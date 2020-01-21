Rick's Six: More snow, yard display stirs emotions, refugee vote, and Martin Luther King celebrations

1/21/20

A good Tuesday to all. It's another chilly start for the Quad-Cities, but things should begin to warm up later today and Wednesday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Wind chills as low as -10 this morning

Today will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a temperature rising to around 24 degrees by 5 a.m.

Wednesday brings a 50% chance of snow after noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 32 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Wednesday night snow is likely with a low around 30 degrees. South winds will produce gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

2. Free speech or hate speech? Yard display depicts mannequin gunning down Democrats

A man whose snow figure display on his front lawn includes a mannequin gunning down Democrats says the exhibit is “just fun and games.”