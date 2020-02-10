Rick's Six: Oscar history, selling the unusual, John Deere Road lane closures, and fatal bike accident still a mystery

A good Monday to all. We're looking at a dry, seasonable start to the work week followed by some light snow in the middle of the week before some much colder air moves into the area.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly sunny with seasonable temperatures
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 22 degrees.
2. Overnight lane closures on John Deere Road
There will be intermittent road closures on westbound John Deere Road in Moline between the I-74 Interchange and the 35th Street overpass beginning Tuesday, February 11, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m., the westbound lanes will be intermittently closed for a maximum of 15 minutes for each closure.
During these 15-minute closures, contractors will be removing the existing overhead sign truss and installing the new overhead sign truss over the westbound lanes.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. When feasible, the use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
3. Locals turn to apps and classifieds to buy and sell the unusual
For years, Katrina English has been in the market for a 100-year-old Ouija board. Unfortunately, she found them to be a bit of a century-old needle in an infinitely large haystack.
One recent day, though, her luck changed. As she scrolled through Facebook Marketplace, as she does several times a day, she found John Breedlove had one for sale in Rock Island.
“I was really excited,” English said. “I never thought I’d actually have one because they’re (usually) so expensive."
The Davenport native, who now lives in Sterling, Ill., said she searches Facebook Marketplace, estate sales and the like “probably too often,” mostly for antique furniture, knickknacks and oddities. "But my dedication to looking has led me to find some really amazing things that might’ve been gone pretty quickly if I wouldn’t have seen them right away.”
Venues such as the classifieds section of the newspaper, Facebook Marketplace and resale apps make it easy for people like Breedlove who are looking to unload slightly bizarre, random items, and people like English who are in the market for them. Read more.
4. Crime headlines from the weekend
5. Davenport couple drawn to Mediterranean-style house in McClellan Heights
From the weekend, ICYMI: Hartmut and Mary Fahrion had just purchased a new Mercedes and wanted to park it in an attached garage, an amenity their Moline home didn't have.
That was the driving force behind the couple's search 15 years ago for a different house, a quest that didn't last long.
For years, Mary had driven by a Mediterranean-style house near McClellan Heights in Davenport on her way to work. She had always liked its distinctive architecture and its arched windows, and she happened to know that it was for sale. She and Hartmut decided to have a look.
Once inside, they "fell in love with the house within the first five minutes," Mary said. In addition to the windows, they found charm and character, two qualities they have built on through the years with various remodeling projects. Read more.
6. Fatal Bettendorf bike accident still a mystery
The details don't add up.
How does an experienced cyclist, wearing a helmet and pedaling uphill, sustain such massive injuries from a simple fall?
When Jim Stoffer died from injuries he sustained in a July 10 biking accident on Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf, police suspected a medical event had caused him to lose control.
But an autopsy ruled out a medical problem, and the death was declared an accident.
Six months later, Jaye Stoffer does not accept that her husband simply fell off his bike, fracturing his skull, pelvis and clavicle, among other injuries.
She thinks something else may have caused it. Read more.
BONUS SIX: The Oscars
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a milestone win that instantly expanded the Oscars' horizons, Bong Joon Ho's masterfully devious class satire “Parasite” became the first non-English language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.