can be — and have been — exceedingly dangerous, and the victims are greatly inconvenienced, vehicles can be replaced. Children cannot.
For Sunday's Big Story, crime reporter Tara Becker-Gray spent time with the mother of one of Davenport's young murder victims.
The woman's heartbreaking words are enough to take anyone's breath away; parent or not.
As local leaders search for solutions and for reasons behind the rise in juvenile crime, parents and other loved ones grieve. And they are more desperate than anyone for answers to the question: How could this be happening? Read more.