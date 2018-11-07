A good Wednesday to all. Waking up to one of those day-after Election Day hangovers? We've got two more years before the next big one — the 2020 presidential election. As for the weather, my vote is for "no snow."
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Chilly today with snow possible Thursday
There's a hazardous weather outlook announcement listed for the Quad-City area. It states:
"Light snow is likely Thursday night into early Friday morning with minor accumulations expected. Slippery travel is possible on untreated roads. "There is a chance for snow Friday afternoon and evening. "Confidence is low on the track of this system but minor accumulations are possible."
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 25 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday will see increasing clouds with a high near 38 degrees.
Thursday night snow is likely after midnight. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 27 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Friday there is a 50 percent chance of snow after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 35 degrees with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Friday night has a 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 19 degrees.
2. Reynolds elected governor in Iowa, Illinois returns to Democrat and other election results
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, right, greet supporters during an election night victory rally, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Republican Kim Reynolds convinced Iowans to stay the political course Tuesday, claiming a hard-fought victory over Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell in her first solo statewide election.
She succeeded her mentor, former Gov. Terry Branstad, in May 2017.
Reynolds, 59, who became Iowa’s 43rd and first female governor when Branstad signed on as President Trump’s U.S. ambassador to China, rode the current economic resurgence to a narrow win over Hubbell in a race that came down to a turnout battle on Election Day.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker, left, and his running mate lt. governor candidate, Juliana Stratton, wave to supporters after Pritzker defeated incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Meanwhile in Illinois Democrat J.B. Pritzker capitalized on Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's unpopularity and disfavor with GOP President Donald Trump to be elected Illinois governor and lead an overwhelmingly victorious ticket in Tuesday's election.
Declaring, "We make no small plans," the 53-year-old billionaire heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune, who largely self-financed a campaign to his first elective office, rode to victory over a first-term incumbent whose legacy will be his role in a record-long budget standoff with a Democratic-controlled Legislature.
Read more 3. Government Bridge to be closed this morning
The Government Bridge to Arsenal Island.
The Government Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to rail, pedestrian and vehicle traffic for a routine inspection.
Officials say barricades and signage will be posted to alert commuters.
The bridge will resume normal operations after the inspection.
4. Jury convicts Iowa man in neglect death of infant son
Zachary Paul Koehn, 29, is escorted to a waiting police car Tuesday after being found guilty of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death in the death of his infant son.
JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER
A former Alta Vista, Iowa, man has been found guilty in the 2017 neglect death of his infant son.
It took a Henry County jury of seven women and five men less than an hour of deliberations on Tuesday to convict Zachary Paul Koehn, 29, of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death. Murder carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole, and sentencing will be at a later date.
A trial for Koehn's girlfriend and mother of the child, 21-year-old Chayenne Harris, is pending. A judge also has granted a venue change for her trial.
Authorities were called to Koehn and Harris' apartment on Aug. 30, 2017, and found 4-month-old Sterling dead in a swing seat. Medics reported smelling urine and feces, and insects in the diaper showed it hadn't been changed for more than a week. A time of death couldn't be determined.
A medical examiner said he died of malnutrition, dehydration and infection from diaper rash after stool in the diaper eroded the skin.
Read more. 5. Rock Island man charged with threatening woman with gun in Davenport
A Rock Island man was arrested Monday on charges alleging he assaulted a woman and threatened her with a gun in late May in Davenport.
Lamon D. Phillips, 20, of the 2500 block of 26th Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. Both charges are Class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.
He also faces charges of first-degree harassment and carrying weapons. Both charges are aggravated misdemeanors punishable by up to two years in prison.
Read more. 6. Wine shopping at Costco features hidden gems, value finds
The new Costco Wholesale store is located 2790 E. 53rd St., Davenport.
Kevin E. Schmidt Quad-City Times
We’ve all seen the shows: Doomsday preppers building bunkers underground preparing for the zombie apocalypse or nuclear winter by stockpiling bulk items to last for decades.
