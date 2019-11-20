Rick's Six: Morning fog, Front Street Pub reopens, Harry Potter-inspired ice cream, and 6 charged in used car fraud

11/20/19

A good Wednesday to all. We start the day with a National Weather Service dense fog advisory for the greater Quad-City region.

The advisory states:

"Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. this morning."

WHAT: Visibility of one quarter mile or lower at times due to dense fog.

WHERE: Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois.

WHEN: Until 9 a.m. this morning.

IMPACTS: Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

1. Most cloudy and warmer today

Look for areas of dense fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 51 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.