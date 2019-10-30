A good Wednesday to all. Another round of snow is expected to make its appearance in the Quad-Cities today. First Santa's Toyland, now snow. Couldn't they have both waited until after Halloween?
1. How much snow? Depends where you live
• National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook:"A wintry mix of rain and snow will continue until mid morning across far southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri and west central Illinois. A few inches of snow accumulation is possible, mainly southeast of a line from Kahoka, Missouri to Burlington, Iowa to Cambridge, Illinois.
Light snow and rain is expected to develop across the outlook area as the afternoon progresses. Minor snow accumulation will be possible, mostly on grassy and elevated surfaces.
A storm system will spread snow acoss the outlook area Wednesday night into Thursday. Several inches of accumulating snow is possible with highest amounts expected across northwest Illinois."
Locally, there's a chance of snow before 11 a.m., then rain and snow likely. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 38 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Snow is likely tonight — with new snow accumulation of around 3 inches. The overnight low will be around 29 degrees with north winds gusting as high as 25 mph.
More snow is likely Thursday before 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 21 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Just to get you in a snowy mood here are some fun snow facts from the National Weather Service.
Our snowiest day was in Jan. 3, 1971 when 16.4 inches of snow fell on the Quad-Cities.
Our snowiest two-day total was 17.1 inches set on Jan. 13, 1979.
2.'Happy Joe' Whitty remembered as pizza giant, philanthropist and Q-C icon
People get nicknames for a reason, and for Lawrence "Happy Joe" Whitty, the reason was obvious.
The Davenport baker-turned-pizza-magnate carried a love for people, having a good time and making people laugh with him wherever he went, including the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf where he died Tuesday morning. He was 82.
Prince Mishael Bin Saud Bin Abdul Aziz and Lawrence J. "Happy Joe" Whitty share some humor during a conference about their new restaurant venture in Saudi Arabia. The prince will open a Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor next year in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. Photo taken Tuesday, Aug. 24, 1993. Published Thursday, Aug. 26, 1993. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
For more than 30 years "Happy Joe" Whitty, far right, has entertained children their families at his pizza and ice cream parlors. Today the "Happy Joe" name spreads across six states and more than 60 restaurants. (Contributed and file photos)
Tanasia Osbourne, 6, from the Black Hawk Special Education Center, talks with Happy Joe Whitty during the annual Happy Joe’s Holiday Party for children with special needs at the TaxSlayer Center, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Moline. The party featured Happy Joe’s pizza and ice cream, dance party with Happy Joe’s Hip Hop Dancers, and Happy the Dog. Children attending the party also received a book provided by Books a Million.
Cole Stear, 10, a student at the Black Hawk Special Education Center, shakes hands with Happy Joe Whitty during the annual Happy Joe’s Holiday Party for children with special needs at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Moline.
Mattix Berg, 7, from Hamilton Elementary School, tries on Happy Joe Whitty's signature straw boater hat during the annual Happy Joe’s Holiday Party for children with special needs at the TaxSlayer Center, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Moline.
Isabella Durkin, 7, from Irving Elementary School, hugs Happy Joe Whitty, during the annual Happy Joe’s Holiday Party for children with special needs, Tuesday at the TaxSlayer Center, Dec. 4, 2018, in Moline.
Demolition is under way on two buildings at 1716, 1718 and 1720 N. Harrison St., Davenport. Former Happy Joe's President Larry Whitty, who bought the parcels of land in August, said he isn't sure what new business(es) he will establish there. He is working with the Hilltop Campus Village to determine a good fit. Most recently, a Boost Mobile store was at 1720. At one point in 2007, the parcel at 1716 was a tattoo parlor, according to Scott County records.
Quad-City Mallards forwards Alex Globke and Garrett Klotz stop to talk with Happy Joe Whitty at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Wednesday, December 6, 2017. Happy Joe's hosted the 45th annual Quad-City party for children with special needs.
Happy Joe Whitty smiles while watching kids dance and celebrate at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Wednesday, December 6, 2017. Happy Joe's hosted the 45th annual Quad-City party for children with special needs.
Director of Marketing Kristel Whitty-Ersan encourages kids to dance and have at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Wednesday, December 6, 2017. Happy Joe's hosted the 45th annual Quad-City party for children with special needs.