You can bet if there were a threat of zombies forcing the modern world underground, wine guru Carson Bodnarek would be stockpiling the best bottles of Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Bordeaux and California Cabs he could find. The place Bodnarek would most assuredly start his stockpile expeditions would be Davenport's new Costco Wholesale.
Hundreds, if not thousands, of Quad-Citians have flocked through Costco's doors since it opened on October 20. But many may not immediately think of Costco as a viable option to find great wines, which in his opinion, is unfortunate.
Read more. BONUS 6. 7 food/drink things to do in November in the Q-C
Baked Beer & Bread Company in the Village of East Davenport is hosting a whiskey and doughnut pairing on Thursday, Nov. 13.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Times food reporter Amanda Hancock dishes up a healthy serving of food/drink things to do in November to help you get your foodie on.
Here 's one — Baked Beer & Bread Company in the Village of East Davenport is bringing back their popular whiskey and doughnut pairing event and taking it up a level. This time, the pairings will feature specialty-curated whiskey cocktails with homemade doughnuts. For example, one offering will be a hot apple cider toddy paired with an apple pie doughnut. The pairings will be available from 4:20 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 at Baked Beer & Bread Company, 1113 Mound St., Davenport. For more info, visit
www.facebook.com/bakedbeerandbreadco/. Here's the other six. Today's photo gallery: Election Day in Davenport
Jack Haberman of Davenport check election results on his ipad, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at Jeno's Little Hungary on N. Pine Street in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Democrats gather to watch the election results on TV, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at Jeno's Little Hungary on N. Pine Street in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Kate Nenninger of Davenport casts her votes, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at the Duck Creek Lodge in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
A voter casts his votes, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at the Duck Creek Lodge in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Scenes from the polling station, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at the Duck Creek Lodge in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Scenes from the polling station, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at the Duck Creek Lodge in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Scenes from the polling station, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at the Duck Creek Lodge in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Marion Meginnis, third ward alderman who is not up for re-election shows results to Brinson Kinzer who is running for re-election on the Scott Co. Board, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, during a democrats party at Jeno's Little Hungary on N. Pine Street in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Candidate Jane Duax gets a hug from Rich Hendricks as Marion Meginnis, Jack Haberman and Toby Paone check results, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, during a democratic party at Jeno's Little Hungary on N. Pine Street in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Ann CutKomp and husband Ty of Davenport check election results on their phone, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, during an election party at Jeno's Little Hungary on N. Pine Street in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Democrats (L-R) Lexie Reiling of Bettendorf, Sarah Richardson of Indianapolis and Alix Crawford of Davenport, sit in a booth and check election results by using their phones, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, during an election party at Jeno's Little Hungary on N. Pine Street in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Democrats gather to watch the election results on TV, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at Jeno's Little Hungary on N. Pine Street in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Scott County Democratic chairman Tom Hart talks to a table of democrats gathering to watch the election results on TV, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, during a party at Jeno's Little Hungary on N. Pine Street in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Voter turnout was higher than normal according to polling officials at the 4H Building at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, November 06, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Voter turnout was higher than normal according to polling officials at the 4H Building at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, November 06, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Voter turnout was heavier than normal according to polling officials at the Donahue Fire Station in Donahue, Iowa Tuesday, November 06, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
While his mother Katie Madden casts her vote one-year-old Waylon Madden looks out from behind the voting station at the Donahue Fire Station in Donahue, Iowa Tuesday, November 06, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Kevin Stear casts his ballot at the Donahue Fire Station in Donahue, Iowa. Polling officials had seen a steady flow of voters since opening Tuesday morning.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Friends greet each other as they arrive to vote at the McCausland Community Center in McCausland, Iowa Tuesday, November 06, 2018. Polling officials indicated a higher than normal voter turn out so far at their location.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Husband and wife David and Linda Curtis cast their ballots at the McCausland Community Center in McCausland, Iowa Tuesday, November 06, 2018. Polling officials indicated a higher than normal voter turn out so far at their location.
