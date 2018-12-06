Where: TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Dr, Moline, IL 61265
All ages require a ticket. All ages allowed. Doors open at 5:30 pm Each ticket purchased online for this Cole Swindell show comes with your choice of a standard CD or digital download of his new album, All Of It, scheduled for release on August 17, 2018. You will receive instructions on how to redeem within 14 business days of your purchase.
A good Thursday to all.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Flurries and much colder
There's a chance of flurries between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. today. Skies will be cloudy through mid morning, then gradually clearing with a temperature falling to around 24 degrees by 5 p.m. North winds will be between 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 11 degrees.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 26 degrees and a low around 15 degrees.
Before hitting the road today, check out these links.
2. Thwarted bank robbery leads to police chase, capture in Illinois Q-C
Two men, a parolee from the Iowa Department of Corrections and another wanted on warrants out of Scott County for violating his pre-trial release, were being held without bond in the Rock Island County Jail late Wednesday after leading authorities on a chase Wednesday afternoon.
Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said that at 2:50 p.m., officers were called to the Wells Fargo Bank branch in the 4500 block of 16th Street, regarding two men who appeared to be preparing to rob the bank.
The branch manager locked the doors as the two men attempted to get into the bank.
As officers arrived on the scene both men jumped into a black 2006 Pontiac and sped away, striking and disabling a Moline police squad car in the process. Read more.
3. Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch will not seek re-election
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch announced Wednesday he will not seek a third term as the city’s top elected official, saying he has found the job “requires a tremendous amount of time” and he wants to be with his family more.
"I had a wonderful time during Thanksgiving with my wife, four children, their spouses and our 10 grandkids," he said, reading from prepared remarks during a committee of the whole meeting in City Hall. "This special time with all of us together clarified and further reinforced how important my family is to me.”
In making his announcement, Klipsch also noted the municipal election is less than a year away, saying he wants to give his ultimate successor ample time to prepare a bid for office. Read more.
1982-1986: Mayor Charles Peart swings a silver-headed sledgehammer to officially start demolition for the $3.5 million activities center in downtown Davenport. (Times photo by Harry Boll) Photo taken Monday, March 22, 1982. Published Tuesday, March 23, 1982. (Librarian's Note: Located at 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport)
1975-1977: Ed and Victoria McMahon, host and hostess of the Ed McMahon Quad-Cities Open golf tournament, were presented with matching keys to the City of Davenport by Mayor Robert Duax and his wife, Elizabeth on July 10, 1976. (Quad-City Times file photo)
Entertainment reporter Amanda Hancock dishes up her weekly list of fun things to do in the Quad-Cities. Here's a sneak peek at one item on her list — Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch and Lauren Alaina are bringing their country hits to the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline on Friday. The concert is part of Swindell's "Reason to Drink... Another Tour." The singer is known for songs such as "Break Up in the End" and "You Should Be Here." Tickets range in price from $29.75 to $59, and are available at the TaxSlayer Center Box Office, by calling 1-800-745-3000 and by visiting Ticketmaster.com.Read more.
5. Davenport moves forward with designating downtown library as historic landmark
Davenport aldermen on Wednesday advanced a proposal to classify the city’s downtown public library as a local historic landmark, an early step in a process that would add the building to the city’s list of historic and protected buildings.
Built in 1968, the downtown branch is the oldest of the city’s three public libraries. It was designed by esteemed architect Edward Durell Stone, whose building style is credited among architectural scholars as being influential on the New Formalist design that emerged during the 1960s.
In a petition for the historic designation, the architectural features such as the library’s tall glass windows, columns and a terrazzo staircase that leads to the second floor as unique attributes. The library is also compared to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., another building designed by Stone. Read more.
6. Ask the Times — again — Veterans Memorial Parkway
Another Quad-City Times reader wonders when Veterans Memorial Parkway will finally open and reports that the completion date has been extended, again, until Dec. 17. The reader jokingly wonders if they have discovered an Indian burial ground on the land. Here's what columnist Roy Booker discovered. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Christmas in LeClaire
They make it look so easy. For the 30-some years that Christmas in LeClaire has attracted visitors for shopping and entertainment, Diane Glispie and Joyce Kuehl have been the driving forces behind the event. Now a three-day celebration, this year's event kicks off Friday, Dec. 7, and runs through Sunday, Dec. 9.Meet the elves behind Christmas in LeClaire