A good Wednesday to all. Waking up to one of those day-after Election Day hangovers? We've got two more years before the next big one — the 2020 presidential election. As for the weather, my vote is for "no snow."

NWS: Summary

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Chilly today with snow possible Thursday

NWS logo

There's a hazardous weather outlook announcement listed for the Quad-City area. It states:

"Area rivers are experiencing flooding. See the latest flood statements and flood warnings for details.

"Light snow is likely Thursday night into early Friday morning with minor accumulations expected. Slippery travel is possible on untreated roads.

"There is a chance for snow Friday afternoon and evening.

"Confidence is low on the track of this system but minor accumulations are possible."

NWS: Snow

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 25 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday will see increasing clouds with a high near 38 degrees.

Thursday night snow is likely after midnight. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 27 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday there is a 50 percent chance of snow after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 35 degrees with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday night has a 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 19 degrees.

• 7 day forecast

2. Reynolds elected governor in Iowa, Illinois returns to Democrat and other election results

Democrats show they still have role in Iowa politics

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, right, greet supporters during an election night victory rally, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Republican Kim Reynolds convinced Iowans to stay the political course Tuesday, claiming a hard-fought victory over Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell in her first solo statewide election.

She succeeded her mentor, former Gov. Terry Branstad, in May 2017.

Reynolds, 59, who became Iowa’s 43rd and first female governor when Branstad signed on as President Trump’s U.S. ambassador to China, rode the current economic resurgence to a narrow win over Hubbell in a race that came down to a turnout battle on Election Day.

Democrats gain governors' seats, but GOP holds some states

Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker, left, and his running mate lt. governor candidate, Juliana Stratton, wave to supporters after Pritzker defeated incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Meanwhile in Illinois Democrat J.B. Pritzker capitalized on Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's unpopularity and disfavor with GOP President Donald Trump to be elected Illinois governor and lead an overwhelmingly victorious ticket in Tuesday's election.

Declaring, "We make no small plans," the 53-year-old billionaire heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune, who largely self-financed a campaign to his first elective office, rode to victory over a first-term incumbent whose legacy will be his role in a record-long budget standoff with a Democratic-controlled Legislature. Read more

• Quad-City area election results

3. Government Bridge to be closed this morning

Arsenal bridge
The Government Bridge to Arsenal Island. 

The Government Bridge will be closed from  9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to rail, pedestrian and vehicle traffic for a routine inspection.

Officials say barricades and signage will be posted to alert commuters.

The bridge will resume normal operations after the inspection.

4. Jury convicts Iowa man in neglect death of infant son

koehn death
Zachary Paul Koehn, 29, is escorted to a waiting police car Tuesday after being found guilty of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death in the death of his infant son.

A former Alta Vista, Iowa, man has been found guilty in the 2017 neglect death of his infant son.

It took a Henry County jury of seven women and five men less than an hour of deliberations on Tuesday to convict Zachary Paul Koehn, 29, of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death. Murder carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole, and sentencing will be at a later date.

A trial for Koehn's girlfriend and mother of the child, 21-year-old Chayenne Harris, is pending. A judge also has granted a venue change for her trial.

Authorities were called to Koehn and Harris' apartment on Aug. 30, 2017, and found 4-month-old Sterling dead in a swing seat. Medics reported smelling urine and feces, and insects in the diaper showed it hadn't been changed for more than a week. A time of death couldn't be determined.

A medical examiner said he died of malnutrition, dehydration and infection from diaper rash after stool in the diaper eroded the skin. Read more.

5. Rock Island man charged with threatening woman with gun in Davenport

Lamon D. Phillips

Lamon D. Phillips

A Rock Island man was arrested Monday on charges alleging he assaulted a woman and threatened her with a gun in late May in Davenport.

Lamon D. Phillips, 20, of the 2500 block of 26th Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. Both charges are Class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.

He also faces charges of first-degree harassment and carrying weapons. Both charges are aggravated misdemeanors punishable by up to two years in prison. Read more.

6. Wine shopping at Costco features hidden gems, value finds

101918-qct-qca-costco-005
The new Costco Wholesale store is located 2790 E. 53rd St., Davenport.

We’ve all seen the shows: Doomsday preppers building bunkers underground preparing for the zombie apocalypse or nuclear winter by stockpiling bulk items to last for decades.

You can bet if there were a threat of zombies forcing the modern world underground, wine guru Carson Bodnarek would be stockpiling the best bottles of Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Bordeaux and California Cabs he could find. The place Bodnarek would most assuredly start his stockpile expeditions would be Davenport's new Costco Wholesale. 

Hundreds, if not thousands, of Quad-Citians have flocked through Costco's doors since it opened on October 20. But many may not immediately think of Costco as a viable option to find great wines, which in his opinion, is unfortunate. Read more.

BONUS 6. 7 food/drink things to do in November in the Q-C

Whiskey and doughnuts

Baked Beer & Bread Company in the Village of East Davenport is hosting a whiskey and doughnut pairing on Thursday, Nov. 13. 

Times food reporter Amanda Hancock dishes up a healthy serving of food/drink things to do in November to help you get your foodie on. 

Here 's one — Baked Beer & Bread Company in the Village of East Davenport is bringing back their popular whiskey and doughnut pairing event and taking it up a level. This time, the pairings will feature specialty-curated whiskey cocktails with homemade doughnuts. For example, one offering will be a hot apple cider toddy paired with an apple pie doughnut. The pairings will be available from 4:20 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 at Baked Beer & Bread Company, 1113 Mound St., Davenport. For more info, visit www.facebook.com/bakedbeerandbreadco/. Here's the other six. 

Today's photo gallery: Election Day in Davenport

