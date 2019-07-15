A good Monday to all. Another day of 90-degree weather with heat-index readings in the mid-to-upper 90s this afternoon and evening.
Here is the forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly sunny today
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 71 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday there's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 73 degrees.
2.
The John Deere Classic has been a launching pad for golf careers.