Lawrence "Happy Joe" Whitty, founder of the Quad-City pizza and ice cream chain that bears his name, smiles during a news conference Thursday in Bettendorf to announce a partnership with Dynamic Restaurant Holdings.
Founder Happy Joe Whitty, left, and Jim Smith of Dynamic Restaurant Holdings were part of the Oct. 26 press conference that announced the popular pizza chain has joined in a partnership with Dynamic Restaurant Holdings that will allow it to grow into a national brand. The press conference was held at the Happy Joe's Support Center in Bettendorf.
Happy Joe Whitty reads a birthday card from Alex Souhrada, 6, of Bettendorf, on Sept. 10, 2017, during a Birthday Car & Wheel Show at the Happy Joe's Pizza parlor in Eldridge. The event celebrated Whitty's 80th birthday.
Joe Whitty, center, is surrounded by Quad-City area schoolchildren before the Happy Joe’s 44th annual Quad-City Party for Children with Special Needs on Monday at the iWireless Center, Moline. In 1972, on the eve his first restaurant’s opening night, Whitty invited a local priest to bless his business and promised that if he could make enough money to feed his family, he would give something back to the community. So, Whitty shut down the restaurant for a few hours one day a year to have a party for those less fortunate, and he has required his franchisees to do the same. Nearly 168,000 children have benefited from the parties. More will be served at two more parties Tuesday at the iWireless Center.
Larry Whitty, president of Happy Joe's, discusses the company's new PizzaGrille, located at 2900 River Drive, Moline, near the Western Illinois University Campus. Located in The Mills at Riverbend Commons housing complex, the restaurant will feature a coffee area with barista selections and breakfast items. It also will serve lunch, dinner, snacks and Happy Joe's own frozen Joegurt. Whitty said the restaurant still is hiring staff and planning for a soft opening Nov. 30.
Modern Woodmen of America honored its Community Service Award honorees at a finale celebration of the award.
After beginning the award in 1997, the Rock Island fraternal financial services organization presented its last award to all the past recipients. Each honoree was awarded a $1,500 grant to donate to their favorite nonprofit. Pictured in the front row, from left, Jim Horstmann, John Wetzel, Judy Kreiter, Dr. Richard “Bud” Phillis, Don Wooten, Jon Tunberg and Jim Collins. In the back row, from left, Jeff Tunberg, Mark Schwiebert, Michael Bauer, Clyde Schoeck, Modern Woodmen president and CEO Kenny Massey, Steven Bahls and Jon Blanc (son of honoree Gene Blanc). Attendees not pictured were Marion Lardner (widow of honoree Peter Lardner) and Bob Morrison. Honorees not present: William Foster, Tina Getz (on behalf of honorees Thomas and Karen Getz), Jill McLaughlin and Joe Whitty.
Joe Whitty, owner of Happy Joe's Pizza, greets Anna Schadt of Wood Intermediate School in Davenport at the 42nd annual Special Needs Children's Party at the iWireless Center in Moline. Whitty and Happy Joe's held two parties Tuesday, and two more are scheduled for Wednesday. To see more photos from the Happy Joe's party, go to qctimes.com/gallery.
Joe Whitty, founder of Happy Joe's pizza restaurants, hosts the 41st annual Quad-City Special Needs Children's Christmas Party at the iWireless Center in Moline, Illinois Friday November 22, 2013. Kids get pizza, Pepsi , entertainment and a visit from Santa.
3. Palmer College set to make nearly $20 million in improvements
Davenport-based Palmer College of Chiropractic is set to make nearly $20 million in capital investments beginning in 2020 by developing two new spaces on its campus.
"We've always had a tradition of leadership and tradition of excellence, and we really want to keep that moving forward, not resting on that tradition but advancing it," said Palmer Chancellor and CEO Dennis Marchiori.
The latest development is not just about making capital improvements, but also about improving programs, Marchiori said.
Palmer's first investment will be a new Learning Commons next to its new R. Richard Bittner Athletic and Recreation Center. Construction on the space is expected to begin in spring 2020. Read more.
5. Eek! Readers submit photos of their most hauntingly creepy possessions
From dolls to figurines and everything in between, most of us have something creepy sitting around the house. We asked readers on Facebook to show us what they've got — and what they posted will make you shiver! Check out their responses.