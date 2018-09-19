Try 1 month for 99¢

NWS: Summary

A good Wednesday to all. The National Weather Service says we could see some patchy, dense fog during the morning commute. So be alert to changing visibilities. 

1. More showers possible today

NWS: Fog

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

As mentioned previously, patchy fog will be seen in parts of the area this morning through around daybreak. Look for pockets of fog with visibilities dropping to a mile at times. Those driving this morning should be prepared for quickly changing visibilities. Slow down and use low-beam headlights.

There's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms today between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. It will be partly sunny and humid with a high near 85 degrees. 

Tonight there's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees.

Thursday will see a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m.  Skies will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 90 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday night has a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. with a low around 67 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 30 mph.

2. New road work updates

traffic cones

• In Bettendorf: Beginning today the remaining stages of the Crow Creek Road reconstruction project from Apple Valley Drive to Davis Street will continue.

Curb removal & replacement as well as driveway aprons have been completed.

The removal of remaining roadway pavement will begin and only westbound traffic will be allowed on Crow Creek Road until the project is completed.

Eastbound traffic for Crow Creek Road will be detoured north on 18th Street, then eastbound on 53rd Avenue, then southbound on Devils Glen Road.

• In  Davenport: The Iowa DOT reports that repairs to the I-80 overpass at Jersey Ridge Road in Davenport have been completed and the overpass has reopened. However Jersey Ridge Road remains closed at Veterans Memorial Parkway.

3. Police respond to shots fired incident in Hilltop neighborhood

ATA_8391.JPG
Davenport Police were at West 13th and North Harrison streets around 3 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing shots.

No injuries or damage was reported Tuesday after Davenport Police investigated a shots-fired incident in the Hilltop neighborhood.

Police were at West 13th and North Harrison streets around 3 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing shots. They canvassed the area and found shell casings in the middle of the street. In the meantime Central High School was on lock-down briefly for the second day in a row.

Police said no further details were available late Tuesday, and they continue to follow up on the incident.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile apps "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."

4. Knights beat nemesis, rival Bulldogs for first time

091818-MAC-volleyball-032
Assumption players celebrate a point during the first set of their match at Bettendorf High School on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.

Davenport Assumption has fielded a volleyball program for almost 30 years.

During that time, the Knights have taken plenty of lumps against rival Bettendorf. Even when Assumption has had state-caliber teams in recent seasons, it has been on the losing end.

The fourth-ranked team in Class 3A finally overcame its nemesis Tuesday night. In the process, Assumption garnered sole possession of the Mississippi Athletic Conference lead just past the halfway point.

Fueled by a balanced offensive attack and another scrappy defensive performance, Assumption clipped Bettendorf 25-16, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20 at Bettendorf High School.

According to Assumption officials, it is the first time the Knights have beaten Bettendorf on the volleyball court. Read more.

5. Too many offenders, not enough space: Officials to study options for crowded detention facilities

091818-JuvenileDetentionCenter-001
The Scott County Juvenile Detention Center in Davenport is often at or over capacity, county officials said. That means they spend more to place juveniles elsewhere and lose out on revenue from boarding youth offenders from other areas.

With its juvenile offender population on the rise, Scott County wants to hire a consultant to study the housing needs and other facility issues facing the county jail and juvenile detention facility.

County staff pitched a plan Tuesday to the Scott County Board of Supervisors.

The Scott County Juvenile Detention Center's daily average number of residents has increased from 12 in fiscal 2016-2017 to 18.3 in fiscal 2018. Between February and June, the average rose to 20.6 a day — above the 16-resident capacity. Read more.

6. Foodie events coming up in the Quad-Cities

122315-breweries-19
Front Street Brewery recently opened a production facility and tasting room at the Freight House, Davenport.

Times entertainment reporter Amanda Hancock unveils her list of fun foodie things coming up in the Quad-Cities. On her list is the OktoBEERfest at the Front Street Brewery, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport. Festivites include games, food, beer and more starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28 and continuing from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. See what else made her list.

Pizza
Pizza is up for grabs at one of the pizza stations at Geyer's Oven. 

• A visit to the pizza farm that Iowans have turned into a summertime tradition

Today's photo gallery: Government Bridge too low for delivery truck plus more images of truck-eating bridges

It's been a while since the Quad-Cities' infamous truck-eating bridges have claimed fresh metal. But Tuesday the Government Bridge scored one for the bridges. Until the bridges claim their next victim, we present those trucks that have been dinged by the railroad overpasses, affectionately known as "truck-eating bridges."

