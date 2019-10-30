{{featured_button_text}}

10/30/19

 A good Wednesday to all. Another round of snow is expected to make its appearance in the Quad-Cities today. First Santa's Toyland, now snow. Couldn't they have both waited until after Halloween?

NWS: Radar

1. How much snow? Depends where you live

NWS: Snow expected

• National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook: "A wintry mix of rain and snow will continue until mid morning across far southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri and west central Illinois. A few inches of snow accumulation is possible, mainly southeast of a line from Kahoka, Missouri to Burlington, Iowa to Cambridge, Illinois.

Light snow and rain is expected to develop across the outlook area as the afternoon progresses. Minor snow accumulation will be possible, mostly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

A storm system will spread snow acoss the outlook area Wednesday night into Thursday. Several inches of accumulating snow is possible with highest amounts expected across northwest Illinois."

NWS: Snow

Locally, there's a chance of snow before 11 a.m., then rain and snow likely. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 38 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Snow is likely tonight — with new snow accumulation of around 3 inches. The overnight low will be around 29 degrees with north winds gusting as high as 25 mph.

More snow is likely Thursday before 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 21 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Just to get you in a snowy mood here are some fun snow facts from the National Weather Service.

Our snowiest day was in Jan. 3, 1971 when 16.4 inches of snow fell on the Quad-Cities.

Our snowiest two-day total was 17.1 inches set on Jan. 13, 1979. 

• Seven day forecast

Area river levels

2. 'Happy Joe' Whitty remembered as pizza giant, philanthropist and Q-C icon

happy joes kids

FILE: Happy Joe's will host its annual holiday parties for children with special needs on Tuesday and Wednesday, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

People get nicknames for a reason, and for Lawrence "Happy Joe" Whitty, the reason was obvious.

The Davenport baker-turned-pizza-magnate carried a love for people, having a good time and making people laugh with him wherever he went, including the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf where he died Tuesday morning. He was 82.

Whitty will be remembered as the founder of a chain of Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream Parlors that brought pizza and ice cream to all, and horns and sirens to those celebrating birthdays.

In 1974 he invented the first-ever taco pizza that quickly became — and remains — the restaurants' bestseller. Read more.

Photos: Remembering Happy Joe Whitty

+49 
+49 
Happy Joe
+49 
+49 
19930212
+49 
+49 
19930824
+49 
+49 
19780831
+49 
+49 
Undated

3. Palmer College set to make nearly $20 million in improvements

103019-qct-qca-palmer002

A rendering of Palmer College of Chiropractic's planned Learning Commons.

Davenport-based Palmer College of Chiropractic is set to make nearly $20 million in capital investments beginning in 2020 by developing two new spaces on its campus.

"We've always had a tradition of leadership and tradition of excellence, and we really want to keep that moving forward, not resting on that tradition but advancing it," said Palmer Chancellor and CEO Dennis Marchiori.

The latest development is not just about making capital improvements, but also about improving programs, Marchiori said.

Palmer's first investment will be a new Learning Commons next to its new R. Richard Bittner Athletic and Recreation Center. Construction on the space is expected to begin in spring 2020. Read more.

4. Area trick-or-treat times

trick or treat

Princess Fiona passes out candy from her witches cauldron during trick-or-treat activities along Kirkwood Boulevard in Davenport in this file photo.

Check out our list of when and where get your treats.

5. Eek! Readers submit photos of their most hauntingly creepy possessions

"Slappy"

From dolls to figurines and everything in between, most of us have something creepy sitting around the house. We asked readers on Facebook to show us what they've got — and what they posted will make you shiver! Check out their responses.

6. Trending headlines

Today's photo gallery

Bettendorf hosts Davenport North volleyball, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0