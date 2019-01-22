A good Tuesday to all. Another winter storm bringing a wintry mix and snow is heading our way. Here's the latest.
1. School delays, closings
Some area schools are delaying or canceling the start of classes today because of the weather. Is your school on the list?
2. Winter weather advisories out for region
A Winter Storm Warning for Jackson County in Iowa and Carroll County in Illinois is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The warning states: "Another winter storm will bring accumulating snow and a wintry mix to portions of Iowa and Illinois. The heaviest precipitation will fall this afternoon through tonight. Due to temperatures near or slightly above freezing, there will be a very tight gradient in snowfall accumulations on the southern edge of the moderate to heavy snow band.
"For areas that rise above freezing, pavement temperatures will be slow to respond because of the very cold conditions the past several days. This increases the risk for light icing amounts from freezing rain. Temperatures will quickly fall through the 20s and into the 10s tonight, which will keep roads hazardous into Wednesday morning. Areas that change to all rain today will change to snow tonight as temperatures fall through the 20s. This could lead to a flash freeze situation on untreated surfaces."
Winter Storm Warning summary
• WHAT: Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. There could also be a light glazing of ice.
• WHERE: Portions of east central and northeast Iowa.
• WHEN: Until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the commute this evening and Wednesday morning.
A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible.
For the rest of the region, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Winter Storm Advisory summary
• WHAT: Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations 3 to 5 inches northwest of a line from Fairfield, Iowa to the Quad-Cities with 1 to 3 inches to the south. Ice accumulations from freezing rain up to one tenth of an inch.
• WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois.
• WHEN...Until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the commute this evening and Wednesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
3. Today's forecast
Today we can expect snow and freezing rain before 4 p.m., snow between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., then rain and snow after 5 p.m. The high will be near 33 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with total daytime ice accumulation of around a 0.1 of an inch possible. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tonight rain and snow likely before 9 p.m., with snow, possibly mixed with sleet between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., then snow after 1 a.m. The low will be around 19 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new snow and sleet accumulation of around 2 inches.
Snow is likely Wednesday before 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a temperature falling to around 17 degrees by 5 p.m. Northwest wind around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 7 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees.
4. Urban hunts keep deer in check
The number of deer killed in urban Quad-City hunts this season is in line with the past several years, and people in charge of the activity say that, in general, they accomplish the goal of keeping the population at a level good for deer and people.
The cities of Davenport, Bettendorf/Riverdale, Rock Island and Moline all allow a bow hunting season, as does the Scott County Conservation Department in Scott County Park and the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District in Loud Thunder.
According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa's deer herd — if left unchecked — could grow at a rate of 20 to 40 percent each year. At that rate, deer numbers would double in as few as three years.
Urban hunting was highly controversial when it first came to the Quad-City area in 1996 in Scott County. At that time, the deer population in the park had exploded, with an estimated 400 animals in an area capable of supporting only about 150, according to accounts from the time. Advocates said the herd had to be thinned for the animals' own well-being, as food was scarce. Read more.
5. Reports: Arconic is close to a sale
Several national news outlets are reporting that a sale of Arconic Inc. is imminent, but officials from the aluminum-products maker have not confirmed the claims.
The Wall Street Journal, Reuters and Bloomberg have published stories that say Arconic is closing in on a $10 billion deal with Apollo Global Management to acquire the New York-based company with a manufacturing plant in Riverdale.
Arconic, which specializes in the manufacture of aluminum parts for aerospace and auto makers, announced its largest contract in July — to supply aluminum sheet and plate products for Boeing. Read more.
6. Clinton firefighter Adam Cain now is walking
After nearly two weeks in intensive care and critical condition in Iowa City, the injured Clinton firefighter is making big strides. Adam Cain, 23, now is listed as stable and has been relocated to a different level of care. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: The evolution of the phone
Where would we be without our communication — smart phone, cell phone, landline telephone — device? Just the thought sends a shiver down many people's spine.
Landline telephones have been around for more than a century and have evolved from the crank model to cordless ones with rechargeable bases.
And wireless mobile units have evolved from the "brick" models of the 1980s and the bag models of the 1990s to the smartphones (sophisticated minicomputers that not only allows one to communicate with others by phone, but also by text, emails and allows one to surf the internet, as well as thousands of other things as long as you have the proper app.)
A tip of the hat to Alexander Graham Bell who on March 10, 1876 made the first successful telephone transmission when he spoke into his device and said, "Mr. Watson, come here, I want to see you." Watson heard each word distinctly and the rest, as they say, is history.
Here's a photographic look at the evolution of the telephone.