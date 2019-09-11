A good Wednesday to all. Hot and sticky weather conditions will hang over the Quad-Cities today before giving way to showers.
Here's a look at the next few days from the National Weather Service.
Thunderstorms with heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible this morning over eastern Iowa. Today will be very warm and humid with heat index readings as high as the mid 90s in the afternoon across northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa and west central Illinois.
Tonight, thunderstorms are expected to redevelop along a warm front across east central Iowa and far northwest Illinois. These storms will have the potential to produce heavy rainfall and damaging winds. This may lead to flash flooding in areas soaked from heavy rainfall over the past several days.
The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for severe storms across eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois north of U.S. 30.
Thursday afternoon and evening: The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for severe thunderstorms west of the Mississippi River, and a marginal risk to the east. A strong cold front will sweep a line of thunderstorms, some possibly severe, rapidly across the outlook area. The main risk will be damaging winds but a brief spin-up tornado or two is possible.
In addition due to the intense rainfall rates that will accompany these storms, there is the potential for flash flooding especially along the U.S. 20 corridor in Iowa and Illinois. This area has received several inches of rain in the past week and is the most vulnerable to flash flooding.
Heat index values in the mid 90s can be expected Thursday afternoon mainly along and south of Interstate 80.
Friday: West winds will gust up to 35 mph especially north of Interstate 80.
Saturday night into Sunday morning: Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop as a warm front returns to the area. However, it is too soon to determine the potential for severe weather.
1. More heat, humidity today
According to the National Weather Service there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the Quad-Cities. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 71 degrees.
Thursday showers and thunderstorms are possible after 1 p.m. with a high near 88 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Thursday night showers and thunderstorms are possible before 1 a.m. The low will be around 63 degrees. South winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
2. Suspect in Bettendorf homicide upset about his dog, kills himself
Manuel Rangel was “desperate” when he walked into a Bettendorf convenience store Aug. 17 and fatally shot the clerk in an apparent robbery gone wrong, Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said.
One day later, the 21-year-old from Genoa, Ill., shot himself in the head following a short police pursuit in Nebraska. His brother, who reported him missing earlier that day, told police he was suicidal and had been upset because he could not afford to get his dog out of a kennel.
He also said he was going to prison for a long time, his brother told police. Read more.
4. Davenport mayoral candidates discuss gun violence, affordable housing, pay equity at forum
Gun violence, affordable housing and pay equity were main focuses of the first Davenport mayoral forum held Tuesday night, offering voters an early glimpse at the candidates and their positions as the Oct. 8 primary election draws near.
Six are running to replace Mayor Frank Klipsch, who has chosen not to seek a third term in office. They are Steve Duffy, a retired municipal insurance policy manager; Alderman Mike Matson, 7th Ward; CEO Dan Portes; Alderwoman Rita Rawson, 5th Ward; Elizabeth VanCamp, a University of Iowa Hospitals employee; and Dean Weber, a longtime Public Works employee.
The top two vote-getters from the October primary contest will advance to the general election Nov. 5. Read more.
Mayoral candidate Rita Rawson speaks to residents after the session for her and the five other candidates for mayor during a forum hosted by Iowa United Women at the Davenport Library, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
1982-1986: Mayor Charles Peart swings a silver-headed sledgehammer to officially start demolition for the $3.5 million activities center in downtown Davenport. (Times photo by Harry Boll) Photo taken Monday, March 22, 1982. Published Tuesday, March 23, 1982. (Librarian's Note: Located at 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport)
1975-1977: Ed and Victoria McMahon, host and hostess of the Ed McMahon Quad-Cities Open golf tournament, were presented with matching keys to the City of Davenport by Mayor Robert Duax and his wife, Elizabeth on July 10, 1976. (Quad-City Times file photo)
Canela, a baby alpaca, sits in the shade while his mom, Paila, gets a drink of water at the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Canela, which means cinnamon in Spanish, was born Sept. 1. Canela is Paila’s first baby and she is nursing and taking care of him without any help from the zoo’s staff.
Any new buses purchased by Iowa school districts starting next month must include seat belts. The rules were proposed by the state education department and approved Tuesday by a rule-making panel of state lawmakers. Read more.
Davenport Central's Julia Houghton blocks the shot by Davenport Assumption's Piper Seberg, Tuesday, September 10, 2019, during a MAC conference match held at Assumption High School. Assumption won game two 25-11.
