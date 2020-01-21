Rick's Six: More snow, yard display stirs emotions, refugee vote, and Martin Luther King celebrations

A good Tuesday to all. It's another chilly start for the Quad-Cities, but things should begin to warm up later today and Wednesday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Wind chills as low as -10 this morning
Today will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a temperature rising to around 24 degrees by 5 a.m.
Wednesday brings a 50% chance of snow after noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 32 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Wednesday night snow is likely with a low around 30 degrees. South winds will produce gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
2. Free speech or hate speech? Yard display depicts mannequin gunning down Democrats
A man whose snow figure display on his front lawn includes a mannequin gunning down Democrats says the exhibit is “just fun and games.”
Local leaders are condemning the display in the 2100 block of Telegraph Road, and Mayor Mike Matson said he's asked the chief of police to look into it. Still, some said there’s nothing the city can do because the exhibit is protected free speech.
The display was put up by homeowner Donald Hesseltine. It depicts a military-garbed mannequin with a chainsaw, a can of Busch Light and an assault rifle firing at a snowman wearing a “Bernie 2020” T-shirt. Read more.
3. Lane closures in Moline for I-74 project
4. Rock Island County to vote on allowing refugees to settle in the county defying Trump's executive order
Rock Island County Board members will vote today on a measure that would allow refugee resettlement in the county, defying an executive order from President Donald Trump.
Trump issued an executive order Sept. 26 declaring that unless states, counties and municipalities provide specific consent for resettlement, refugees will not be allowed to settle there.
In Rock Island County, the issue came up during the Jan. 13 meeting of the county board's governance, health and administration committee. The committee approved a measure allowing refugee resettlement and advanced it to the full board for consideration.
If the measure passes today, board members will send a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stating Rock Island County will continue to accept refugees. A federal judge in Maryland temporarily blocked Trump's executive order Jan. 15, but the county board members still plan to send the letter to Pompeo. Read more.
5. Penguin Project players show heart on stage
Last March, Hannah Demarest of Bettendorf got a new heart in a Chicago transplant, to cure her hypoplastic left-heart syndrome.
The 23-year-old Pleasant Valley alum didn’t lack for heart before the long-awaited operation. She and many of her friends with Penguin Project Quad Cities have shown it to the world.
“I feel much better,” Demarest – who plays Lioness in the new Penguin production of “Lion King Jr.” – said recently at Augustana’s Brunner Theatre, where it will be performed (starting Friday) by 45 area students with special needs, accompanied by shadow student mentors.
“This girl’s strong,” Kimberly Walljasper, a 15-year-old Davenport North student, and her Penguin mentor for the third year, said recently. They started rehearsing in September and met twice a week for 90 minutes each at the Center for Living Arts, 220 19th St., Rock Island. Center co-owner Dino Hayz directs the show with his wife, Tina. Read more.
