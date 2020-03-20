Rick's Six: 2nd positive coronavirus case in Scott County, 1 in Muscatine, and couple finds emergency wedding spot despite virus

A good Friday to all. It's been a long week for most with lifestyle changes due to the coronavirus. Let's distract ourselves for a moment and take a look at the weather picture.
Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
Strong northwest winds may gust more than 30 to near 40 mph today over the region in the wake of a cold front.
1. Breezy and cool
There's a 10% chance of rain before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 24 degrees. A north wind of 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.
2. Flood warnings, watches in effect for area rivers
The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities until further notice. Flood stage is 15 feet. No flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecasted. The Mississippi is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday and continue rising to 16.1 feet Thursday morning. At 16 feet water affects sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park. Water also affects Credit Island Lane and Moline's River Drive in the 4700 block.
The Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt, the Cedar River near Conesville and the Rock River in Joslin are under Flood Watches until further notice.
Flood stage at the Wapsi is 11 feet with minor flooding possible. The Wapsi is forecasted to reach an initial crest of 10.5 feet Saturday morning then rise to 11.3 feet.
Flood stage at the Rock is 12 feet with minor flooding possible. The Rock is forecasted to rise above flood stage Sunday morning and continue rising to 12.1 feet Sunday then fall below flood stage Monday.
Flood stage at the Cedar is 13 feet with minor flooding is possible. The Cedar is forecasted to rise above flood stage Sunday and continue rising to 14 feet Thursday morning.
The forecast for the rivers are based on routed flow from upstream in combination with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence in the river reaching flood stage.
3. Second positive case of COVID-19 diagnosed in Quad-Cities
A second person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Scott County. The Scott County Health Department said Thursday morning that the person who tested positive is middle-aged, between 41 and 60. The person is not a resident of Iowa or Illinois, and the case is travel-related. The person currently is recovering in the hospital. Read more.
More on the Quad-Cities and coronavirus
• Latest college and university updates: St. Ambrose will use distance learning through the end of the semester
3. In January, 261 people were locked up in the Scott County Jail. Now there are 130. Here's why
As of Wednesday there are roughly half as many men and women incarcerated in the Scott County Jail as there were two months ago.
According to Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane there are 130 inmates in the jail. At its peak in the middle of January, 261 people were behind bars.
The reasons can be traced to changes in both law enforcement and public health policies as the Quad-Cities grapples with containing the spread of COVID-19. Read more.
Crime, courts and public safety headlines
4. Bettendorf's Carton leaving Ohio State program
Former Bettendorf High School basketball star DJ Carton’s stay at Ohio State was a relatively short one.
Ohio State announced Thursday that Carton had entered the NCAA’s transfer portal with plans go to some other school. Carton played in 20 games this season before leaving the team for personal reasons.
Shortly after Ohio State’s announcement, Carton followed with a message on Twitter.
He began by thanking "all the Ohio State fans who supported me during the difficult times I went through this year."Read more.
5. Without a hitch, almost: Couple finds emergency Q-C wedding spot despite virus
Sarah Bertenthal and Michael Pogvara were planning a small "first" wedding anyway, with a bigger, Jewish wedding in Argentina on March 18, 2021.
They arranged for a civil ceremony on Wednesday, March 18, at the courthouse in Kane County, Illinois, to make attendance convenient for Pogvara's parents who live in the Chicago area. The date also would be exactly a year before their "real" wedding.
Then the COVID-19 virus hit, and the Kane County Courthouse closed for weddings until April 20. Read more.