Kevin E. Schmidt
David and Marcia Curtis leave the McCausland Community Center in McCausland, Iowa after voting Tuesday, November 06, 2018. Polling officials indicated a higher than normal voter turn out so far at their location.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Molly Forbes, right reaches down to check her three-month-old son Elijah while voting at the Princeton Community Center in Princeton, Iowa Tuesday, November 06, 2018. A polling official reported a 50% higher voter turnout than normal at the site.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Marlene Radcliff casts her vote at the Princeton Community Center in Princeton, Iowa Tuesday, November 06, 2018. A polling official reported a 50% higher voter turnout than normal at the site.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Voter turnout was trending higher than normal according to polling officials at the Surrey Heights Fire Station in Bettendorf, Iowa Tuesday, November 06, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt Quad-City Times
With a pencil and piece of paper three-year-old William Hammer casts his vote at the Surrey Heights Fire Station in Bettendorf, Iowa Tuesday, November 06, 2018. Voter turnout is trending higher than normal according to polling officials at the Surrey Heights Fire Station in Bettendorf, Iowa.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Kate Nenninger of Davenport casts her votes, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at the Duck Creek Lodge in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
A voter casts his votes, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at the Duck Creek Lodge in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Scenes from the polling station, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at the Duck Creek Lodge in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Scenes from the polling station, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at the Duck Creek Lodge in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Scenes from the polling station, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at the Duck Creek Lodge in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Ida Berry, 87, enjoys working the polls at Third Missionary Baptist Church, Davenport. "I love to meet people, and this is a good way of doing it!" she said.
Linda Cook
Liz Moritz, left, and Jeanne Sidney assist a voter with curbside service at the Fairmount branch of Davenport Public Library.
Linda Cook
Ian Snyder's mother, Raeanne Christiansen, is super-proud of her son who, at the age of 18, voted for the first time at The Salvation Army, Davenport.
Linda Cook
Scott County Democratic chairman Tom Hart talks to a table of democrats gathering to watch the election results on TV, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, during a party at Jeno's Little Hungary on N. Pine Street in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Marion Meginnis, third ward alderman who is not up for re-election shows results to Brinson Kinzer who is running for re-election on the Scott Co. Board, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, during a democrats party at Jeno's Little Hungary on N. Pine Street in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Candidate Jane Duax gets a hug from Rich Hendricks as Marion Meginnis, Jack Haberman and Toby Paone check results, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, during a democratic party at Jeno's Little Hungary on N. Pine Street in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Democrats gather to watch the election results on TV, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at Jeno's Little Hungary on N. Pine Street in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Brandon Sanchez, of Hampton, and J.R. Rico, East Moline 7th Ward Alderman, keep track of election returns during the Rock Island County Democrats' election night party, at the Holiday Inn Rock Island, Tuesday Nov. 5, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
Ayden Rodriguez, 9, of Milan, passes the time by playing a game on his mom's phone during the Rock Island County Democrats' election night party, at the Holiday Inn Rock Island, Tuesday Nov. 5, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
Rock Island County Democrats' election night party, at the Holiday Inn Rock Island, Tuesday Nov. 5, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
Brandon Sanchez, of Hampton, and J.R. Rico, East Moline 7th Ward Alderman, keep track of election returns during the Rock Island County Democrats' election night party, at the Holiday Inn Rock Island, Tuesday Nov. 5, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
Gregg Johnson - East Moline, Democratic candidate for Illinois State Senate District 36, shakes hands with supporters during the Rock Island County Democrats' election night party, at the Holiday Inn Rock Island, Tuesday Nov. 5, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
Gregg Johnson - East Moline, Democratic candidate for Illinois State Senate District 36, hugs Tiffany Thompson, the president of UAW Local 2282, during the Rock Island County Democrats' election night party, at the Holiday Inn Rock Island, Tuesday Nov. 5, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
Jack Haberman of Davenport check election results on his ipad, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at Jeno's Little Hungary on N. Pine Street in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Democrats gather to watch the election results on TV, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at Jeno's Little Hungary on N. Pine Street in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos shares a laugh with a group of supporters during the Rock Island County Democrats' election night party, at the Holiday Inn Rock Island, Tuesday Nov. 5, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, right, chats with Porter McNeil during the Rock Island County Democrats' election night party, at the Holiday Inn Rock Island, Tuesday Nov. 5, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, center, chats with Linda and John McGehee during the Rock Island County Democrats' election night party, at the Holiday Inn Rock Island, Tuesday Nov. 5, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
