A good Wednesday to all. Another winter storm is wrapping up after slapping the Quad-Cities with more ice and snow. Many schools are closed today. Others are delaying the start of classes.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Winter Storm Warning
A NWS winter storm warning remains in effect for the Quad-Cities until 9 a.m. as bands of moderate to briefly heavy snow will impact most of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois through the mid to late morning. There may be a lull in the steadier snow for 1-2 hours before it picks up again during the final wave of accumulating snow.
For areas in west-central Illinois that are near freezing and still dealing with a mix of rain and snow, a changeover to all snow is expected over the next few hours. As temperatures quickly fall through the 20s, roadways will likely become very slippery.
Summary
• WHAT: Additional snowfall of 1 to 3 inches. Blowing and drifting is expected in open and rural areas with NW winds gusting up to 25 mph.
• WHERE: In Iowa, Muscatine, Scott and Washington counties. In Illinois, Whiteside and Rock Island counties.
• WHEN: Until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Travel will be difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the commute this morning.
Snow is likely before 10 a.m. with a temperature falling to around 18 degrees by 5 p.m. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 7 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Thursday we'll see patchy blowing snow after 11 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny and blustery with a high near 17 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -20 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Thursday night: Patchy blowing snow before 7 p.m. Mostly clear and blustery with a low around -12 degrees.
2. Latest school closings, delay starts
Most area schools are closed or are delaying the start of classes because of the weather. Check out the list.
3. Illegal massage parlors 'take away from the legitimacy of the business'
Janelle Thistle calls herself “extremely fortunate.”
Over about 13 years, she’s built her career as a massage therapist, a job that requires she continue taking classes to keep up with emerging trends and stay fresh on her knowledge of the human body. About nine years ago, she started working as an instructor for others seeking to enter the profession. And for the last four years, she’s run her own business: Afterimage Salon and Spa, in a strip mall on Davenport's north side.
She’s also never had a customer ask for an erotic massage.
“I’ve been extremely fortunate that I haven’t had anyone that’s called and been weird about asking for extra services, thank God,” Thistle said. “But if it does become more prevalent in the area, I think it very well could (happen).”
Thistle is one of many massage therapists troubled by a growing number of parlors run by unlicensed operators. Many of those establishments, local leaders say, are breeding grounds for prostitution and sex trafficking, and should be regulated. Read more.
4. 4 juveniles are arrested after stolen car crashes
Four juveniles are in custody following a chase that ended when the car they allegedly stole crashed into a railroad crossing Sunday.
Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said the vehicle was stolen from the 4600 block of Avenue of the Cities in Moline.
Griffin said officers attempted to stop the vehicle with stop sticks in the 700 block of 15th Street.
The juveniles crashed into a railroad crossing at 44th Street and 4th Avenue in Rock Island when they failed to navigate a turn.
"They tried to run but were taken into custody by Moline Police," Griffin said. "We arrested four juveniles."
Griffin said two were released with misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest; one juvenile was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and placed on home detention; and one was taken to Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg.
5. 'A little more contemporary': Davenport restaurant The Half Nelson set to open in March
The view of what’s inside may be hidden from passersby on East 3rd Street in downtown Davenport, but the paper coverings show something: The face — well, half of it — of country singer Willie Nelson.
His black-and-white profile is accompanied by this messaging: “Even half a nelson can be recognized as a country legend. Half Nelson. A new restaurant. Legendary. Soon.”
The sign is hinting at the eatery — called The Half Nelson — expected to open in early March, said co-owner Matthew Osborn.
“Our goal in opening this is to bring something a little bit more contemporary than other offerings in the Quad-Cities,” he said. “You go to Des Moines or Chicago and the restaurants are serving more of the moment food styles and trends, and less meat and potatoes.” Read more.
6. Augie grad buys old Salvation Army building
The former Salvation Army building at Davenport's 6th and Harrison streets has been purchased for $1.3 million by Arsenal Properties, a Chicago-based real estate investment firm owned by Chris Salazar, a 2016 accounting/finance graduate of Augustana College.
Salazar, whose company already owns more than 100 units in the Quad-Cities, said he plans to put a "solid amount of money" into the building, brand it as The Foundry, and rent its 32 apartments as market-rate units. Read more.
