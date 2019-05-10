Lydia Parker of Clinton poses for pictures in Eagle Point Park in Cilnton, Iowa Monday May 6, 2019. Parker will appear on the upcoming season of the Voice television show after a friend submitted a video of Parker performing in a local establishment.
The Flood Warning for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities continues until further notice. The Mississippi has fallen from its record crest of 22.7 feet to 19 feet early this morning. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to continue its drop, hitting 18.7 feet Saturday morning.
2. Mystery medic comes forward from Bettendorf crash
Writes Times Columnist Barb Ickes: The voice on the phone was familiar.
"Ma'am, I'm calling about your story on the accident Saturday," he began.
And I knew it was him — the mystery medic.
I wrote for Thursday's paper about a three-vehicle crash at Middle and Belmont roads in Bettendorf. It happened directly behind me, and I tried to comfort the badly injured woman in the last car. But she needed more than I had to offer.
Through divine intervention, serendipity or sheer luck, the medic and a nurse arrived on scene within minutes. It is possible the woman survived because of the aid supplied by the medic. I'm not naming her, because she is unable to grant her approval. Her condition remains serious as she undergoes treatment in Iowa City for multiple injuries. Read the rest of the story.
3. Arconic, Steelworkers union negotiating contract
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Arconic and United Steelworkers are negotiating a labor contract for the first time since Alcoa broke itself apart in 2016 — and around one year before the company plans to once again split itself in two.
United Steelworkers is negotiating a labor contract for 3,300 employees, including around 1,900 at Davenport Works, ahead of the May 15 deadline and before the aluminum manufacturer plans a breakup in 2020.
Around 300 members of United Steelworkers Local 105 in Bettendorf picketed outside of the Davenport Works plant Thursday afternoon, raising signs and chanting for a fair contract. Read more.
The Department of Education’s report was made public last week, but the recommendations weren’t official until the state board voted. Unanimously — barring Bettie Bolar, who was absent — the board approved the recommendations.
While there are 14 new legal citations — plus two carrying over from the 2018 report — with deadlines in place, state representatives will negotiate milestones with the district for other recommendations, which should be presented at the board’s June meeting. Read more.
5.Davenport sex offender charged with fondling woman
A Davenport registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday after police say he crawled into bed with a woman uninvited and fondled her in January.
Tony Montegna, 46, of the 3500 block of Pacific Street, faces one count of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
He was being held Wednesday in the Scott County Jail on a $2,000 cash-only bond. He has a preliminary hearing May 17. Read more.
You may not recognize Lydia Parker's name now, but give it a few months, and that may change.
The 25-year-old Clinton resident may become more well known as she gets ready to appear on one of the hottest reality television programs in the country.
Parker will compete later this year on season 17 of "The Voice" on NBC. The singing competition, which is hosted by Carson Daly, features four coaches who get to hear competitors' voices but not see them until they show interest in mentoring them. Read more.
Lydia Parker of Clinton poses for pictures in Eagle Point Park in Clinton, Iowa. Parker will appear on the upcoming season of "The Voice" television show after a friend submitted a video of Parker performing in a local establishment.
Lydia Parker of Clinton poses for pictures in Eagle Point Park in Cilnton, Iowa Monday May 6, 2019. Parker will appear on the upcoming season of the Voice television show after a friend submitted a video of Parker performing in a local establishment.
Lydia Parker of Clinton poses for pictures in Eagle Point Park in Clinton Monday. Parker will appear on the upcoming season of 'The Voice' television show after a friend submitted a video of Parker performing in a local establishment.
Lydia Parker of Clinton poses for pictures in Eagle Point Park in Cilnton, Iowa Monday May 6, 2019. Parker will appear on the upcoming season of the Voice television show after a friend submitted a video of Parker performing in a local establishment.
Lydia Parker of Clinton poses for pictures in Eagle Point Park in Clinton, Iowa Monday May 6, 2019. Parker will appear on the upcoming season of the Voice television show after a friend submitted a video of Parker performing in a local establishment.
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.