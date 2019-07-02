Bix Mix ice cream with a Bix Finishing medal at Moline Whitey's. Bix Mix Ice Cream is French Vanilla Ice Cream with trail mix scattered throughout. The trail mix includes M&M’s, chocolate chips, raisins and Spanish peanuts.Friday, June 28, 2019.
Austin, right and Rod Blunk with the Bettendorf Fire Department drive the departments first fire truck along Grant Street during the Fourth of July parade in Bettendorf, Iowa Wednesday, July 04, 2018. The American LaFrance Brockway Torpedo, a 1922 model, came from Elmira, N.Y. It was purchased by the city of Bettendorf in 1924 for $6,000 and delivered by train in early November of that year.
A good Tuesday to all. Hot and humid air continues to hang over the Quad-City region so keep the windows down and the air conditioners on.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Scattered showers possible later today
There's a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 9 p.m. with a low around 73 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Wednesday brings a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees.
Whitey’s Ice Cream announced the return of Bix Mix Ice Cream to celebrate multiple anniversaries for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race and events along with the retirement of Ed Froehlich, Friday, June 28, 2019.
Emma Vyncke, 22, and Erica Lopez, 21, hold out cones of ‘Bix Mix’ ice cream at Whitey's Ice Cream, Friday, June 28, 2019, in Moline. Bix Mix is returning for the month of July to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and the 40th anniversary and retirement of Ed Froehlich as race director. Bix Mix Ice Cream is French Vanilla Ice Cream with trail mix scattered throughout. The trail mix includes M&M’s, chocolate chips, raisins and Spanish peanuts.
Emma Vyncke, left, 22, and Erica Lopez, 21, hold out cones of Bix Mix ice cream at Whitey's Ice Cream on Friday in Moline. Bix Mix is returning for the month of July to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and the 40th anniversary and retirement of Ed Froehlich as race director. Bix Mix Ice Cream is French Vanilla Ice Cream with trail mix scattered throughout. The trail mix includes M&M’s, chocolate chips, raisins and Spanish peanuts.
3. Davenport School Board President questions state requiring interim superintendent to stay put
The Iowa Board of Education issued an ultimatum to the Davenport School District: Hire an “appropriately licensed and endorsed superintendent” no later than Aug. 15, or keep Interim Superintendent TJ Schneckloth in place through the next school year.
At the Davenport School Board’s committee-of-the-whole Monday night, that ultimatum was challenged.
“I’m checking into that. I’m not sure that legally can be done,” Board President Ralph Johanson said. “... There are some technical legal issues with a state organization forcing somebody to work in a particular position.”
Davenport previously negotiated timelines with interim due dates for eight of the 22 required corrective actions from the Phase II report, a state-mandated plan to fix problems in the district. While those plans were presented at the June 12 meeting, the Davenport School Board spent Monday night — the first committee of the whole since the state meeting — discussing the negotiations. Read more.
4. WVIK to expand public-radio programming with new station Oct. 1
Fans of WVIK, 90.3 FM, the Quad-Cities' NPR station — and public radio in general — will have a new station to welcome Oct. 1.
Following the lead of two other local stations, the nonprofit, public-radio institution is launching a new HD frequency, but it doesn't stand for “high definition,” rather hybrid digital. For WVIK, it'll be 90.3.2, and will available to be streamed on wvik.org, through smart speakers and the station mobile app.
A translator will enable broadcast in analog format at 105.7 FM, a frequency that was available last fall after the unannounced shutdown of WKBF, WVIK general manager Jay Pearce said Monday. Read more.
5.Setting off fireworks? Here are tips for keeping safe
As the Fourth of July approaches, fireworks stores say their sales are starting to flare up after a slow start.
"Early season's a bit slower than the last year, I think people are getting used to knowing where to get their fireworks," said Justin Bartlett, Crossroads Fireworks managing partner, on Monday from his office in the Bettendorf-located fireworks superstore. "But we're starting to see that turn busier now. So I'm expecting a big rush to the finish."
Bartlett expects July 3 and 4 to be busier, and Crossroads will have expanded hours those days. Normally open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., it will be open from 9 a.m.-midnight on those days, he said.
Iowa allows the sale of home-use fireworks from June 1 to July 8 for the Independence Day season, but they are only to be shot off July 3 and July 4 from 2-11 p.m. Cities can impose fines on those using them outside that window. Read more.
6. 4 for the Fourth
Times reporter Barb Ickes shares her go-to four things to do for the Fourth of July holiday. Read more about her red, white and blue star spangled line up.
Ashley Eberts of Moline takes a lighter from Sophia Carlyle, 8, while holding Emma West, 6, to go light fireworks during the annual Red, White and Boom celebration at LeClaire Park in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch gives a proclamation declaring July 3rd Red, White and Boom Military and Arsenal Appreciation Day during the annual Red, White and Boom celebration at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.