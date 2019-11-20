Whitey's Ice Cream has concocted a butterscotch-flavored, Harry Potter-themed ice cream exclusively for concertgoers attending the Quad City Symphony Orchestra's presentation of "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert" Saturday at the Adler Theater in Davenport.
Davenport officials have insisted over the years the planters pulled off River Drive recently couldn't be used for flood protection because of "hundreds of thousands of dollars" in trees and plants in them. But, when they removed the planters, they simply cast out the trees.
A good Wednesday to all. We start the day with a National Weather Service dense fog advisory for the greater Quad-City region.
The advisory states:
"Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. this morning."
WHAT: Visibility of one quarter mile or lower at times due to dense fog.
WHERE: Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois.
WHEN: Until 9 a.m. this morning.
IMPACTS: Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
1. Most cloudy and warmer today
Look for areas of dense fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 51 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight rain is likely after 9 p.m. Temperatures will rise to around 53 degrees by 5 a.m. It will be breezy with a south wind of 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday rain is likely before noon. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 27 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
2. Growing Russell Construction settling into new headquarters
Russell has already had to install some new desks in its new space as the company continues to grow.
The Davenport-based construction, and real estate firm, founded in 1983, highlighted its new corporate headquarters, at 4700 E. 53rd St., in a ceremony Tuesday afternoon that featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The headquarters marks the latest building in the Birchwood Fields Office Park.
Few local officials were present, which was an intentional move by Jim Russell, the CEO and President of the construction company that bears his name, to show that it’s about Russell employees. It appeared the only local officials were representatives of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce. Read more.
Caitlin Russell, senior vice president at Russell, and Michelle Solis Russell, a major stockholder and leader within Russell, cut the ribbon at the new corporate headquarters for Russell Construction Tuesday in Davenport.
"It wasn't the first time I'd questioned the planters. When they first were installed, then-public works director Mike Clarke insisted the medians/planters were in no way intended for flood protection. That was before the river rose, and the city put the new planters to work as flood protection."Read the rest of her column.
A portion of East River Drive is detoured as workers remove two medians, also called planters. This is the intersection with Brady Street facing west; the medians in the background — with trees — will stay.
The popular Davenport brewery already was in big trouble before the breach in the downtown levee on April 30. Floodwater had been creeping up through floor drains, sewers — any opening it could find.
When a section in the row of flood-fighting HESCO barriers on River Drive suddenly shifted, then collapsed, the cold, muddy force it had been holding back was unleashed to flow through lower downtown. Front Street Pub was among many unworthy opponents in its path.
Water gushed from building to building, winding though alleys and over parked cars as if racing for higher ground.
More than six months after the HESCO collapse that damaged some neighboring businesses beyond repair, Front Street is declaring victory. A $400,000 rebuild has it back in business, and an official grand opening, including free beer tasting, is set for Dec. 4. Read more.
The dining room at Front Street Pub & Eatery at River Drive and Perry Street in Davenport had more than a foot of standing floodwater, and the basement was full. After more than seven months, a brand new Front Street has been rebuilt, and the doors are open again.
Six people associated with a Moline used auto dealership are facing numerous federal fraud charges that include the use of straw purchasers and rolling back the mileage on some of the vehicle's odometers, according to an indictment filed Nov. 6, in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
Bradley Shane McCorkle, 49, and Isaac Bell, 32, each are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, odometer fraud and securities fraud involving a motor vehicle.
Kendrick Vandrell McCray, 50, is charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and securities fraud involving a motor vehicle.
Derek Martinez, 35, Keithen Deone McCorkle, 40, and Nicholas McFarlin, 30, each are charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.
According to the federal indictment filed Nov. 6, in U.S. District Court, Davenport, Bradley McCorkle and Isaac Bell own and operate 4th Avenue Auto Sales, 4130 4th Ave., Moline. Read more.
A "Cornelius Fudge" which will be one of the featured drinks on November 23rd in celebration of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra concert “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”. The establishment at 221 Brady St. in Davenport, Iowa will be transformed into the the "Leaky Cauldron", a popular wizarding pub and inn featured in the Harry Potter books.