Kaysen Stokes, 4, Kenlie Stokes, 7 and Kylar Elliott, 7, pass the time by playing games on their devices during the Rock Island County Democrats' election night party, at the Holiday Inn Rock Island, Tuesday Nov. 5, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
Gregg Johnson - East Moline, Democratic candidate for Illinois State Senate District 36, looks at election returns with Maritia Griffith, president of the Rock Island County Democratic Women's Club, during the Rock Island County Democrats' election night party, at the Holiday Inn Rock Island, Tuesday Nov. 5, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
A long line of voters wait to cast their ballots this morning at the First Baptist Church in Rock Island.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
A long line of voters wait to cast their ballots this morning at the First Baptist Church in Rock Island.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
Oliver Grigsby, of Moline, takes the 'I Voted' sticker off his face that his grandmother, Colleen Grigsby, of Moline, put there after she voted at the Music Guild Theater Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Moline.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, shares a laugh with her campaign staff Gabby Miller, Jared Smith and Denise Mousouris during a canvass launch with volunteers at the IBEW Local 145 Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Moline.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
A long line of people wait to vote at the Music Guild Theater polling place Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Moline.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
at the First Baptist Church Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Rock Island.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
A long line of voters wait to cast their ballots this morning at the First Baptist Church in Rock Island.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
A long line of voters wait to cast their ballots this morning at the First Baptist Church in Rock Island.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
Former Iowa State Sen. Maggie Tinsman watches election results on TV at Jersey Grille in Davenport on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa State House Rep. Norlin Mommsen speaks to Quad-City Times reporter Tom Geyer at Jersey Grille in Davenport on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Scott County Board of Supervisors candidate Carla Williams speaks to a member of the media on camera at Jersey Grille in Davenport on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Scott County Supervisor Ken Beck watches results come in with his wife, Linda, at Jersey Grille in Davenport on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
An American flag scarf is draped around the neck of an attendee at the Republican watch party at Jersey Grille in Davenport on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa State Sen. Roby Smith smiles as he's greeted by Republicans at a watch party at Jersey Grille in Davenport on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Former Iowa State Sen. Maggie Tinsman gestures to a TV while talking about results with Jerry Soper of Davenport at Jersey Grille in Davenport on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Scott County Republican Chair Linda Greenlee talks to media at Jersey Grille in Davenport on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Jerry Soper of Davenport congratulates Scott County Republican Chair Linda Greenlee on a job well done at Jersey Grille in Davenport on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Scott County Supervisors Tony Knobbe, right, and Ken Beck look at results together at Jersey Grille in Davenport on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa State Sen. Roby Smith takes phone calls at Jersey Grille in Davenport on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Scott County Republican Chair Linda Greenlee watches as results come in at Jersey Grille in Davenport on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa State Sen. Roby Smith won reelection Tuesday, as the Republicans retained control of the governor's office and the Statehouse. What that means for policy changes remains to be seen. Smith is seen with former State Sen. Magie Tinsman at Jersey Grille in Davenport on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa State House Rep. Norlin Mommsen talks to media at Jersey Grille in Davenport on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Attendees of a Republican watch party watch as results begin to come in at Jersey Grille in Davenport on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Scott County Supervisors Ken Beck, middle, and Tony Knobbe watch results come in at Jersey Grille in Davenport on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa State Sen. Roby Smith talks to media at Jersey Grille in Davenport on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Former Iowa State Sen. Maggie Tinsman talks with fellow Republicans at Jersey Grille in Davenport on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Attendees of a Scott County Republican watch party watch results come in at Jersey Grille in Davenport on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
An "I Voted" sticker is seen clinging to a trash bag at Jersey Grille in Davenport on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Former Iowa State Sen. Maggie Tinsman speaks to media after Gov. Kim Reynolds is called the winner in her re-election for office at Jersey Grille in Davenport on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
