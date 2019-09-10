A good Tuesday to all. While the calendar reads "September" Mother Nature is still thinking summer. Today's forecast calls for hot and humid weather with a threat of scattered showers.
First off, a Hazardous Weather Outlook message from the National Weather Service, then the forecast for the Q-C metro area.
Hazardous Weather Outlook: "Scattered thunderstorms are expected early this morning across east central Iowa and northwest Illinois. An isolated severe storm with damaging wind is possible northwest of a line from Williamsburg, Iowa to Freeport Illinois. Heavy rain and frequent lightning is also possible.
"Scattered thunderstorms may redevelop this afternoon and continue overnight, mainly north of U.S. 30. The main threats from these storms would be strong gusty winds, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall.
"Thunderstorms are possible mainly north of Interstate 80 Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Severe weather is not expected. Severe storms are possible Thursday as a cold front moves through the area. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk in place west of a line from Fairfield through Iowa city to Dyersville and a marginal risk for most of the remainder of the outlook area. The main severe weather threats appear to be damaging wind and large hail."
1. Hot and humid
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in the Quad-Cities before 7 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny and humid with a high near 88 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
Wednesday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 71 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. There's also a 30% chance of overnight showers.
2. Davenport man accused of assaulting woman, leading police on a chase
A Davenport man is facing multiple felony and traffic charges after police say he assaulted a woman, stole her car and fled from police.
Demico Bronte Hill Sr., 29, of the 2200 block of West 46th Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 8:13 a.m. Saturday on charges of first-degree burglary, eluding, second-degree theft, driving while barred, possession of contraband in a correctional institution, assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, interference with official acts, fifth-degree criminal mischief, driving while license suspended, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way and speeding.
Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety; he will be arraigned Sept. 26.
Bettendorf police allege in arrest affidavits filed in Scott County District Court that Hill forced his way into a woman's home by breaking the front door and repeatedly punched and kicked her in the head just before 4 a.m. Saturday. The woman suffered cuts and bruises to her head.
Hill stole the woman’s vehicle and fled when officers arrived. Read more.
The Bettendorf Police Department is holding an 11 a.m. media briefing regarding a homicide that occurred Aug. 17 at the Big 10 Mart. Check back later at qctimes.com for the latest in that case.
3. Riverboat stops in Q-C
The American Harmony made a stop Monday in Davenport as it embarked on its first 22-day Mississippi River cruise. The second of American Cruise Lines' new fleet of modern riverboats, it locked through Lock & Dam 15 at about 5 a.m. Monday. It set out from New Orleans and is headed for Saint Paul. The 190-passenger boat moored at Oneida Landing, where its five stories hovered above Bud's Skyline River View restaurant. The ship also is scheduled to make stops in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Friday and Red Wing, Minn., on Saturday. American Cruise Lines launched American Song in 2018 and American Harmony this year. The company's third offering to show a major departure from classic paddlewheel riverboats on the Mississippi — American Jazz — is expected to be introduced in 2020. Five new riverboats are planned in all.
The world according to Times columnist Don Doxsie: You’ll probably get to hear Kirk Herbstreit talk Saturday morning about how mature Brock Purdy is for a young quarterback. You’ll most likely hear Desmond Howard extol the virtues of A.J. Epenesa.
You’ll get to see Lee Corso clown it up and put some sort of oversized bird likeness over his head, either a hawk or a cardinal.
And you’ll get to see a bunch of people wearing cardinal and gold plus some wearing black and gold waving signs and acting crazy, probably after consuming beverages no one should be imbibing so early on a Saturday morning.
For the first time ever, ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Ames to stage its weekly pregame show at the site of the Iowa-Iowa State football game.
Try to contain your enthusiasm. I know I’m not having much trouble containing mine.
I know this is a big deal to some people, but it really shouldn't take precedence over the hard-fought, highly contentious, extremely interesting football game that will take place in Ames later Saturday.