It’s hard to miss St. Ambrose University’s majestic Ambrose Hall when driving along Locust Street in Davenport.
However, if the man who dreamed up the building had gone with his first instinct, it would have been built on the corner of 8th and Ripley streets across the street from what is now Palmer College of Chiropractic.
"Bishop Henry Cosgrove hoped to build an expandable building that would serve a growing number of students and fulfill his predecessor’s dreams," said the Rev. George McDaniel, professor emeritus of history at St. Ambrose.
Cosgrove eventually changed his tune and settled on the Locust Street location and hired a French designer to create the four-story brick building that included a mansard roof, dormer windows, central tower and a wrought iron staircase up to the main floor.
The building at 518 Locust St. remains the cornerstone of the university today and is prominently featured in the school's logo.
The university, founded in 1882 by Bishop John McMullen, built Ambrose Hall in stages between 1885 and 1912. It remained the only building on campus until 1922, when Davis Hall was built.
The university earlier this year completed a $5.65 million exterior restoration project at Ambrose Hall that included the removal of the false mansard roofing. The central tower was returned to the way it looked in 1885, which included a bell that will be rung on special occasions.
A clock was added to the central tower, a feature that was part of the original 1885 blueprints but had never been installed.
Today, the 97,000-square-foot building features 11 classrooms; administration, staff and faculty offices; the Beehive Lounge; a coffee shop and a number of student services offices.
"Buildings are living things," McDaniel said. "They grow and change. Over the decades, Ambrose Hall has grown and been changed to meet the needs of the students and the faculty and staff who serve them."
If there's a greater workhorse in the Quad-City economy than the Government Bridge, it would be hard to find.
Thousands of people drive over its first deck each day to go to work at the Rock Island Arsenal.
Its swing span opens the door to more than 15 million tons of commodities a year.
Then, there's its second deck, which carries rumbling freight trains in both directions, as it's done for more than a century.
The Government Bridge (or the Arsenal bridge, as some call it) is a signature sight of the Quad-Cities, and it not only plays a role in our economy. A local historian says, to him, it's what really brought the area together in the first place.
"It joined the Iowa and Illinois sides together as a metropolitan community rather than individual cities," says George Eaton, command historian for the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, headquartered on Arsenal Island.
The bridge serves the same purpose today, though it has younger brothers up river and down the river that help with the task.
Eaton considers the Government Bridge two spans, actually. The first one, built in 1872, became obsolete, and the 1896 span was built on the same piers.
Renowned bridge engineer Ralph Modjeski designed the 1896 span, and the work launched his career. What he left behind has remained a vital connection for the Quad-Cities.
One invented the "taco pizza" and one gave the Quad-Cities a style all its own.
Many would say our taste buds are fortunate to have Harris Pizza and Happy Joe's right here, cooking up recipes that haven't changed in years.
"Here's what's different about Harris Pizza in 50 years — nothing," said its president, Kathaleen Harris Mosley, of the business begun by her parents, Leonard and Mary Harris.
The malt crust, thin layer of slightly spicy sauce and pork sausage under a heavy layer of cheese and scissor-cut in strips was a style invented by her mother.
"She had probably never seen a pizza before," Mosley said.
There was hardly any competition around in 1960 when her parents opened their first Harris Pizza at 3903 14th Ave., Rock Island.
Now the "Quad-Cities style" her mother invented has been copied elsewhere in the country, even in Chicago, which already has its deep-dish style.
But one pizza invention wasn't enough for the Quad-Cities. There had to be two.
Joe Whitty took a chance crumbling up taco chips and spreading them over pizza at his Happy Joe's location at 1414 W. Locust St., Davenport in 1974, two years after he started his pizza chain. He threw in tomatoes, lettuce and refried beans and spiced up the meat just enough.
"Now everybody is trying to sell taco pizza," the 77-year-old Whitty said. "In 1974, people thought I was crazy when I came up with it."
At two of every 10 pizzas Happy Joe's sells, the taco pizza is by far the company's biggest seller.