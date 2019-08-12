A communal mailbox on the 2000 block of Linwood Avenue in Davenport is seen, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. The mailbox was installed after a dog bit a mail carrier in May in the neighborhood. Residents say they have had to drive to the post office to get their mail since. The dog was returned to its owner after it was quarantined, but has since been relocated out of the area.
A good Monday to all. Changing weather moves into the Quad-Cities region.
We'll start off with areas of fog this morning that could reduce visibility down to a quarter mile in some locations. This may make for difficult travel with variable visibility over a short distance into the pre-dawn hours. High clouds moving in from the west may help limit the fog toward sunrise, but until then please use caution if traveling in low visibility conditions.
1. Showers likely today
Showers and thunderstorms are likely after noon with a high near 84 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. The overnight low will be around 69 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
The Storm Prediction Center has an Enhanced risk for severe storms Monday afternoon and evening, along and to the southeast of a line from Aledo, Illinois to Kahoka, Missouri. A slight risk extends to the northwest into the Interstate 80 corridor. Coverage of storms will likely be scattered initially before congealing into a line across the southeast part of the outlook area.
The primary risks are damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and localized flash flooding. Hourly rainfall rates could exceed 2 inches in the strongest storms, most favored in the enhanced risk zone. The most likely timing for severe storms is between 3 and 10 p.m.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.
2. Police apprehend naked man untying barge ropes
A naked man was spotted untying ropes atop a barge near the Interstate 74 new bridge construction in Bettendorf Sunday night, according to witnesses.
Eyewitnesses said that the man — who was nude — was walking along the barge around 7:50 p.m. when he started untying ropes and gesturing in a diving motion with his hands. Read more.
3. Area road work update
• 18th Street in Bettendorf: The city of Bettendorf reports that beginning today and continuing through Wednesday, 18th Street will be closed immediately north and south of Grant Street (U.S. 67) for the installation of traffic signal foundations.
The closures will not extend to the adjacent alleys and all business accesses will remain open. Thru-traffic on 18th Street will be detoured to 17th Street.
• East Locust Street: Beginning today, East Locust Street in Davenport will be reduced to one lane of travel in each direction between Iowa Street and Grand Avenue. The lane reduction is necessary for street resurfacing.
Work is estimated to be completed by Sept. 30 pending weather and subsurface conditions.
4. When a dog bites in the Quad-Cities
Davenport resident Chris Ullrich will walk to her front door, reach out to her mailbox and grab her mail today.
That may not sound like a big deal, but Ullrich, who lives on North Linwood Avenue, is relieved. She and her neighbors had been without home delivery since a dog bit a mail carrier in the 2000 block of Linwood on May 29. The dog was not fenced in or leashed.
Five days after the bite, Postmaster Anthony Harris notified residents that mail would no longer be delivered.
Some of her neighbors are still without home delivery, as only part of the neighborhood started receiving mail again a few weeks back, Ullrich said. At first, residents were told to pick up their mail at the Main Post Office, 933 W. 2nd St. Then a neighborhood delivery collection box was installed.
Ullrich was among a group of Davenport residents who petitioned the Davenport City Council to remove the dog that bit the carrier. The city never responded to the petition, she said.
The dog was taken to a farm in another state, said Pam Arndt, executive director for the Humane Society of Scott County, which operates animal control for Davenport, Bettendorf and most of the other cities and unincorporated areas in Scott County.
“The only (party) that lost is the neighbors,” Ullrich said.
The animal is one of dozens in the Quad-Cities that regularly require time, consideration and review by city representatives and animal-control officers. When one of those dogs bites, it sets off a series of events, starting with an investigation. Read more.
5. Longtime worker at Codfish Hollow seriously injured after tractor rollover
A longtime employee of Codfish Hollow Barnstormers sustained serious injuries on Saturday night after his tractor rolled over and pinned him on the road to the Maquoketa concert venue, according to officials.
The injuries were serious but not life-threatening, according to Angie Petit Lichter, public relations manager at Codfish Hollow. No one else was seriously injured from the incident. Read more.
6. Davenport couple builds elaborate home theater in attic
(ICYMI: It's our Home and Garden feature from Sunday.)
You know how when you walk into a movie theater and you're immediately hit by the smell of buttered popcorn? And how there's a kind of hushed feeling of excitement created by a combination of deep plush carpet and dark lighting?
That's what greets you when you walk into the home theater created by Lloyd and Carrie Jones in the attic of their 1800s home in Davenport.
The couple hasn't left a stone unturned in converting what was raw, unused space into a theater with a ticket booth, seven chairs arranged stadium-style and a full-service concession area with popcorn, hot dogs, cold drinks and candy. Read more.
An automatically retractable, 90-inch screen was purchased for $60 on eBay. It is mounted in a dormer with windows that Lloyd Jones covered with blackout shades, and it is surrounded by drapes of black and red velvet.