It’s just sort of meaningless window dressing. The ESPN people probably will be packed up and gone before the game even begins.
It does offer some validation for the Iowa State football program. ISU had been one of only 11 power-five conference programs never to have hosted GameDay. It can finally get off that list, leaving the likes of Rutgers, Kansas, Illinois and Minnesota to aspire to someday have Herbstreit, Corso and the gang come to visit.
But after back-to-back eight-win seasons, did we really need this to tell us that the Cyclones have arrived in the land of respectability? Read more.
Stand on the bluff and look south. Spreading before you, higher than your head, threads of big bluestem prairie grass bend in the breeze. Yellow tufts of goldenrod and blue daisy-like flowers sway among tangled stems.
This spot just below the mausoleum at Davenport's Fairmount Cemetery off Rockingham Road is what nearly all of Iowa looked like at the time of European settlement — vast stretches of grasses and forbs (flowers) that the settlers had no name for.
Today, less than one-tenth of 1 percent remains. In Scott County, this roughly three-acre spot at Fairmount is probably the largest remnant of original prairie that is left, said Brian Ritter, executive director of Nahant Marsh Education Center.
The precious nature of this site is why a group of volunteers, headed by Ritter, has been working for about four years to preserve, restore and conduct an inventory of its plants. Read more.
"There is no better way to clarify anything than to make a detailed drawing of it," George Olson writes in his artist's statement. This signature watercolor and pencil work of dried leaves is titled "Two Silphiums, 2013." Silphium is a genus of North American plants in the sunflower tribe within the daisy family.
Native plants provide food for native wildlife, such as these monarch butterflies feeding on cup plant, a prairie species. Native wildlife gets little to nothing from plants the originated on other continents because they did not evolve with them.
Fairmount Cemetery Supervisor and Manager of the Pine Hill Cemetery Carvel Morgan talks about the $400,000 worth of work needed to restore/repair the mausoleum at the Fairmount Cemetery. A financial assistance deal between the City of Davenport and the Pine Hill Cemetery Association pay $4,687.50 a week to maintain the Fairmount cemetery.
Fairmount Cemetery Supervisor Carvel Morgan walks through a section of the cemetery checking on work crews doing routine cleanup and grounds maintenance Friday. A financial assistance deal between the City of Davenport and the Pine Hill Cemetery Association $4,687.50 a week to maintain Fairmount cemetery.
Robert Brewer uses a vacuum system to suck leaves into a trailer at Fairmount Cemetery Friday, March 29, 2019. Work crews were out doing routine cleanup and grounds maintenance at the Cemetery. A financial assistance deal between the City of Davenport and Pine Hill Cemetery was passed, giving Pine Hill as much as $450,000 to continue managing the financially troubled Fairmount Cemetery over the next six years. business once again.
Dan Clalk of Davenport blows leaves into piles at Fairmount Cemetery Friday. Work crews were out doing routine cleanup and grounds maintenance at the Cemetery. A financial assistance deal between the City of Davenport and Pine Hill Cemetery was passed, giving Pine Hill as much as $450,000 to continue managing the financially troubled Fairmount Cemetery over the next six years. business once again.
The superintendent of Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport, has been hired by a state agency to manage and maintain Fairmount Cemetery, 3902 Rockingham Road, Davenport. In addition to keeping office hours and maintaining the grounds, the new manager has plans for major repairs.
Fallen trees lay across grave markers in areas of the Fairmount Cemetery off Rockingham Road in Davenport. Volunteers spent the weekend mowing the 200-plus-acre cemetery, which has been neglected for months.
Local residents are concerned about the poor upkeep of the Fairmount Cemetery on Rockingham Road in Davenport, Iowa Monday, July 03, 2017. Family members have begun tending grave sites, because grass hasn’t been mowed in weeks, grave markers are leaning over, trees are down from previous storms and mausoleums have been vandalized.