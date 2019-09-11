{{featured_button_text}}

9/11/19

A good Wednesday to all. Hot and sticky weather conditions will hang over the Quad-Cities today before giving way to showers.

Here's a look at the next few days from the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms with heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible this morning over eastern Iowa. Today will be very warm and humid with heat index readings as high as the mid 90s in the afternoon across northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa and west central Illinois.

Tonight, thunderstorms are expected to redevelop along a warm front across east central Iowa and far northwest Illinois. These storms will have the potential to produce heavy rainfall and damaging winds. This may lead to flash flooding in areas soaked from heavy rainfall over the past several days.

The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for severe storms across eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois north of U.S. 30.

Thursday afternoon and evening: The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for severe thunderstorms west of the Mississippi River, and a marginal risk to the east. A strong cold front will sweep a line of thunderstorms, some possibly severe, rapidly across the outlook area. The main risk will be damaging winds but a brief spin-up tornado or two is possible.

In addition due to the intense rainfall rates that will accompany these storms, there is the potential for flash flooding especially along the U.S. 20 corridor in Iowa and Illinois. This area has received several inches of rain in the past week and is the most vulnerable to flash flooding.

Heat index values in the mid 90s can be expected Thursday afternoon mainly along and south of Interstate 80.

Friday: West winds will gust up to 35 mph especially north of Interstate 80.

Saturday night into Sunday morning: Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop as a warm front returns to the area. However, it is too soon to determine the potential for severe weather.

1. More heat, humidity today

NWS: Summary

According to the National Weather Service there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the Quad-Cities. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 71 degrees.

Thursday showers and thunderstorms are possible after 1 p.m. with a high near 88 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Thursday night showers and thunderstorms are possible before 1 a.m. The low will be around 63 degrees. South winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

2. Suspect in Bettendorf homicide upset about his dog, kills himself

Manuel Rangel

Manuel Rangel

Manuel Rangel was “desperate” when he walked into a Bettendorf convenience store Aug. 17 and fatally shot the clerk in an apparent robbery gone wrong, Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said.

One day later, the 21-year-old from Genoa, Ill., shot himself in the head following a short police pursuit in Nebraska. His brother, who reported him missing earlier that day, told police he was suicidal and had been upset because he could not afford to get his dog out of a kennel.

He also said he was going to prison for a long time, his brother told police. Read more.  

Crime headlines

3. Upcoming road closures in Moline

This road closure begin Thursday. See graphic for details.

Download PDF Construction update

4. Davenport mayoral candidates discuss gun violence, affordable housing, pay equity at forum

091119-qct-qca-forum-014

Mayoral candidate Elizabeth Van Camp speaks with a resident while holding her daughter, Leda, 2, during a forum hosted by Iowa United Women at the Davenport Library, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

Gun violence, affordable housing and pay equity were main focuses of the first Davenport mayoral forum held Tuesday night, offering voters an early glimpse at the candidates and their positions as the Oct. 8 primary election draws near.

Six are running to replace Mayor Frank Klipsch, who has chosen not to seek a third term in office. They are Steve Duffy, a retired municipal insurance policy manager; Alderman Mike Matson, 7th Ward; CEO Dan Portes; Alderwoman Rita Rawson, 5th Ward; Elizabeth VanCamp, a University of Iowa Hospitals employee; and Dean Weber, a longtime Public Works employee.

The top two vote-getters from the October primary contest will advance to the general election Nov. 5. Read more.

Davenport mayoral candidates discuss gun violence, affordable housing, pay equity

091119-qct-qca-forum-006
091119-qct-qca-forum-003
091119-qct-qca-forum-011
091119-qct-qca-forum-001
091119-qct-qca-forum-005

Photos: 48 years of Davenport mayors

Mayor Frank Klipsch
Bill Gluba
Ed Winborn
Charlie Brooke
Phil Yerington

5. Baby alpaca steals hearts at Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley

091119-mda-nws-zoobaby-009

Canela, a 10-day-old alpaca, walks around his enclosure at the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley on Tuesday.

You can call it a September surprise. A baby alpaca was born at Niabi Zoo Sept. 1 to a 4-year-old mother, Paila, and 3-year-old father, Mani.

Although alpacas have a gestation period of 11 to 12 months, primary hoofstock keeper Kristina Stump said zookeepers had no idea Paila was pregnant until a few weeks before she gave birth.

Stump said the alpacas arrived at the zoo two years ago. Read more.

Photos: Baby alpaca at the Niabi Zoo

091119-mda-nws-zoobaby-001
091119-mda-nws-zoobaby-002
091119-mda-nws-zoobaby-003
091119-mda-nws-zoobaby-004
091119-mda-nws-zoobaby-005

6. Seat belts to be required in Iowa school buses

School bus

A school bus heads toward Buchanan Elementary School past Michigan Avenue Thursday, Sept. 5 in Davenport.

Any new buses purchased by Iowa school districts starting next month must include seat belts. The rules were proposed by the state education department and approved Tuesday by a rule-making panel of state lawmakers. Read more.

Trending headlines

Today's photo galleries:

Central vs. Assumption volleyball

Photos: Davenport Central at Davenport Assumption Volleyball

091119-qct-spt-central-assumption-vb-004
091119-qct-spt-central-assumption-vb-001
091119-qct-spt-central-assumption-vb-002
091119-qct-spt-central-assumption-vb-003
091119-qct-spt-central-assumption-vb-005

