A For Rent sign is seen at the front of the former Pearl Massage, 1910 Washington St. in Davenport on Tuesday. The business was shut down by the city in a sweep of unlicensed massage parlors in Davenport.
2. Crackdown on illicit massage businesses appears to be working, Davenport police say
Davenport's recent ordinance addressing illicit massage businesses in the Quad-Cities seems to be working, Davenport police said this week.
It’s become a “non-issue here in the city,” Lt. Jason Smith said. “It’s pretty status quo. I think that (the ordinance) was effective. It was good for the community.”
The ordinance, passed in March, requires massage therapists to be licensed by the state of Iowa and for reflexologists — people who massage feet, ears, hands — to be licensed by the city. It also limits hours of operations.
3. Freshii, Red's Threads open their doors at Bettendorf sports complex
A pair of young entrepreneurs have joined the lineup at TBK Bank Sports Complex with new stores that promote healthy lifestyles.
Freshii, a new health-conscious restaurant, and Red's Threads, an athleisure boutique, have opened in the retail space near the Bettendorf sports complex.
4. Road work update in Bettendorf
The city of Bettendorf reports that beginning Thursday and continuing for about one week, Indiana Avenue will be closed to thru traffic between Middle and Wells Ferry roads. The closure will take place in two stages.
The first stage will extend from 230th Avenue to Wells Ferry Road. The second stage will extend from Middle Road to 230th Avenue.
Thru traffic will be detoured onto Forest Grove Drive during this time. Local access for residents will not be affected.
5. Davenport man indicted on illegal possession of ammunition charge
A Davenport man charged earlier this year with firing at a vehicle has been indicted on a lesser charge in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
Marc Andrew Dietrich, 24, made an initial appearance Tuesday on one count of prohibited person in possession of ammunition.
He has an arraignment and detention hearing Aug. 16.
Dietrich initially was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in Scott County District Court. The charges were dismissed Tuesday, court records show.
6. Kallenberger seeks his niche in Hawkeye front five
Fall classes at Iowa begin on Aug. 26, but the education has been ongoing for Hawkeye offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger.
The sophomore from Bettendorf is listed behind third-year starting left tackle Alaric Jackson on the Iowa preseason depth chart but continues to practice at guard as the second week of fall camp continues.
It's a position he first sampled during spring practices, an experiment of sorts as coaches work to assemble the strongest possible front five as the Hawkeyes work toward their Aug. 31 season opener against Miami (Ohio).
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Terry Roberts (16) makes a catch while passing time with defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) during media day at the outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Dalles Jacobus (66) plays hot potato with a football with defensive linemen Austin Schulte (74), John Wagoner (92) and other players during media day at the outdoor practice facility in Iowa City on Friday.
After seeing action in four games as a redshirt freshman last season, Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger of Bettendorf is working to grow his role this fall, practicing at both guard and tackle for the Hawkeyes as they work toward an Aug. 31 season opener against Miami (Ohio).
In incident report, fired Muscatine police officer said he punched a woman 'in the face one time' to end fight
In a Muscatine police report, the officer charged with assaulting a handcuffed woman said he "punched" her "in the face one time" to end a fight.
Former Muscatine Police Officer Benjamin L. Varela was fired July 12 for violating department code and policies. A week later, he was charged with assault for punching a handcuffed woman in the face "without apparent cause or justification."
Varela, a military veteran, has appealed his firing, alleging the city violated Iowa law in the process.