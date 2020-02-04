Rick's Six: Nation waits for caucus results, and Q-C waits for snow

A good Tuesday to all. Caucus night is history, with results for the Democrats still up in the air. But one thing we do know for sure — today will be blustery in the Q-C.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a temperature falling to around 29 degrees by 8 a.m. Northeast winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be cloudy with a low around 21 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday there's a 20% chance of snow after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 30 degrees.
Wednesday night will bring a 50% chance of snow. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 23 degrees with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
2. Democrats lay big caucus egg: No results from Iowa election
Democratic party officials in Iowa worked furiously Tuesday to deliver the delayed results of their first-in-the-nation caucus, as frustrated presidential candidates claimed momentum and plowed ahead in their quest for the White House.
Technology problems and reporting “inconsistencies” kept Iowa Democratic Party officials from releasing results from Monday's caucus, the much-hyped kickoff to the 2020 primary. It was an embarrassing twist after months of promoting the contest as a chance for Democrats to find some clarity in a jumbled field with no clear front-runner.
Instead, caucus day ended with no winner, no official results and many fresh questions about whether Iowa can retain its coveted “first” status.
State party officials said final results would be released later Tuesday and offered assurances that the problem was not a result of “a hack or an intrusion." Officials were conducting quality checks and verifying results, prioritizing the integrity of the results, the party said in a statement.
3. Hy-Vee stores in Quad-Cities will no longer be open 24 hours
Beginning Feb. 10, all Quad-City Hy-Vee grocery stores will close at midnight and reopening at 5 a.m. each day, the company has said.
"We have changed our hours to reallocate several team members to be available to assist customers during busier shopping times each day," the company said in a statement this week.
The stores will have stock crews working overnight, but the stores will not be open for sales.
Signs noting the changes have gone up at all Quad-City area Hy-Vee stores.
Hy-Vee operates 265 grocery and drug stores in eight states, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Hy-Vee is not the only chain cutting hours. On Sunday, the Davenport Walmart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, changed its hours from 6 a.m. to midnight and is no longer operating 24 hours.
Here's fun-filled activities you can do this week in the Quad-Cities.
5. Police: Man shot himself after traffic stop
A heavy police presence was on Warren Street between 2nd and 3rd streets after a report of a shooting death about 3 p.m. Monday.
Squad cars blocked the intersection of Warren and Second Street while police put up crime-scene tape closer to Third Street in the area.
Major Jeff Bladel said officers stopped a vehicle because the driver was wanted on a warrant. As officers approached, the man shot himself.
Police inspected a white van at the scene. More details as they become available.
