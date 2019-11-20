Rick's Six: Morning fog, Front Street Pub reopens, Harry Potter-inspired ice cream, and 6 charged in used car fraud

A good Wednesday to all. We start the day with a National Weather Service dense fog advisory for the greater Quad-City region.
The advisory states:
"Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. this morning."
WHAT: Visibility of one quarter mile or lower at times due to dense fog.
WHERE: Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois.
WHEN: Until 9 a.m. this morning.
IMPACTS: Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
1. Most cloudy and warmer today
Look for areas of dense fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 51 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight rain is likely after 9 p.m. Temperatures will rise to around 53 degrees by 5 a.m. It will be breezy with a south wind of 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday rain is likely before noon. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 27 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
2. Growing Russell Construction settling into new headquarters
Russell has already had to install some new desks in its new space as the company continues to grow.
The Davenport-based construction, and real estate firm, founded in 1983, highlighted its new corporate headquarters, at 4700 E. 53rd St., in a ceremony Tuesday afternoon that featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The headquarters marks the latest building in the Birchwood Fields Office Park.
Few local officials were present, which was an intentional move by Jim Russell, the CEO and President of the construction company that bears his name, to show that it’s about Russell employees. It appeared the only local officials were representatives of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce. Read more.
3. Ickes: Blowing money and killing trees along Davenport's riverfront
Times columnist Barb Ickes opines: "It's good to have two hands.
"On one hand: Good going, city of Davenport. Way to learn.
"On the other hand: What a waste of money, Davenport. Why so slow to learn?
"In a column nine years ago that questioned the wisdom of sticking concrete planters in the middle of River Drive, I concluded with this sentence: "I promise not to say I told you so."
"And now my tongue is bleeding.
"It wasn't the first time I'd questioned the planters. When they first were installed, then-public works director Mike Clarke insisted the medians/planters were in no way intended for flood protection. That was before the river rose, and the city put the new planters to work as flood protection." Read the rest of her column.
Traffic on Davenport's East River Drive is temporarily detoured as Langman Construction Inc., Rock Island, executes a $237,914 contract to rem…
4. Seven months after historic flooding, Davenport's Front Street pub reopens
The popular Davenport brewery already was in big trouble before the breach in the downtown levee on April 30. Floodwater had been creeping up through floor drains, sewers — any opening it could find.
When a section in the row of flood-fighting HESCO barriers on River Drive suddenly shifted, then collapsed, the cold, muddy force it had been holding back was unleashed to flow through lower downtown. Front Street Pub was among many unworthy opponents in its path.
Water gushed from building to building, winding though alleys and over parked cars as if racing for higher ground.
More than six months after the HESCO collapse that damaged some neighboring businesses beyond repair, Front Street is declaring victory. A $400,000 rebuild has it back in business, and an official grand opening, including free beer tasting, is set for Dec. 4. Read more.
5. People associated with local car sales lot indicted on federal fraud charges
Six people associated with a Moline used auto dealership are facing numerous federal fraud charges that include the use of straw purchasers and rolling back the mileage on some of the vehicle's odometers, according to an indictment filed Nov. 6, in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
Bradley Shane McCorkle, 49, and Isaac Bell, 32, each are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, odometer fraud and securities fraud involving a motor vehicle.
Kendrick Vandrell McCray, 50, is charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and securities fraud involving a motor vehicle.
Derek Martinez, 35, Keithen Deone McCorkle, 40, and Nicholas McFarlin, 30, each are charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.
According to the federal indictment filed Nov. 6, in U.S. District Court, Davenport, Bradley McCorkle and Isaac Bell own and operate 4th Avenue Auto Sales, 4130 4th Ave., Moline. Read more.
Crime/courts and public safety headlines
6. Whitey's conjures Harry Potter-themed ice cream exclusively for concertgoers
For Harry Potter fans, it just doesn't get much better than this. The Quad City Symphony Orchestra will present “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert” Saturday at the Adler Theatre; Cru will morph into the “Leaky Cauldron” wizarding pub for the occasion; and what's more, Whitey's Ice Cream will offer Harry Potter-inspired ice cream at the Adler during the shows.
For the first time, Whitey's has transformed the delicious beverage inspired by the books and films into an ice cream, which will be offered only to concertgoers.
Created to celebrate QCSO's “Harry Potter” series, Whitey's is offering a butter-flavored ice cream with streaks of butterscotch through it, said Whitey's Vice President Annika Tunberg. Read more.
BONUS SIX: 50 things that say Quad-Cities
Here's a look at 50 things that make the Quad-Cities a special place to live.
BONUS SIX PLUS ONE: Illinois State Police Troopers' 'Miracle On Ice'
Illinois State Police have released dashcam footage of an incident last week that occurred on I-64 near mile post 101 where the heroic actions of the two on-scene troopers saved the life of a Fairfield, Ill. woman.
That dashcam video has become known as the “Miracle On Ice”.
Troopers were changing her tire when a two-axle box truck driver lost control on the icy roadway and overturned, sliding off onto the shoulder where the troopers and woman stood beside the disabled vehicle. The box truck slid over the top of the woman who was alerted by the trooper and pulled to safety. She fell into the ditch line as the box truck passed over. Scary stuff.
Trending headlines
People associated with local car sales lot indicted on federal fraud charges
Viewpoint: Blowing money and killing trees along Davenport's riverfront
Life hacks: 10 secret Amazon Prime benefits you may not know about
Iowa DOT: Contractor still says I-74 bridge over Mississippi River isn't buildable
Quad-Cities EMT placed on probation for a year