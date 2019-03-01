North Scott's Samantha Scott comes up with a loose ball as Heelan's Ella Skinner falls on her during North Scott vs Heelan Class 4A semifinal-round girls state basketball action played Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
American Freight Furniture and Mattress has opened its first Iowa store on Kimberly Road in Davenport. The chain carries affordable bedroom sets, dining sets, mattresses and living room furniture, as shown in this picture from the company's Facebook page.
North Scott's Samantha Scott comes up with a loose ball as Heelan's Ella Skinner falls to the court beside her during North Scott vs Heelan Class 4A semifinal-round girls state basketball action played Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Rock is currently at 12.6 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to fall below flood stage tonight.
At 12.5 feet, water affects some residences in the lower Friendship Farm area; 60th Street is under water south of the Green Valley Sports Complex; and 56th Street along the north side of the river is under water.
2. Moline neighbors hit by rash of motor vehicle burglaries, thefts
3. Boffeli, 3-pointers has Lancers in state title game
North Scott's offense followed a pretty successful formula Thursday night. Let Grace Boffeli work the ball in the post, then let the shooters shoot.
A second state title is now in reach.
The Lancers got a game-high 24 points from Boffeli and shot 57.1 percent from the 3-point line to blitz past No. 6 Sioux City Heelan 75-47, earning a spot in the Class 4A state championship against top-ranked Marion at 3 p.m. Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena. Read more.
Heelan's Katie Cooke drives to the basket around North Scott's Presley Case during North Scott vs Heelan Class 4A semifinal-round girls state basketball action played Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
North Scott's Rylie Rucker drives the ball around Heelan's Katie Cooke during North Scott vs Heelan Class 4A semifinal-round girls state basketball action played Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
North Scott's Rylie Rucker guards Heelan's Katie Cooke as she drives to the basket during North Scott vs Heelan Class 4A semifinal-round girls state basketball action played Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
North Scott's Samantha Scott knocks the ball away from Heelan's Katie Cooke during North Scott vs Heelan Class 4A semifinal-round girls state basketball action played Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
North Scott's Grace Boffeli tries to block a shot from Heelan's Ella Skinner during North Scott vs Heelan Class 4A semifinal-round girls state basketball action played Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
North Scott's Samantha Scott comes up with a loose ball as Heelan's Ella Skinner falls to the court beside her during North Scott vs Heelan Class 4A semifinal-round girls state basketball action played Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Heelan's Amber Aesoph collides with North Scott's Rylie Rucker as she drives to the basket during North Scott vs Heelan Class 4A semifinal-round girls state basketball action played Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
North Scott head coach T.J. Case pumps his fist as he and the bench celebrate a three point basket during North Scott vs Heelan Class 4A semifinal-round girls state basketball action played Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
North Scott's Samantha Scott comes up with a loose ball as Heelan's Ella Skinner falls on her during North Scott vs Heelan Class 4A semifinal-round girls state basketball action played Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
4.Davenport police investigate armed robbery of massage business
Davenport police are investigating the armed robbery Thursday afternoon of Asian Therapy Massage located at 3719 Bridge Ave.
Police said that at 2:57 p.m. a man walked into the business posing as a customer. He then wielded a firearm and demanded money. He fled with an unknown amount of cash.
The man is described as black who appeared to be in his 20s and wearing dark clothing.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or give an anonymous tip through the city’s mobile app, “CityConnect Davenport, IA," or CrimeReports by Motorola."
5. Bodies in Muscatine house fire 'not able to be identified,' examiner says
The identities of the three individuals killed Monday in a Muscatine house fire are still undetermined.
"The deceased individuals recovered from the scene of the fire are not able to be identified by medical records or anything at this point," said Rich Hines, investigator with the Muscatine County Medical Examiner's Office.
He said, "pathology cannot identify the bodies without reasonable doubt."
A fourth person who was critically injured was taken to University Hospitals in Iowa City and is reported to be in a coma.
The cause of the fire was classified as "undetermined" by the Muscatine Fire Department. Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman explained a cause is ruled undetermined, specifically in this case, when there are multiple sources of ignition where the fire originated. Read more.
A heavily damaged a two-story house by a fire is seen Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Muscatine, Iowa. Firefighters dispatched Monday found flames coming from several doors and windows, the Muscatine Fire Department said. Three bodies were found inside the home, one injured person found outside and was taken to Trinity Muscatine hospital in critical condition. (Jim Meenan/Muscatine Journal via AP)
6. American Freight Furniture and Mattress opens first Iowa store in Davenport
An expanding furniture and mattress retailer has opened its first Iowa store on Kimberly Road in Davenport.
On Feb. 22, American Freight Furniture and Mattress opened its 35,000-square foot store at 1010 E. Kimberly Road, next to Stefanini and Harbor Freight Tools.
The warehouse-style store offers living room furniture, bedroom sets, dining sets and mattresses at affordable prices. It also offers free layaway, same-day delivery and a flexible payment option. Read more.